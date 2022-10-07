Read full article on original website
KCBD
Over 400 Lubbock kids in need get new shoes from Lubbock Association of Realtors
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Association of Realtors hosted its Step Up for Kids event at Shoe Department in the South Plains Mall this weekend. This is a partnership with Communities in Schools of the South Plains to provide shoes for families in need. “The excitement in all the...
everythinglubbock.com
“Food Truck Alley” on Tuesday, October 11 in Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas — The City of Lubbock will host October’s “Food Truck Alley” on Tuesday, October 11. According to a press release from the City of Lubbock, the event will take place in the Lubbock Memorial Civic Center parking lot from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. (weather permitting).
Auction for Lubbock’s Joyland Is Canceled: What Does It Mean?
After the big announcement in September that Joyland Amusement Park in Lubbock would go up for sale and not reopen, we now have a new development. The owners of Joyland announced in September that after 50 years they would not be reopening the park in 2023. Everyone in Lubbock was shocked. Now, the auction for Joyland Amusement Park has been canceled. The owners of the Lubbock staple told Amusement Today other opportunities presented themselves prior to the auction taking place.
Watch Out for This Crazy Stuff In Your Kid’s Halloween Candy in Lubbock
Halloween is right around the corner, and there has been a ton of chatter online about checking your child's candy for razor blades and drugs and all that stuff. I don't really buy into those crazy rumors. It seems pretty tedious to go through a whole bag of mini Snickers just to shove a needle into each one. Who has time for that? And I know for a fact that drugs are expensive. Giving them away for free is pretty bad business practice.
KCBD
Protecting your home from fires: Lubbock Fire Rescue gives tips
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Firefighters say many fires are out of your control, but you can control how prepared you are should a fire start in your home. The first step is for anyone with gas appliances. “If you have natural a gas utility in your home, you need a...
fox34.com
400 Lubbock children in need receive free shoes, socks
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Around 400 children in the Lubbock area will receive a pair of shoes and socks during a giveaway event on Saturday and Sunday. “This has been a staple on the Lubbock Association of REALTORS calendar every year for a long time,” Communications Director Brenda Fisher told KCBD. “It’s amazing what a new pair of shoes will do for a child!”
everythinglubbock.com
City of Lubbock Engineering Dept. conducting study survey on flooding
LUBBOCK, Texas — The City of Lubbock Engineering Department asked residents to take part in a flood questionnaire survey to better understand flooding issues and to voice their concerns. According to a press release from the City of Lubbock, the Lubbock Flood Infrastructure Flooding Study Survey will provide input...
KCBD
I Beat Pete Challenge #999: Tractor Bowling
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Closing in on 1,000 challenges, this month for challenge #999, we did some tractor bowling to promote the 20th annual Antique Tractor & Engine Show, which is this Friday & Saturday starting at 9 a.m. at the FiberMax Center for Discovery at East Broadway & Canyon Lakes Drive.
KCBD
Hillside Christian Church to host 6|8 Summit
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Business Operating On Mission (BOOM) is pleased to announce the 6|8 Summit! The 6|8 Summit is being held at Hillside Christian church, located at 6202 Milwaukee Ave., on Friday October 14th from 8 AM – 5 PM. This is a FREE event, but it will require a ticket.
birchrestaurant.com
13 Best Restaurants In Lubbock, TX
Whether traveling for business, pleasure, or cultural enlightenment, you may easily find yourself in the West Texas city of Lubbock. This charming city boasts the Museum of Texas Tech University and the birthplace of music legend Buddy Holly, all while celebrating its ranching heritage. Culture and progress have created a...
everythinglubbock.com
The Lubbock Animal Shelter Adoption Center needs our help
LUBBOCK, Texas—Not ready to adopt a fur baby? There are other ways we can provide our help to the Lubbock Animal Service. They are over packed and are always in need of volunteers to play with the dogs and cats. They even need foster fur baby parents to help with the over crowding. Reach out to get more information: @LubbockAnimalShelterAdoptionCenter, 806-775-2057.
everythinglubbock.com
The KLBK Adopt-A-Thon is this weekend
LUBBOCK, Texas— You can adopt a pet from the Lubbock Animal Shelter Adoption Center and be part of the Adopt-A-Thon goal. Adopt this weekend through Saturday, October 8 at the KLBK Adopt-A-Thon. You will receive free adoption and microchips. Reach out to get more information: @LubbockAnimalShelterAdoptionCenter, 806-775-2057.
everythinglubbock.com
Fun fall events happening in Lubbock, South Plains
LUBBOCK, Texas— The fall season is officially here, and Halloween is around the corner! Take a look at events happening in Lubbock and its surrounding areas. The Brownfield news announced the 5th annual Trick or “Tractor Treat” will take place at the Farmhouse Vineyards on Saturday, October 29 from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.
Texas-Sized Skeletons That Change Daily Are Back at Wolfforth Home
It's my favorite time of the year again because the skeletons are back! Have you seen the changing scene of skeletons at this home in Wolfforth? (Photos are below.) The Barrett Family started this tradition as a fun way to let the neighborhood enjoy Halloween and it took off. Starting with only a couple of skeletons, they now own a 12-foot-one to show off their charm.
fox34.com
Lubbock gathers to celebrate life, legacy of T.J. Patterson
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbockites gathered at the Broadway Church of Christ on Saturday morning to celebrate the life and legacy of T.J. Patterson, former District 2 councilman and activist. “T.J. was just a connected pioneer for the community,” attendee Kay Austin said. “Regardless of diversity, he always had that...
KCBD
KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Abe
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Abe, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. He is a three-year-old pit mix who’s been at the shelter for three months. Abe is a big, lovable, confident dog who loves walks and belly rubs. He also loves playing with other dogs. Abe is up to date on all his shots, is neutered and microchipped. His adoption fees are waived today.
KCBD
Code Enforcement deployment for Clapp Park neighborhood
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Residents of the Clapp Park neighborhood can look forward to the upcoming code Administration Department neighborhood deployment on Wednesday, October 12, active from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. The purpose of the deployment is to identify violations such as nuisance weeds, substandard housing, and rubbish, advise...
LPD offers safe spaces in Lubbock for online purchases
LUBBOCK, Texas — There are a lot of risks that come along with people buying and selling online. Many in Lubbock have expressed concern about things like scams and robberies. “Unfortunately, things come up with transactions where people buy things online, and they get there, and it’s not what they thought it would be, or […]
Hey, Nightshift: Here Are 10 Lubbock Restaurants That Serve Booze in the Morning
Working the night shift can be rough. Everyone is asleep while you're wide awake taking care of patients, cleaning office buildings, taking phone calls, or any number of other things. You deserve to have a cold one or a cocktail when your shift ends, too. It doesn't matter if it's 7 a.m.; you worked for it.
everythinglubbock.com
Trends and Friends is sharing fun events for this weekend
LUBBOCK, Texas—There is so much to do this time of year! From trunk or treats, to sports, to shopping, to pet adoptions and so much more. Every Thursday we will share a few events that might be fun for you to be part of. Have a safe and fun weekend!
