Read full article on original website
Related
KEYT
France’s ex-president: Bastille Day attack was “terror act”
PARIS (AP) — Former French President François Hollande has told a special terrorism court in Paris that the man who drove a truck into a crowded boardwalk in Nice on Bastille Day six years ago was responsible for “a terrorist act.” The attack in 2016 killed 86 people and wounded 450 others. Hollande said the perpetrator, a Tunisian man with French residency, wanted to kill as many people as possible. Holland said the attacker “declared war on us” by choosing to strike on National Day. Eight people are on trial in a special Paris terrorism court accused of helping the attacker, who was shot dead by police the night of his rampage in 2016.
KEYT
Dutch activists sue government over assisted suicide
THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Activists calling for the decriminalization of assisted suicide in the Netherlands have taken the Dutch government to court, arguing that its ban on helping a person end their life breaches human rights. The case at The Hague District Court on Monday is the latest legal battle in a long-running debate around end-of-life issues in the country that in 2002 became the first in the world to pass a law that decriminalized euthanasia. A group called Cooperative Last Will is asking the court to declare that the Dutch state is “acting unlawfully by denying its citizens the right to die with dignity under their own control.”
LAW・
KEYT
First on CNN: Top US officials hold first in-person meeting with the Taliban since the US killed al Qaeda’s leader in July
Top Biden administration officials met in-person with the Taliban on Saturday for the first time since al Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri was killed by the US in his apartment in Kabul in late July, two officials familiar with the talks said. The administration sent the CIA’s deputy director and the...
KEYT
Worried UN meets on Ukraine hours after Russian strikes
UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. General Assembly is debating whether to demand that Russia reverse course on annexing four regions of Ukraine. Monday’s discussion is coming hours after Moscow’s most extensive missile strikes in months alarmed much of the international community anew. The assembly meeting was planned before Monday’s barrage. But countries used Monday’s meeting to speak on Russia’s rush-hour attacks hours earlier. Ukrainian Ambassador Sergey Kyslytsya told says some of his own close relatives were imperiled and unable to take cover in a bomb shelter. Russia says it was retaliating for what it called a Ukrainian “terrorist” attack Saturday on an important bridge.
RELATED PEOPLE
KEYT
Israel pays family of dead Palestinian-American detainee
JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel says it has reached a settlement to compensate the family of a Palestinian-American man who died earlier this year after he was detained by Israeli troops in the occupied West Bank. The Defense Ministry said Sunday that it had reached an agreement with Omar Asaad’s family, which had filed a claim against the state in an Israeli court. In January, Israeli troops detained Asaad, 78, at a checkpoint in the occupied West Bank, binding his hands and blindfolding him. Israeli troops then unbound his hands and left him face-down in an abandoned building where he was later found unconscious and pronounced dead.
KEYT
Bosnian Serbs protest alleging vote-rigging by Dodik
SARAJEVO, Bosnia (AP) — Thousands have rallied in Bosnia for the second time in a week, alleging that a pro-Russian Bosnian Serb leader rigged the presidential vote during Bosnia’s general election. Final results of the Oct. 2 ballot in Bosnia are yet to be announced. The election was held for all levels of government in both the Serb-dominated and Bosniak-Croat parts of the Balkan country, as well as for the central institutions. Leading Bosnian Serb politician Milorad Dodik has claimed victory in the race to become president of the Serb entity. But opposition leaders say their candidate Jelena Trivic is the winner, and that Dodik and his allies had rigged the ballot.
Iran students, workers defy protest crackdown
Iranian protesters remained defiant Monday with students staging sit-ins and some industrial workers going on strike despite a crackdown activists say has left dozens dead and hundreds more imprisoned. Students at universities including Tehran Azad also painted their hands red to evoke the crackdown by the authorities on the protests, images showed.
KEYT
Russia adds popular rapper, writer to “foreign agent” list
Russian authorities on Friday declared a popular rapper and writer, as well as one of Russia’s most prominent feminists, to be “foreign agents”, a legal designation widely seen as part of the Kremlin’s efforts to stifle critical voices. Oxxxymiron, a dual Russian-British national whose real name is Miron Fyodorov, was added to the register alongside science-fiction author Dmitry Glukhovsky and Alyona Popova, who has headed the Russian campaign for legislation to protect victims of domestic violence. Both Fyodorov and Glyukhovsky have voiced strong opposition to Moscow’s ongoing war in Ukraine, with a Moscow court in June ordering Glukhovsky’s arrest in absentia on the charge of “discrediting the Russian army.”
IN THIS ARTICLE
KEYT
Merkel praises others as she accepts UN refugee agency award
GENEVA (AP) — Former German Chancellor Angela Merkel has received the U.N. refugee agency’s top award. At the ceremony in Geneva, she crediting the people behind the welcome of more than 1 million refugees, mostly from Syria, after she opened Germany’s doors to them in 2015 and 2016. Merkel said she would donate the $150,000 prize for winning the UNHCR’s Nansen Refugee Award to four other regional laureates who were also recognized. The award celebrates Fridtjof Nansen, a Norwegian scientist, explorer and diplomat who was the first commissioner for refugees in the League of Nations — the predecessor of the United Nations.
KEYT
German minister calls for EU sanctions over Iran crackdown
BERLIN (AP) — Germany’s foreign minister is calling for European Union entry bans and asset freezes against those responsible for what she described as brutal repression against anti-government protesters in Iran. The most sustained protests in years against Iran’s theocracy are now in their fourth week. They erupted Sept. 17, after the burial of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, a Kurdish woman who had died in the custody of Iran’s feared morality police. Since then, protests spread across the country and have been met by a fierce crackdown, in which dozens are estimated to have been killed and hundreds arrested.
KEYT
US warns Hong Kong against helping sanctioned individuals
HONG KONG (AP) — The U.S. has warned Hong Kong that its status as a financial center could be affected if it acts as a safe haven for sanctioned individuals, days after a luxury yacht connected to sanctioned Russian tycoon Alexey Mordashov docked in the city. A U.S. State Department spokesperson said in a statement Monday that “the possible use of Hong Kong as a safe haven by individuals evading sanctions from multiple jurisdictions further calls into question the transparency of the business environment.” Hong Kong marine authorities have said that they do not implement unilateral sanctions imposed by other jurisdictions.
KEYT
Taiwan leader tells China war ‘absolutely not an option’
TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen has told China that “armed confrontation is absolutely not an option” for resolving Beijing’s claim to the island. Speaking on Taiwan’s National Day, Tsai said China should not mistake competition within Taiwan’s multiparty democratic political system for weakness and attempt to divide Taiwanese society. Monday’s holiday celebrates Taiwan’s endurance as an independent political entity with a thriving democracy and free press. The “Double Ten” holiday as it is generally known in Taiwan commemorates a 1911 uprising by troops in the Chinese city of Wuhan that eventually led to downfall of the Qing Dynasty. China’s Communist Party vanquished Chiang Kai-shek’s Nationalist government from the mainland in 1949 and continues to claim the island.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KEYT
Trump speaks via video at rally of global far-right in Spain
MADRID (AP) — Former U.S. President Donald Trump has thrown his weight behind Spain’s far-right in a video shown at a rally in Madrid. The rally for the far-right Vox party also featured messages from Italy’s Giorgia Meloni and Hungary’s Viktor Orban. In a recording that lasted under 40 seconds made while Trump was on an plane, Trump twice thanked Spain’s Vox party and its leader Santiago Abascal for the “great job” they do. Vox rails against gender equality laws and unauthorized immigration from Africa and embraces the legacy of Spain’s former right-wing dictatorship. Meloni, Orban and other right-wing leaders from Europe and the Americas also spoke.
Japan Finance Minister: U.S. has shown understanding on Tokyo's FX intervention
TOKYO (Reuters) -Japanese Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki said on Tuesday the United States has shown “a certain extent” of understanding about the currency market intervention Tokyo conducted last month.
KEYT
‘No room for compromise’ on Taiwan’s sovereignty, President Tsai says in National Day speech
Taiwan’s President Tsai Ing-wen said Monday there is “no room for compromise” over the self-ruled island’s sovereignty but she is willing to work with China to find “mutually acceptable ways” to maintain peace across the Taiwan Strait. “The consensus of the Taiwanese people …...
Comments / 0