Cincinnati, OH

WLWT 5

10 must-see Blink 2022 attractions in Northern Kentucky

COVINGTON, Ky. — Blink is back this weekend in Cincinnati, bringing 101 installations spanning 30 city blocks. The art, light and culture festival is returning from Oct. 13-16 from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. Feeling overwhelmed? We know it's a lot to take in -- But don't worry, we'll...
COVINGTON, KY
WLWT 5

Jeff Ruby's Steakhouse opens new location on Fountain Square

CINCINNATI — After retiring its downtown flagship location, Jeff Ruby's Steakhouse celebrated its grand opening in Fountain Square over the weekend. The steakhouse moved to a larger space at The Foundry at Fountain Square. The restaurant will have the same look of luxury with unique themes as the other...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

2022 trick-or-treat times around Greater Cincinnati

CINCINNATI — Halloween is slowly creeping up, meaning it's almost time for candy. Here's a list of all the trick-or-treat nights we know about so far. (An "*" indicates trick or treat times from last year, 2022 times will be updated once they're released by the city or neighborhood)
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

How to borrow a telescope at a Cincinnati Public Library

CINCINNATI — If you ever wanted to see the moon and planets up close without ever leaving your home, now is your chance! Did you know you can check out mini telescopes from the Cincinnati Public Library for free?. The Cincinnati Observatory has teamed up with the Cincinnati and...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Record-breaking 2,350-pound pumpkin takes top prize at Ohio festival

HAMILTON, Ohio — Chilly mornings yielded to picture-perfect fall days for Hamilton’s Operation Pumpkin over the weekend. Organizer Paige Hufford says the weekend was spectacular. “We had a great weekend. We had a lot of vendors that came downtown this year, and I think we had record-breaking numbers....
HAMILTON, OH
WLWT 5

Two lanes are blocked on the interstate in Camp Washington

CINCINNATI — The two left lanes are blocked on northbound I-75 in Camp Washington after a crash, Monday afternoon. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. The crash was reported between the Western Hills Viaduct and the Hopple Street exit's by police...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Campbell County Library relaunches 'Cards for Veterans' program

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Ky. — Campbell County Public Library patrons can celebrate Veterans Day early this year via their recently-launched Cards for Veterans program. Throughout the month of October, materials will be available at each branch to write letters or make cards for local veterans. Patrons can find card writing...
CAMPBELL COUNTY, KY
WLWT 5

Warmer Start to the Week

CINCINNATI — Not nearly as chilly over the next three days. And the return of rain after two weeks of dry weather.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Angel Alley in Mason honors and remembers children who have passed

MASON, Ohio — A place in Mason allows families and friends to honor and remember children who have died. The alley sits between two businesses at 312 Main Street in Mason. It's now adorned with vibrant colors, lined with umbrellas, and the names of Mason school-aged children who were gone far too soon.
MASON, OH
WLWT 5

Graeter's brings back Chunky Chunky Hippo flavor in honor of Fritz

CINCINNATI — Graeter's Ice Cream is bringing back a fan favorite flavor to celebrate the newest baby hippo at the zoo. Graeter's is bringing back its Chunky Chunky Hippo flavor starting Monday. The limited edition return is to celebrate the birth of Fiona's younger brother Fritz, who was born...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of a field fire on Cornell Road in Blue Ash

BLUE ASH, Ohio — Reports of a field fire on Cornell Road in Blue Ash. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
BLUE ASH, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of a crash with injuries at Colerain Avenue in South Cumminsville

CINCINNATI — Reports of a crash with injuries at Colerain Avenue in South Cumminsville. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
CINCINNATI, OH

