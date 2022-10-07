ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

Multiple pedestrians struck when cop car jumps sidewalk in the Bronx, police say

By Mira Wassef, Katie Corrado, Aliza Chasan
8 News Now
8 News Now
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Po3ML_0iPO7Zv900

THE BRONX (PIX11) – A cop car struck six pedestrians, including a 5-year-old child, when it jumped a sidewalk after colliding with another vehicle in the Bronx Thursday afternoon, police said.

Two officers in the NYPD vehicle and two people in the civilian vehicle, including a 2-year-old child, were also hurt, NYPD Chief of Patrol Jeffery Maddrey said. All 10 people injured were expected to survive, though two people suffered critical injuries.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

PIX11 Breaking News

The injured police had been responding to reports of a vehicle being stolen around 3 p.m., Maddrey said. As they rushed to the scene, lights and sirens on, the officer behind the wheel crossed the double yellow line to pass another vehicle near Hoe and Westchester avenues. But the driver of that car was making a left turn, so the NYPD vehicle collided with it.

The NYPD car careened to the sidewalk, hitting a number of pedestrians. The oldest victim of the incident is 65.

Additional officers came to the scene to help the victims. While that happened, the person trying to steal the vehicle — who police had initially been trying to get to — got away.

“We didn’t even catch the person we were trying to get,” Maddrey said. “Once the accident occurred, our officers had to get into life-saving mode and make sure that all our civilians are OK.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.

Comments / 0

Related
NBC New York

Crowd Chases Mercedes Benz Driver to NYPD Precinct After Pedestrian Hit

A scary pedestrian collision in the Bronx had a group of bystanders chasing the driver to the nearby police precinct Sunday evening, city officials said. The driver behind the wheel of a Mercedes Benz was traveling down Creston Avenue around 7:30 p.m. when he slammed into a man crossing at 183rd Street, the Department of Transportation said.
BRONX, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bronx, NY
Crime & Safety
Bronx, NY
Accidents
County
Bronx, NY
City
Bronx, NY
CBS New York

Subway rider hit in head with pair of scissors

NEW YORK - Police say a woman was attacked with a pair of scissors overnight on the subway. It happened around 2:30 a.m. Monday near 110th Street and Lenox Avenue in Harlem. Police said someone threw the scissors at the woman, hitting her in the head. She was taken to the hospital for treatment. Police said the suspect ran off. Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

15-year-old robbed on the train by three men

THE BRONX (PIX11) — A 15-year-old was riding southbound on the No. 5 train when three men walked up to him and demanded his items while showing off a handgun, police said. Around 3:40 p.m. on Sept. 27, the victim was riding the No. 5 train at the Sexton Place and East Gunhill Road subway […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nypd#Police#Accident#Nexstar Media Inc
PIX11

Police bust 17-year-old fare evader on murder charges: NYPD

NEW YORK (PIX11) — A 17-year-old subway fare evader stopped by police was wanted in connection with a murder, police said Sunday. The teen was arrested on charges of murder, manslaughter, robbery and criminal possession of a weapon in connection with a Sept. 24 shooting in the Bronx, officials said. Police have not publicly identified […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Alleged attacker held without bail in deadly Bronx subway station stabbing

MORRIS HEIGHTS, the Bronx (PIX11) — An alleged stabber was ordered held without bail Sunday in connection with a deadly subway station attack. Saquan Lemons, 27, was charged with murder, manslaughter and criminal possession of a weapon. He allegedly repeatedly stabbed Charles Moore at the 176th Street station in the Bronx on Thursday night. Moore, 38, […]
BRONX, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Daily News

Woman bashed in back of head by stranger in unprovoked Manhattan subway attack

A woman was bashed in the back of the head by a stranger in an unprovoked Manhattan subway attack early Monday, police said. The 49-year-old victim was struck with an unknown object as she was getting on an uptown No. 2 train at the 110th St. station in Harlem about 2:25 a.m., cops said. She got off the train at 125th St. and reported the incident to police. The victim was treated at Harlem ...
MANHATTAN, NY
PIX11

Passenger shot while riding bus in Yonkers: officials

YONKERS, N.Y. (PIX11) — A passenger was shot while riding a bus in Yonkers Friday evening, officials said. The shooting happened at South Broadway and Ludlow Street around 5 p.m., according to the Westchester County Department of Public Safety. The victim was shot while on Bee-Line Bus No. 257 on the No. 4 line. The […]
YONKERS, NY
nypressnews.com

NYPD Highway Patrol making concerted effort to crack down on

NEW YORK — The city is cracking down on a growing problem — cars with illegal and counterfeit license plates. Police say many have been linked to crimes across the city. The NYPD recently CBS2’s Jenna DeAngelis a behind-the-scenes look at how investigators are tackling this issue.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
8 News Now

8 News Now

37K+
Followers
15K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

8NewsNow.com is the most trusted local news site in Las Vegas for breaking news, weather, and traffic updates in real time, wherever you go.

 https://www.8newsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy