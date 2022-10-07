ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gust of wind blamed for weekend single engine plane crash in Northampton

NORTHAMPTON, NY (WRGB) — State Police say no-one was injured after a weekend plane crash over the weekend. Police say they responded just before noon on October 9th after a small plane was found in shallow water and flipped over. Investigators say it appears that the single engine plane,...
TROY, NY
