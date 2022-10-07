Read full article on original website
Sioux City Fire Rescue kicks off Fire Prevention Week
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — If you're watching or reading this from home, take a look around to find where your smoke alarm is right now. Sioux City Fire Rescue is participating in Fire Prevention Week, making sure everyone is aware of preventive measures they can do to ensure they are ready if something were to happen.
Two arrested after Sioux County police chase
SIOUX COUNTY, Iowa — Two men are facing charges after a police chase in Sioux County early Sunday morning. The Sioux County Sheriff's Office says it arrested 37-year-old Jeremy Langley of Springfield, South Dakota and 40-year-old Mark Stewart of Aurelia, Iowa after that chase north of Maurice around 12:30 a.m. Sunday.
Kids to have opportunity to explore drone careers thanks to new grant
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Kids in grades 4 through 8 will be able to explore careers using drones next summer at the Mid-America Museum of Aviation and Transportation. The museum says it's received a "Ready, Set, Drone" grant from Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds' "STEM Scale-Up Program". That program is...
$3.6 million raised for upcoming Moville Area Medical Clinic
MOVILLE, Iowa — The newest medical facility that will be built in Moville is fully funded, and board members are ready to break ground. Woodbury County Rural Electric Cooperative awarded the Moville Medical Clinic a $1.86 million loan to help finance the 10,000-square-foot facility. The whole facility costs $3.6 million dollars.
Local first responders honor fallen firefighters with memorial ceremony
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Sioux City Fire Rescue paid tribute to fallen firefighters who gave their lives for the community over the last 140 years. The Fallen Firefighters Memorial Ceremony honors the 12 men who've died in the line of duty for Sioux City Fire Rescue from the first in 1884 to the two most recent in 1982. Today's leaders say it's good for the community to remember those who came before.
Musketeers banner night spoiled by Des Moines
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — On the Sioux City Musketeers' triumphant return to the Tyson Event Center, on a night where the crowd saw the 2022 Clark Cup championship banner raised to the rafters, the Des Moines Buccaneers came to town and spoiled the reception for the Musketeer faithful. After...
Woodbury Co. Auditor ready for midterm elections, voter and ballot security
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — The Woodbury County Auditor's Office is gearing up for the November midterm elections. County Auditor Pat Gill is encouraging people to take advantage of early voting which starts next Wednesday, October 19th. It's the first election in districts re-drawn after the 2020 census. Gill says voters should receive a notice in the mail next week with their updated polling location.
Siouxland's indoor tennis center planning $2 million expansion
SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. — First Serve is Siouxland's first and only indoor tennis facility, first built in 2019. It's already in need of expansion due to the demand for the sport and time on the court. "We thought that's gonna be down the road. We could not believe...
West Lyon rolls past Unity Christian for 5th win of the season
ORANGE CITY, Iowa — West Lyon defeated Unity Christian 24-6. The Wildcats improve to 5-2 on the season.
Gehlen Catholic moves to 6-1 with blowout win over MMCRU
LE MARS, Iowa — Gehlen Catholic defeated MMCRU 60-20 in Week 7. The Jays improve to 6-1 on the season.
