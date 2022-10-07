ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Damn Bruh: Did Ime Udoka Really Cheat On Nia Long With A White Lady?

By Ida Harris
MadameNoire
 3 days ago

Boston Globe, Getty


It has been confirmed, Nia Long’s longtime beau Ime Udoka cheated with a white woman—and not the white woman many might expect, but a “devout Mormon married mother-of-three,” the Daily Mail reported. It was recently revealed that Udoka’s alleged mistress is 34-year-old Kathleen Nimmo Lynch, a team service manager for the Boston Celtics, who reportedly facilitated Long’s relocation to Boston to settle down with Udoka. Apparently, Lynch’s identity was leaked online which possibly stems from other women be unfairly accused of cheating with the disgraced head coach.

While Lynch was able to maintain anonymity in the scandal, Celtics team reporter Amanda Pflugrad along with other female Celtics employees faced “irresponsible speculation across social media platforms,” Sports Joe reported.

Pflugard eventually spoke out in an Instagram post on behalf of her fellow female staffers and to clear her own name:

Now that the cat is out of the bag, social media is back to running on Udoka’s lack of discernment. That Lynch is lily white—and as alabaster as whiteness can be— seems to be a major point of contention for most. Comments range in levels of disgust from: “You cheated with one of the Hocus Pocus Witches??? Daaawwwwg, Idk between you and Eric Benet Idk who has the biggest L of all time WTF!,” to “Nia, you need to laugh at that man and keep it pushing,” another poster stated. “He don’t even believe he deserves a beautiful woman himself 😂”

MADAMENOIRE recently reported that Nia Long’s Ex Massai Z. Dorsey Claims She’s ‘Sticking By’ Ime Udoka Despite His Infidelity.

Nonetheless, Long has yet to speak on it. Thus, the verdict is still out on whether reconciliation is the goal or if the longtime couple will split and go their separate ways.

RELATED CONTENT : Marlon Wayans Shares Controversial Advice For Nia Long Amid Ime Udoka’s Cheating Scandal

