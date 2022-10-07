Read full article on original website
4 Great Seafood Places in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
The Best Things to Do October 8th and 9thThe Maine WriterBangor, ME
Friday News Wrap UpThe Maine WriterBangor, ME
Maine Corn Maze Named Best in the USAThe Maine WriterMaine State
Bangor to See the Arrival of 20 Refugees by Mid-OctoberThe Maine WriterBangor, ME
foxbangor.com
Skowhegan stays perfect with 49-14 win over Edward Little
AUBURN – Skowhegan continued it’s perfect season on Friday night with a dominating 49-14 win over Edward Little. The Riverhawks opened the game up to 34-6 on a 23-yard run from Tyler Annis. The Eddies would score, and convert on the two point conversion to make it 34-14, but Skowhegan was too tough for the Eddies.
foxbangor.com
Old Town grabs first win over Bulldogs 42-30
OLD TOWN – It’s been a long season for the Old Town Coyotes, and their hard work paid off with the first win of the year on Friday night. The Coyotes took a 28-0 first half lead over Madison/Carrabec/Valley, but the Bulldogs would fire back in the second. However, Old Town outlasted the comeback, coming away with a 42-30 win for their first of the year.
foxbangor.com
Bucksport dominant on both ends in win over Mustangs
BUCKSPORT – The Bucks were impressive on both ends of the ball, picking up their third straight victory with a 70-26 win over Mt. View. Kamryn Webber opened scoring with a rushing touchdown in the first, and would score again on the Bucks’ next possession. On their first drive of the second, Webber would score again, this time from behind the 50-yard line, and the Bucks would win 70-26.
foxbangor.com
Falmouth spoils Brewer homecoming with big 4th quarter
BREWER – It was close entering the fourth, but Falmouth would score three touchdowns in the final period to lead them to a 30-7 win over Brewer. Brewer opened scoring with a 20+ yard touchdown run from Cam Hughes, who took a direct snap from the Wildcat formation. Falmouth would answer with a long throw to senior Lucas Dilworth for a score, and then Dilworth would break up a pass to Hughes in the endzone on the ensuing Brewer drive.
foxbangor.com
Sports Blitz Week 6: Play of the Night
BUCKSPORT – Bucksport’s Kamryn Webber is the winner of the Sports Blitz Week 6 Play of the Night. In the second quarter, Webber followed his blockers and broke free for a long, 56-yard touchdown run. It was part of a multi-touchdown night for Webber, helping his squad to a 70-26 win over Mt. View.
foxbangor.com
Orono rolls over Mustangs in 63-6 victory
ORONO – It was all Red Riots on Friday night, as Orono poured in 63 on their way to a big victory over St. John Valley. The Red Riots scored on the opening kickoff, and the offense would keep their foot on the pedal the rest of the way. They rebound off of two straight losses, and improve to 3-3 on the year, heading to Mattanawcook/PVHS/Lee next week to close out the schedule.
wabi.tv
Graham Lacher’s family follows up on credible sighting
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The family of a man who went missing several months ago say they are following up on a credible sighting Tuesday night. According to the Missing Graham Lacher Facebook page, they say a man who matched his description and likely behavior was seen walking down Island Ave. toward Ayer’s Island in Orono.
Camden: A waterfront gem threatened
Camden Harbor is known to sailors on the Maine coast to be two things: one of the prettiest harbors, and one of the most uncomfortable. Curtis Island and the ledges do little to blunt the force of the rollers swinging in to the outer harbor from Penobscot Bay. The earliest inhabitants of the land, the Penobscot, dubbed the harbor Megunticook, which translates roughly to “great swells of the sea,” for the immense waves that sweep through during storms.
wabi.tv
Hidden gem in Monson takes fine cuisine to the next level
MONSON, Maine (WABI) - A hidden gem in Monson been discovered right under our nose. Marilou Ranta, known as Lulu, is taking fine cuisine to the next level. Photojournalist Mark Rediker stopped by The Quarry see what’s cooking.
foxbangor.com
Road work on Hancock Street Monday and Tuesday
BANGOR– Hancock St. will be closed from Newbury St. to Pine St. for road repairs on Monday and Tuesday. Traffic will be detoured up Newbury St. over to York St. and back down Pine St. Please avoid this area if possible as there could be some delays. Call 989-2530...
There’s a Headless Ghost That Haunts This Beautiful Lake in Maine
The small town of Bucksport, Maine, is home to lots of incredible stories, whether they're about the Abenaki tribe of Native Americans, how Colonel Jonathan Buck founded the town, or even when the town went Hollywood in an ABC drama called Dark Shadows. But Bucksport also has its fair share of ghost stories, including the chilling tale that something, or someone, keeps haunting Silver Lake.
Miss Maine USA makes waves with third place win in costume category
WINTERPORT, Maine — (The video above is from our sister station in Texas KECN) Miss Maine, Elizabeth Kervin of Winterport, may not have won the crown at the Miss USA pageant, but she made Maine proud by coming in third in the state costume category. "We did it Maine!...
foxbangor.com
New traffic pattern in Hermon
HERMON--Motorists are navigating around a new traffic pattern in the town of Hermon. There is a now a four way stop at the intersection of Fuller, Annis and Wing Roads. For years, those traveling on Fuller Road had the right of way, while drivers on the Annis and Wing Roads had stop signs at the intersection. This new traffic pattern change was introduced last week by the Maine Department of Transportation.
foxbangor.com
Paving on State Street in Bangor
BANGOR– There will be paving on State Street on Monday. Please avoid State Street, from Broadway to Hancock Street, from 9 A.M. to 7 P.M. In addition there will be no parking on both sides of the road during this time. Expect delays and lane closures around the work...
Travel + Leisure Lists This City as Maine’s Best Kept Secret but I’m Not Sure I Agree
Maine is a massive state. Sure, more than 70% of it is covered in straight trees but we have so many quaint towns and cities sprinkled across our western mountain regions and rocky eastern shores. I grew up here in Maine and have only visited a small portion of it...
Community mourns loss of Orrington couple
ORRINGTON, Maine — A community is mourning the loss of a couple in Orrington. Russell and Lois Swanson, both 89 years old, were found dead in their home on Swetts Pond Road in Orrington on Wednesday morning. The Maine State Police Major Crimes Unit and the evidence response team...
wgan.com
Missing man sought by Brewer police found safe
UPDATE: Police say Madore has been safely located. Police in Brewer have issued a Silver Alert for a man who went missing from an inn. Police are asking for help finding 72-year-old Davis Madore. He was staying at the Vacationland Inn in Brewer and was last seen around 5 p.m. on Oct. 6.
wabi.tv
6 college students displaced temporarily after fire
OLD TOWN, Maine (WABI) - Six college students have been temporarily displaced after a fire earlier Friday. According to Old Town Fire Department, an accidental fire started in one of the bedrooms in the home on Bennoch Road. The fire was put out within five minutes of the fire department’s...
A Milford Man Has Some Crazy Backyard Wildlife Videos
Wow! There are lots of critters running around Scott Hayden's backyard in Penobscot County. Remember way back when we all did many things during the Coivd-19 pandemic to pass the endless amount of long days and nights, wondering when this it all be over? For most people, it involved binge-watching shows like "Tiger King", or baking and cooking. One Maine man had something else in mind.
foxbangor.com
Hancock County Grand Jury indictments
HANCOCK COUNTY– The Hancock County Grand Jury has indicted a Searsport woman in connection with a crash in Orland. Brittany Gainer, 32 was indicted on charges of driving to endanger, leaving the scene of an accident involving bodily injury, failure to report an injury and falsifying physical evidence. Travis...
