ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

Comments / 0

Related
fox47.com

Final Vision Zero speed limit cut for 2022 set for Segoe Road

MADISON, Wis. — For the final time this year, a road in Madison will have its speed limit reduced as part of Vision Zero. The entirety of Segoe Road, from University Avenue to Odana Road, will drop from 30 mph to 25 mph beginning on Monday. The city will...
MADISON, WI
fox47.com

Restoration underway on 'LOVE' mural on side of Williamson St. building

MADISON, Wis. — A colorful mural on the side of a building on Madison’s near east side is getting some updates. Baltimore-based artist Michael Owen has returned to Madison to restore his original mural, which features four hands spelling out the word “LOVE” on the side of the building at 924 Williamson Street.
MADISON, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Madison, WI
Business
Madison, WI
Lifestyle
Local
Wisconsin Business
Local
Wisconsin Lifestyle
City
Madison, WI
State
Wisconsin State
City
Friendship, WI
fox47.com

Alumni Association announces events for UW Homecoming

MADISON, Wis. — For the 112th year, UW alumni will return to Madison for Homecoming. This year’s celebration features a host of events beginning Wednesday, October 19. The festivities kick off with a family-friendly virtual scavenger hunt. Participants can search for Badger-themed everyday objects, and share their findings on social media. The hunt begins at 5:35 p.m. on October 19, and the sharp-eyed searcher might even spot Bucky Badger.
MADISON, WI
fox47.com

Goodman Center to open registration for Thanksgiving Basket Drive

MADISON, Wis. — For the 34th year, the Goodman Community Center will offer food baskets to help local families have a Thanksgiving meal at home. The center will open registration for its annual Thanksgiving Basket Drive next Monday. Registration will be open until October 28. This year, the goal is to provide 4,000 meals.
MADISON, WI
fox47.com

Fitchburg Mayor Aaron Richardson will not seek third term

FITCHBURG, Wis. — Fitchburg Mayor Aaron Richardson will not run for reelection this spring. Richardson, who is running for State Treasurer, announced the decision Monday, saying he would not seek a third term regardless of the outcome of the State Treasurer election. “Whatever the outcome in November, Fitchburg is...
FITCHBURG, WI
fox47.com

Wisconsin sheriffs' advice for voters: Ignore the rhetoric

MONROE, Wis. — Amid the amped-up rhetoric about crime in the 2022 election, sheriffs on both sides of the aisle implore voters to do the hard work: ignore the talking points and do your homework on the candidates’ records. “It takes work on the voters’ part,” said Green...
GREEN COUNTY, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inventors#Bocceroll#Make48#Drehfal Huber
fox47.com

Dane County receives $600K grant to establish community court

MADISON, Wis. — The Dane County Criminal Justice Council received a $600,000 grant to establish a community court, officials announced Monday. The grant was awarded by the U.S. Bureau of Justice Assistance. The Community Court Initiative is meant to provide another pathway for non-violent offenders instead of a traditional court. The goal is to address the root causes of alleged crimes.
DANE COUNTY, WI
fox47.com

Fitchburg police investigate after multiple homes struck by gunfire

FITCHBURG, Wis. — Fitchburg police are investigating after they said multiple homes in the Swan Creek neighborhood were struck by gunfire. Police said a bullet hit a home on Buttonbush Drive just after 5 p.m. Saturday. Two other reports of gunshots in the area of Stoneman and Sunflower drives were reported later in the evening.
FITCHBURG, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Instagram
fox47.com

MPD: 18-year-old arrested on south side after attempted kidnapping

MADISON, Wis. — Madison police arrested an 18-year-old man early Sunday after they said he tried to kidnap someone. Police said the man and another person had met at County Grove Park to exchange property. The man allegedly forced the victim into a car, took their phone and drove them to Dodgeville.
MADISON, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy