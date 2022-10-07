ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

FOX2Now

Tim Ryan says Biden shouldn’t run in 2024

Democratic Ohio Senate candidate Rep. Tim Ryan (D-Ohio) reiterated at a televised debate on Monday that he does not believe that President Biden should run for reelection in 2024. “No, I’ve been very clear. I’d like to see a generational change,” Ryan said at a debate hosted by The Hill’s...
FOX2Now

President Biden to designate new national monument in Colorado: report

LEADVILLE, Colo. (KDVR) – President Joe Biden will visit Colorado this week and declare a World War II training area a national monument, Nexstar’s KDVR has learned. The Biden administration is preparing to designate Camp Hale, an alpine training site used during World War II, preserving the area and providing a boost to the reelection campaign of the state’s senior senator, Michael Bennet, a person familiar with the process told the Associated Press.
FOX2Now

FOX2Now

