Tim Ryan says Biden shouldn’t run in 2024
Democratic Ohio Senate candidate Rep. Tim Ryan (D-Ohio) reiterated at a televised debate on Monday that he does not believe that President Biden should run for reelection in 2024. “No, I’ve been very clear. I’d like to see a generational change,” Ryan said at a debate hosted by The Hill’s...
Missouri election law has changed. Here’s what voters need to know to cast a ballot
Election Day is just over a month away, and a lot has changed for voters since the last time they cast a ballot.
President Biden to designate new national monument in Colorado: report
LEADVILLE, Colo. (KDVR) – President Joe Biden will visit Colorado this week and declare a World War II training area a national monument, Nexstar’s KDVR has learned. The Biden administration is preparing to designate Camp Hale, an alpine training site used during World War II, preserving the area and providing a boost to the reelection campaign of the state’s senior senator, Michael Bennet, a person familiar with the process told the Associated Press.
Missouri participation in public benefits program WIC fell sharply during pandemic
Even as the COVID-19 pandemic intensified economic hardship and unemployment, Missouri saw one of the nation’s sharpest drops in participation in WIC, a federal benefits program for low-income women and children, according to a report released last week.
Secretary for family-owned Missouri business admits embezzling $1.2M
A woman working for a family-owned agricultural business in Ralls County admitted last week to stealing more than a million dollars from her employer over a six-year period.
House hunting? What $300,000 will get you in highest- and lowest-priced states
(NewsNation) — House hunting? Depending on where you live, the amount of house you can get for the money is going to look very different. Location is the most significant contributor to housing costs, with a typical home in Hawaii, for example, costing more than six times a typical home in West Virginia.
Celebrate Fire Safety Day in O’Fallon, Missouri
Families in O'Fallon, Missouri can learn the importance of fire safety in a fun and interactive way.
JADASA walk/run in St. Louis County raises awareness of domestic violence
More than 100 people ran and walked Saturday at Bella Fontaine Park to raise awareness on domestic violence and abuse.
Netflix true-crime show revisits 1990 St. Charles County murders
ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. — The April 29, 1990, murders of two young men in St. Charles County were devastating. The astonishing thing is that the suspects turned themselves in within hours. Robert Shafer is on death row for taking the lives of two innocent people. Jerry Parker and...
Man charged in connection with murder of Illinois police officer at Comfort Inn
The Illinois State Police have arrested Xavier Bradley, 22, in connection with the murder of a police officer and wounding of another officer in the parking lot of a Comfort Inn in December 2021.
Mother gets $1.2M in St. Louis County settlement over inmate death￼
A mother whose son died less than an hour after he was transported from a Missouri jail to a state prison has won a $1.2 million settlement in a case that helped lead to suspensions, firings and reforms.
House fire in St. Charles County
Emergency responders are on the scene of a house fire in St. Charles County.
O’Fallon’s Fire Safety Day offers family fun, life-saving information
Firefighters, police officers, and paramedics put on interactive demonstrations, but kids had sparks in their eyes too.
Shots fired after attempted burglary in south St. Louis County Sunday morning
Shocking video from a South County homeowner about an attempted robbery at his home that ended with shots fired Sunday morning.
Crash closes several lanes of I-64 in St. Louis County
ST. LOUIS, Mo. – A crash is causing a major traffic backup in St. Louis County. The collision happened on westbound I-64 near Ballas. Three lanes of traffic are blocked while crews work to clear the scene. The estimated clear time is around 4:45 pm. The Missouri Department of...
