College Football World Reacts To Alabama Cheerleader Photo
Alabama had a lot to cheer about on Saturday night. The undefeated Crimson Tide barely got away with one in Week 6, as Nick Saban's team narrowly escaped an upset bid from Texas A&M. Alabama topped Texas A&M by four points at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, Ala. on Saturday night....
According to Kirk Herbstreit, Jimbo Fisher and the Aggies have a culture problem
On this Saturday’s week 6 edition of ESPN’s College Gameday, host and well-known college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit made a somewhat startling claim about Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher, and the Aggie program while discussing tonight’s primetime matchup against the No.1 ranked Alabama Crimson Tide, stating that youth and inexperience aren’t to blame for Texas A&M’s on-field woes this season, and instead the “culture” within the program is the primary culprit. Co-host and former Georgia linebacker David Pollack opened the conversation by stating, “The defense has been great and has held their own this season, but they’re a young football team....
Alabama football lands 5-star Auburn legacy during Texas A&M game
Alabama football landed a commitment from five-star receiver Ryan Williams, son of Auburn's Ryan Williams, during Texas A&M game.
Reserve quarterback enters transfer portal
Reserve quarterback Deacon Hill, who spent the last two seasons with the Wisconsin Badgers, announced his decision to enter the transfer portal Sunday evening. Hill's decision comes a week after university officials fired Paul Chryst, who enjoyed a successful run as head coach of the Badgers until recent slippage. It also puts an end to questions about Wisconsin’s backup quarterback situation, which has been somewhat unclear since fifth-year senior Chase Wolf suffered a torn meniscus in the preseason.
Jim Harbaugh provides update on RB coach Mike Hart after seizure
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh offered a brief postgame update after RB coach Mike Hart suffered a seizure during the first quarter of the Wolverines’ victory over Indiana on Saturday afternoon. “Mike had a medical emergency during the game and he’s in stable condition,” Harbaugh...
Football World Reacts To Despicable Tommy Tuberville News
Former college football head coach Tommy Tuberville is now an elected U.S. Senator. This weekend, the former Auburn Tigers head coach went viral for some despicable comments on the campaign trail. "They want reparation because they think the people that do the crime are owed that! Bullshit!" Tuberville said. Wow.
Watch Razorbacks Coach Sam Pittman After Loss
Complete press conference after getting run over by Mississippi State.
Johnny Manziel, Kellen Mond speak out on final play call of A&M-Alabama game
Texas A&M used four turnovers from Alabama (scoring 17 points off of those miscues), two late drives, and a pass interference call to put itself at the Tide's three yard line down 24-20 with three seconds left in the game. The Aggies then had a multitude of options available to them from the right hash mark and most people would have assumed that they would have tried a throw to the wide side of the field and give the Aggies' receivers (who had shined versus the Tide's veteran defensive backs) or running back Devon Achane a chance to make a play in the end zone.
Kirk Herbstreit releases new top four, next two out following Week 6
Another exciting week of college football has come to a close, and ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit has revealed his top four, and next two out following the conclusion of Week 6. There hasn’t been much movement, but Georgia passed Alabama from Herbstreit’s last rankings, who defeated Texas A&M 24-20 Saturday night on a goal line stand as regulation expired. The Bulldogs, who defeated Auburn 42-10 after a slow start, was good enough for Herbie to swap them with the Crimson Tide.
What Brent Venables had to say after the Sooners' 49-0 shutout loss to Texas: Part I
DALLAS — The Sooners hit a new low-of-lows in 2022 and were blown out 49-0 by the Texas Longhorns Saturday afternoon at the Cotton Bowl in the annual Red River Showdown. For the first time since the final year of the John Blake era in 1998, the Sooners have dropped their first three league contests, as they’re now 3-3 overall in the opening season of the Brent Venables era. And to be quite frank, this looked like a John Blake team performance.
Look: Football World Was Not Happy With Gary Danielson
The college football world wasn't thrilled with Gary Danielson on Saturday night. CBS had the call of Alabama's game against Texas A&M at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Danielson, who some see as an Alabama homer, took some criticism throughout the contest. "Much of the discussion during the broadcast was about the injuries...
Paul Finebaum reveals new Top 4, first team out of College Football Playoff with surprise contender
Paul Finebaum updated his top teams in college football after another wild week, revealing who he believes will be in the College Football Playoff at the moment. On Sportscenter early Sunday morning, Finebaum stated his top-four, along with who his first team out is, as well. After a pretty chalk weekend last Sunday, Finebaum decided to shake things up this time around.
Nick Saban appears to drop hint about Bryce Young
The Alabama Crimson Tide missed quarterback Bryce Young in a narrow victory over Texas A&M on Saturday, but coach Nick Saban dropped a potential hint about his upcoming availability after the game. Saban hinted to CBS that Alabama might have Young back under center for next Saturday’s game against Tennessee,...
Carolina Panthers fire Matt Rhule after blowout loss to 49ers
The Carolina Panthers fired Matt Rhule following Sunday's 37-15 blowout loss to the San Francisco 49ers, the franchise announced. Rhule finishes his first NFL head-coaching stint 11-27 over three seasons with the Panthers and leaves Carolina with four years remaining on his long-term contract. Steve Wilks will serve as Carolina's interim coach as the search begins for Rhule's replacement.
Four-star running back Roderick Robinson II flips to Georgia
San Diego (Calif.) Lincoln four-star running back Roderick Robinson II II has flipped his commitment to Georgia from UCLA following a weekend visit to Athens, highlighted by the Bulldogs win over Auburn. Robinson ranks as the nation's No. 15 running back per the 247Sports Composite and adds to a UGA...
WR Terry Lockett no longer with Michigan State's program
Junior wide receiver Terry Lockett is no longer a member of the Michigan State football program, a team spokesperson confirmed Saturday. Lockett has not appeared in a game for the Spartans this season and was not seen on the field warming up ahead of Saturday's game against Ohio State. The...
Look: Fans Are Complaining About ESPN's College Football Broadcast
College football fans aren't too pleased about the quality of ESPN's broadcast for this afternoon's SEC matchup between Arkansas and No. 23 Mississippi State. The color grading and video quality is well-below the standard fans have become accustomed to in recent years. "Yeah that’s not what a TV broadcast is...
Recruits react to Alabama's 24-20 victory over Texas A&M
The top-ranked Alabama Crimson Tide found themselves in a nail-biter with Texas A&M on Saturday night. Although they were without their star quarterback and had four turnovers, Bama held on to beat the Aggies 24-20 to move to 6-0 on the season. ** Running thread: Recruit reactions to Alabama’s win...
Everything Nick Saban said on Monday of Tennessee game week
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – Alabama coach Nick Saban spoke to reporters on Monday, the first day of Tennessee week. Below is everything he said to open the seventh game week of the year. "I think it's fairly obvious that there's a lot of things that we need to work on....
Stetson Bennett injury update from Georgia football coach Kirby Smart
On the surface, the passing stats from Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett in the 42-10 victory over Auburn, 22-of-32 (68.75%) for 208 yards, do not appear notable in any way. But included in those incompletions were several missed opportunities due to throws being off the mark, and several quick strike and screen attempts appeared to be a struggle for the sixth-year signal caller. During the CBS broadcast, it was noted that Bennett was dealing with a shoulder issue. While Smart did not mention anything in his postgame press conference, on Monday he did indicate his starting quarterback was dinged up but not necessarily injured.
