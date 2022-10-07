Read full article on original website
Final Vision Zero speed limit cut for 2022 set for Segoe Road
MADISON, Wis. — For the final time this year, a road in Madison will have its speed limit reduced as part of Vision Zero. The entirety of Segoe Road, from University Avenue to Odana Road, will drop from 30 mph to 25 mph beginning on Monday. The city will...
FOX-toberfest 2022 - Trick Or Treat Calendar
MADISON - DOWNTOWN FAMILY HALLOWEEN. Location: State Street and Capitol Square - Madison, WI. Location: New Hope Evangelical Free Church - Mount Horeb, WI.
Former chair of Wisconsin Parole Commission hired as Madison's Independent Police Monitor
MADISON, Wis. — Former Wisconsin Parole Commission chairman John Tate II has been hired as the City of Madison’s first-ever Independent Police Monitor, four months after Gov. Tony Evers asked him to resign as head of the parole board. The Independent Police Monitor job was created — along...
Restoration underway on 'LOVE' mural on side of Williamson St. building
MADISON, Wis. — A colorful mural on the side of a building on Madison’s near east side is getting some updates. Baltimore-based artist Michael Owen has returned to Madison to restore his original mural, which features four hands spelling out the word “LOVE” on the side of the building at 924 Williamson Street.
Alumni Association announces events for UW Homecoming
MADISON, Wis. — For the 112th year, UW alumni will return to Madison for Homecoming. This year’s celebration features a host of events beginning Wednesday, October 19. The festivities kick off with a family-friendly virtual scavenger hunt. Participants can search for Badger-themed everyday objects, and share their findings on social media. The hunt begins at 5:35 p.m. on October 19, and the sharp-eyed searcher might even spot Bucky Badger.
Goodman Center to open registration for Thanksgiving Basket Drive
MADISON, Wis. — For the 34th year, the Goodman Community Center will offer food baskets to help local families have a Thanksgiving meal at home. The center will open registration for its annual Thanksgiving Basket Drive next Monday. Registration will be open until October 28. This year, the goal is to provide 4,000 meals.
Fitchburg Mayor Aaron Richardson will not seek third term
FITCHBURG, Wis. — Fitchburg Mayor Aaron Richardson will not run for reelection this spring. Richardson, who is running for State Treasurer, announced the decision Monday, saying he would not seek a third term regardless of the outcome of the State Treasurer election. “Whatever the outcome in November, Fitchburg is...
Wisconsin sheriffs' advice for voters: Ignore the rhetoric
MONROE, Wis. — Amid the amped-up rhetoric about crime in the 2022 election, sheriffs on both sides of the aisle implore voters to do the hard work: ignore the talking points and do your homework on the candidates’ records. “It takes work on the voters’ part,” said Green...
Dane County receives $600K grant to establish community court
MADISON, Wis. — The Dane County Criminal Justice Council received a $600,000 grant to establish a community court, officials announced Monday. The grant was awarded by the U.S. Bureau of Justice Assistance. The Community Court Initiative is meant to provide another pathway for non-violent offenders instead of a traditional court. The goal is to address the root causes of alleged crimes.
Dane Co. Medical Examiner's Office identifies woman killed in crash outside Sauk City
MADISON, Wis. — The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office identified a woman Monday who was killed in a crash outside Sauk City last week. Chelsea Kovacich, 33, of Sauk City, died of injuries sustained in an October 4 crash on US 12 near Highway 188 in the Town of Roxbury.
Families file restraining orders against school official after students forced from car
BARABOO, Wis. — The mothers of several Baraboo High School students forced out of their car last week have filed restraining orders against and are calling for the resignation of the district’s athletic director, who students say was involved in the incident. According to court records, only one...
Fitchburg police investigate after multiple homes struck by gunfire
FITCHBURG, Wis. — Fitchburg police are investigating after they said multiple homes in the Swan Creek neighborhood were struck by gunfire. Police said a bullet hit a home on Buttonbush Drive just after 5 p.m. Saturday. Two other reports of gunshots in the area of Stoneman and Sunflower drives were reported later in the evening.
MPD: 18-year-old arrested on south side after attempted kidnapping
MADISON, Wis. — Madison police arrested an 18-year-old man early Sunday after they said he tried to kidnap someone. Police said the man and another person had met at County Grove Park to exchange property. The man allegedly forced the victim into a car, took their phone and drove them to Dodgeville.
