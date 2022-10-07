Read full article on original website
20 must-see Blink 2022 attractions in Over-the-Rhine, Findlay Market
CINCINNATI — Blink is back this weekend in Cincinnati, bringing 101 installations spanning 30 city blocks. The art, light and culture festival is returning from Oct. 13-16 from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. Feeling overwhelmed? We know it's a lot to take in -- But don't worry, we'll break...
10 must-see Blink 2022 attractions in Northern Kentucky
COVINGTON, Ky. — Blink is back this weekend in Cincinnati, bringing 101 installations spanning 30 city blocks. The art, light and culture festival is returning from Oct. 13-16 from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. Feeling overwhelmed? We know it's a lot to take in -- But don't worry, we'll...
18 must-see Blink 2022 attractions near Fountain Square, The Banks
CINCINNATI — Blink is back this weekend in Cincinnati, bringing 101 installations spanning 30 city blocks. The art, light and culture festival is returning from Oct. 13-16 from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. Feeling overwhelmed? We know it's a lot to take in -- But don't worry, we'll break...
Jeff Ruby's Steakhouse opens new location on Fountain Square
CINCINNATI — After retiring its downtown flagship location, Jeff Ruby's Steakhouse celebrated its grand opening in Fountain Square over the weekend. The steakhouse moved to a larger space at The Foundry at Fountain Square. The restaurant will have the same look of luxury with unique themes as the other...
2022 trick-or-treat times around Greater Cincinnati
CINCINNATI — Halloween is slowly creeping up, meaning it's almost time for candy. Here's a list of all the trick-or-treat nights we know about so far. (An "*" indicates trick or treat times from last year, 2022 times will be updated once they're released by the city or neighborhood)
How to borrow a telescope at a Cincinnati Public Library
CINCINNATI — If you ever wanted to see the moon and planets up close without ever leaving your home, now is your chance! Did you know you can check out mini telescopes from the Cincinnati Public Library for free?. The Cincinnati Observatory has teamed up with the Cincinnati and...
Record-breaking 2,350-pound pumpkin takes top prize at Ohio festival
HAMILTON, Ohio — Chilly mornings yielded to picture-perfect fall days for Hamilton’s Operation Pumpkin over the weekend. Organizer Paige Hufford says the weekend was spectacular. “We had a great weekend. We had a lot of vendors that came downtown this year, and I think we had record-breaking numbers....
Two lanes are blocked on the interstate in Camp Washington
CINCINNATI — The two left lanes are blocked on northbound I-75 in Camp Washington after a crash, Monday afternoon. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. The crash was reported between the Western Hills Viaduct and the Hopple Street exit's by police...
Cincinnati police starting two-week traffic enforcement blitz Monday
CINCINNATI — Take it slow out on the roadways. Cincinnati police are starting a citywide traffic blitz Monday. The blitz will last two weeks, during which officers will issue tickets from 11 a.m. until 8 p.m. each day through Oct. 21. Police used data and community input to identify...
Weekend chill for Cincinnati
Cold air settles in for the weekend! We will see concerns for an additional round of frost and freeze issues tonight.
Reports of a crash with injuries involving a Metro bus on 5th Street in Downtown Cincinnati
CINCINNATI — Reports of a crash with injuries involving a Metro bus on 5th Street in Downtown Cincinnati. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
Campbell County Library relaunches 'Cards for Veterans' program
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Ky. — Campbell County Public Library patrons can celebrate Veterans Day early this year via their recently-launched Cards for Veterans program. Throughout the month of October, materials will be available at each branch to write letters or make cards for local veterans. Patrons can find card writing...
Warmer Start to the Week
CINCINNATI — Not nearly as chilly over the next three days. And the return of rain after two weeks of dry weather.
Cooler Start, Warmer Afternoon
CINCINNATI — Another frosty morning, but the afternoon is sunny and warmer than yesterday. A big warm up arrives early in the week.
Angel Alley in Mason honors and remembers children who have passed
MASON, Ohio — A place in Mason allows families and friends to honor and remember children who have died. The alley sits between two businesses at 312 Main Street in Mason. It's now adorned with vibrant colors, lined with umbrellas, and the names of Mason school-aged children who were gone far too soon.
Police: Two transported to hospital after crash into pole in East Price Hill
CINCINNATI — A vehicle overturned and hit a pole on Glenway Avenue in East Price Hill, Monday morning. Police responded to a crash near the intersection of Glenway and Fairbanks avenues, where a vehicle was found overturned and a utility pole on the ground. Two people were transported to...
Reports of an assault with injury on Mears Avenue in Mount Washington
CINCINNATI — Reports of an assault with injury on Mears Avenue in Mount Washington. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
Graeter's brings back Chunky Chunky Hippo flavor in honor of Fritz
CINCINNATI — Graeter's Ice Cream is bringing back a fan favorite flavor to celebrate the newest baby hippo at the zoo. Graeter's is bringing back its Chunky Chunky Hippo flavor starting Monday. The limited edition return is to celebrate the birth of Fiona's younger brother Fritz, who was born...
Reports of a field fire on Cornell Road in Blue Ash
BLUE ASH, Ohio — Reports of a field fire on Cornell Road in Blue Ash. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
Reports of a crash with injuries at Colerain Avenue in South Cumminsville
CINCINNATI — Reports of a crash with injuries at Colerain Avenue in South Cumminsville. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
