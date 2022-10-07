Read full article on original website
New Coffee Shop, Owned by Army Veteran, Now OpenGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Unique Pizza Spots You Need to Try in Phoenix, ArizonaThe Daily ScoopPhoenix, AZ
4 Great Steakhouses in ArizonaAlina AndrasArizona State
Popular discount retail chain opening another new store in ArizonaKristen WaltersMaricopa, AZ
Award Winning Restaurant ClosingGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
7 best affordable areas to live in Metro Phoenix
One of the hardest things to know when you’re moving to a new city is finding out which neighborhoods are the most affordable. Whether you live in the area or are new to Phoenix, we make it easy for you to get a sense of some of the best neighborhoods — and most affordable areas to live in Phoenix — that are both growing in demand and are safe for raising a family, too.
arizonafoothillsmagazine.com
10-Year Home Price Evolution in Arizona Breaks Records
The housing market has seen many ups and downs over the past decade and now, as inflation and low mortgage rates begin to rise, homebuyers and renters are once again in a tough spot. Although home prices are increasing across the board, prices have jumped in some markets much more...
'Concerned about this development': Sky Harbor, City of Phoenix clashing with Tempe over entertainment district proposal
TEMPE, Ariz. — The City of Tempe is accusing its neighbor Phoenix of using alarmist tactics to stop the development of a new apartment complex. Tempe Mayor Corey Woods condemned flyers that Sky Harbor Airport sent in the mail to Tempe residents about a proposed entertainment development east of the airport.
AZFamily
Woman dead after overnight shooting in west Phoenix
Woman dead after overnight shooting in west Phoenix
AZFamily
Hundreds gather in Scottsdale to show support for Iranian women
A major change to abortion rights in the state makes it temporarily legal to get an abortion up until 15 weeks. The appellate judges sided with Planned Parenthood Arizona, writing that there's a need to straighten out the state's abortion laws. Animal rights groups demand action after 14...
AZFamily
Hiker rescued by Firebird helicopter on Gateway Loop trail in Scottsdale
SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A woman was rescued Sunday afternoon by Scottsdale and Phoenix fire officials off of the Gateway Loop trail. The Scottsdale fire department says the 48-year-old began developing symptoms of heat exhaustion around 1.5 miles from the trailhead when she called 911 for help. During the rescue, the woman told fire officials that she’d been on the trail for around five hours.
AZFamily
Scottsdale Fire Department using thermal tech to help fight fires
SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The Scottsdale Fire Department is using thermal camera technology to help fight fires. Every crew that responds to a fire is equipped with these cameras which allow them to quickly locate hot spots and the source of the flames, even when the building is full of smoke. These cameras can also help firefighters navigate burning buildings, find victims and pets in danger, and more.
East Valley Tribune
Big ballot to hit Mesa early voters’ mailboxes
The massive Nov. 8 ballot will begin arriving in Mesa early voters’ mailboxes this week and some local contests share the spotlight with marquee races like the ones for a new governor and the hotly contested U.S. Senate seat. Along with races for all statewide offices, 10 propositions and...
KTAR.com
2 killed in multivehicle crash on Interstate 17 north of Phoenix
PHOENIX – Two people were killed and four others were injured in a multivehicle collision on a freeway north of Phoenix early Monday, authorities said. The three-vehicle crash closed northbound Interstate 17 past New River at Table Mesa Road shortly before 4 a.m., the Arizona Department of Public Safety said.
fox10phoenix.com
Loved ones of kidnapped and murdered California family hold memorial in Phoenix
PHOENIX - A memorial was held in Phoenix on Sunday for four California family members who were kidnapped and killed as the victims, two men, a woman, and an eight-month-old girl, have family in Arizona. On Oct. 5, Merced County Sheriff Vernon Warnke announced that all four family members were...
fox10phoenix.com
Phoenix junkyard fire calls for large response from firefighters
PHOENIX - Many were wondering what sent a black plume of smoke into the air in Phoenix on Sunday, Oct. 9. The Phoenix Fire Department says it was a junkyard fire that called for a three-alarm response, meaning extra crews were needed to knock the fire down. The blaze broke...
AZFamily
Woman’s Wave of Action took to the streets of Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Protestors took to the streets of Phoenix Saturday to let their voices be heard at the Women’s Day of Action. Millions across the globe were marching for women’s rights as encouraged by Women’s March, a national organization that organizes the annual Women’s March in Washington, D.C. and other events throughout the year. The group says on their website that the intention for their marches is to “promote feminist economies, reimagine democracy, and end white supremacy.”
Ahwatukee Foothills News
More civilians becoming Phoenix police investigators
Hiring civilian investigators isn’t a new concept. The Mesa Police Department started its program in 2009. And when Chief George Gascón moved to San Francisco to lead that department, he took the idea with him. But the movement has gained steam recently as departments across the country try...
AZFamily
DPS investigates deadly wrong-way crash on I-17 near New River
kjzz.org
Phoenix lacks staff to maintain bulk trash collection schedule
Phoenix is unable to keep up with trash collection. The city’s solid waste division doesn’t have enough people to keep up with its scheduled bulk trash collection. Bulk trash includes items that are too big for garbage containers, things like furniture, appliances and tree and shrub clippings. Pickups...
AZFamily
Temps to climb in Arizona, but storm chances returning
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A cool start to your Monday in Phoenix and across Arizona. Temps are in the 60s in many Valley locations this morning and we even have some 30s in the northern mountains. Phoenix can plan on a dry day with highs around 91 degrees later this afternoon.
4 Great Steakhouses in Arizona
If you happen to live in the beautiful state of Arizona or plan on traveling there soon, you are in the right place because below you will find a list of four amazing steakhouses in Arizona that are highly praised by both local people and travellers and are well-known for serving delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients. If you are looking for new restaurants to try, here are four of them that you should add to your list.
AZFamily
UPS looking to hire nearly 3,000 seasonal workers in Arizona; starting pay up to $23 per hour
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- If you’re looking for a way to make some extra money as the holiday season fast approaches, a part-time job could help make holiday shopping and traveling a little less stressful. UPS is hiring for the upcoming holiday season with starting warehouse pay at up...
AZFamily
City of Tempe sides with Shady Park in ongoing case against retirement community
Attorney reacts to body-cam video of man shot and killed after throwing rocks at officers. Ali Osman, 34, was shot and killed after throwing rocks at police officers on Sept. 27. “They could have hid behind the door of their car while he was throwing rocks, they could have sat in the car while he was throwing rocks,” said attorney Dwane Cates.
AZFamily
Indigenous Peoples’ Day Phoenix Fest transforms Roosevelt Row
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Once a year, Indigenous Peoples’ Day showcases the strength and resilience as part of the nation’s First People. This year, a small festival is being held in downtown Phoenix, along Roosevelt Row, with a celebration of all the Indigenous nations. From 3 p.m. to...
