Miami 118, Houston 110

MIAMI (118) Highsmith 2-6 1-2 6, Strus 7-14 5-5 24, Dedmon 1-2 0-0 2, Oladipo 3-11 1-1 8, Vincent 3-7 1-1 10, Cain 4-9 6-6 15, D.Robinson 4-12 2-3 14, Jovic 4-12 5-6 15, O.Robinson 0-1 0-0 0, Bouyea 3-6 0-0 6, Garrett 0-1 0-0 0, Mulder 1-2 0-0 3, Smith 6-11 1-2 15. Totals 38-94 22-26 118.
Sacramento 126, Portland 94

Percentages: FG .403, FT .839. 3-Point Goals: 10-29, .345 (Simons 4-8, Grant 2-3, Sharpe 2-3, Sarr 1-3, Johnson 1-4, Brown III 0-1, Little 0-1, Nurkic 0-1, Watford 0-1, Lillard 0-4). Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 4 (Grant 2, Little, Nurkic). Turnovers: 21 (Nurkic 5, Miller 4, Johnson...
Hornets' Ball leaves preseason game with sprained ankle

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Charlotte Hornets All-Star point guard LaMelo Ball sprained his left ankle in the third quarter of a preseason game against the Washington Wizards on Monday when his foot was stepped on while he was driving to the basket. The Hornets announced that Ball will not...
