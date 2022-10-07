Read full article on original website
Dominating ground game lifts Center Point past No. 7 Pinson Valley
Center Point coach George Bates said his team isn’t satisfied with a secure spot in the Class 6A playoffs and wasn’t intimidated by Pinson Valley, despite the fact that the Indians had won four straight over the Eagles and have won three of the past five state championships.
UAB’s Trea Shropshire named C-USA Offensive Player of the Week
The Conference USA league office announced its weekly awards Monday and the UAB football team earned its third honor of the season following a 41-14 victory against Middle Tennessee State at home last week. Senior wide receiver Trea Shropshire was named Offensive Player of the Week for his career performance...
Tyler Nelson carries Gardendale to 34-14 victory over Minor
Gardendale quarterback Tyler Nelson ran for 3 touchdowns and almost 200 yards to power the Rockets to a 34-14 victory over Minor on Friday in a Class 6A, Region 5 showdown at Tony Lunceford Field in Adamsville. “He’s our most athletic guy and probably our toughest guy,” Gardendale coach Chad...
‘He is such a playmaker’: Earl Woods leads Hueytown past McAdory
Earl Woods again showed why he’s one of the state’s most dangerous playmakers. Woods took a shotgun snap, faked a handoff to running back Jakheal Rowser and raced up the middle for a 65-yard touchdown with 9:11 remaining to give Hueytown the lead for good in Friday’s 32-27 comeback victory over McAdory.
UAB Demolishes MTSU In 2022 Homecoming Game
Both of the C-USA sides in this matchup were looking to rebound after losses last week. However, it was the UAB Blazers who improved their record while the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders were unable to get much done. The final score ended up 41-14 as the Blazers picked up yet another home win.
The latest on Bryce Young’s shoulder injury status
As No. 3 Alabama heads to sixth-ranked Tennessee for the most anticipated game in this rivalry’s recent history, the Crimson Tide passing situation will again be in focus. Nick Saban on Monday said Young was being reevaluated by the medical staff that day. “Hopefully we’re going to try to...
The 2 stats preventing Tide from reaching ‘Alabama football’ standard
Each week, Nick Saban said, Alabama coaches talk through the records of teams with specific turnover ratios. The key is to demonstrate to players the impact that giving or taking the ball has on the fine line between win and loss. “It’s pretty compelling,” Saban said, “And the players understand...
Vote for the Hollis Wright Birmingham area top football performance for Week 8
The Hollis Wright Birmingham area high school football Player of the Week will be chosen by fans voting for the top performances in the Birmingham area. Voting closes at 11 p.m. on Wednesday with results posted on Thursday so make your selection below. Players are selected from nominations by coaches...
Aggies Legend Johnny Manziel Furious With Jimbo Fisher Over Final Play Call vs. No. 1 Alabama
Former Aggies Legend Johnny Manziel was not happy with Jimbo Fisher's final call against the Crimson Tide.
2 Alabama alumni return to NFL rosters
Alabama alumni Robert Foster and Jared Mayden returned to NFL rosters on Monday by joining practice squads. A wide receiver, Foster rejoined his most recent team, the New York Giants. A safety, Mayden signed with the Buffalo Bills. Foster has been out of football since the Giants released him from...
Alabama-Mississippi State kick off time, TV set
Alabama will be back under the lights for the final home game of October. The Crimson Tide will face Mississippi State at 6 p.m. CT on Oct. 22. The game will air on ESPN. This will end a three-game run of Alabama playing on CBS from Arkansas to Texas A&M and this week’s 2:30 p.m. CT game at Tennessee. The network selected LSU-Ole Miss for its midafternoon game on Oct. 22.
Nick Saban previews Vols, provides latest on Alabama QBs
Alabama begins its preparation for Josh Heupel and the sixth-ranked Tennessee Volunteers. Tide head coach Nick Saban addressed the media on Monday ahead of the road matchup. The Crimson Tide beat Texas A&M, 24-20, with a late defensive stand. The Vols smacked LSU, 40-13. The performances lowered Alabama to third in the Associated Press Top 25 and raised Tennessee to sixth.
‘Best is yet to come’: How Dylan Hopkins led UAB to huge win over MTSU
UAB quarterback Dylan Hopkins was simply not himself last week in a loss to Rice on the road. The junior signal-caller was sacked three times, responsible for two turnovers, despite having his best statistical game of the season, and went down on consecutive plays to thwart any opportunity his team had at a victory.
Matt Barrie calls Alabama's performance against Texas A&M 'head scratching'
For the 2nd time this season, Alabama avoided disaster. In early September, the Crimson Tide survived a sloppy effort to win at Texas. And they did the same on Saturday night, holding off Texas A&M, 24-20. The Aggies had a chance to win on the final play of the game...
Auburn Legacy Commits to Crimson Tide
Five-star class of 2025 wide receiver Ryan Williams has committed to the Crimson Tide. The offensive weapon announced his decision on Saturday night, shortly after the Texas A&M vs. Alabama game had kicked off. The Ala., native ranks at No. 25 nationally, No. 6 in wide receivers, and No. 4...
ESPN College GameDay to air from Alabama-Tennessee for only 2nd time
The growing hype surrounding the Alabama-Tennessee game just gained a sideshow. ESPN announced College GameDay is headed to Knoxville for the second time this season. The three-hour pregame show will originate from the Tennessee campus ahead of the 2:30 p.m. CT kickoff in Neyland Stadium. This will actually be the...
Alabama-Tennessee rivalry connections include coaches, players who swapped sides
The Alabama-Tennessee rivalry runs as deep as any. The two can’t even agree on the all-time series record leading into the 2:30 p.m. CT meeting in Neyland Stadium. The 15-year Alabama winning streak is in jeopardy as the Vols enter unbeaten, with a No. 6 record and considerable momentum.
The bonus observations, nuggets from 2nd look at Alabama-Texas A&M classic
Life on the edge is exhausting. Alabama’s pursuit of that adrenaline high found a new extreme Saturday night in Bryant-Denny Stadium. Boiling a 60-minute game down to a 3-second, winner-take-all defensive stop at the 2-yard line was a new twist a white-knuckle 2022 season. This started with needing the...
Alabama opens as favorite over Tennessee as point spreads released
Alabama and Tennessee carry differing degrees of momentum into Saturday’s showdown in Knoxville but the Vegas sports books aren’t siding with the Vols. The Crimson Tide opened favored by at least a touchdown entering the 2:30 p.m. CT game in Neyland Stadium, according to VegasInsider. FanDuel has Alabama...
How lipreading Alabama CB saved Tide on final play to beat Texas A&M
This was one of those backyard football moments. One snap … the last play before going in for dinner. That’s where Terrion Arnold found himself at exactly 10:30 Saturday night, up 24-20, three seconds on the clock with Texas A&M at the 2-yard line. The Alabama cornerback sensed the stakes.
