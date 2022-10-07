ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warrior, AL

UAB’s Trea Shropshire named C-USA Offensive Player of the Week

The Conference USA league office announced its weekly awards Monday and the UAB football team earned its third honor of the season following a 41-14 victory against Middle Tennessee State at home last week. Senior wide receiver Trea Shropshire was named Offensive Player of the Week for his career performance...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Tyler Nelson carries Gardendale to 34-14 victory over Minor

Gardendale quarterback Tyler Nelson ran for 3 touchdowns and almost 200 yards to power the Rockets to a 34-14 victory over Minor on Friday in a Class 6A, Region 5 showdown at Tony Lunceford Field in Adamsville. “He’s our most athletic guy and probably our toughest guy,” Gardendale coach Chad...
GARDENDALE, AL
UAB Demolishes MTSU In 2022 Homecoming Game

Both of the C-USA sides in this matchup were looking to rebound after losses last week. However, it was the UAB Blazers who improved their record while the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders were unable to get much done. The final score ended up 41-14 as the Blazers picked up yet another home win.
MURFREESBORO, TN
The latest on Bryce Young’s shoulder injury status

As No. 3 Alabama heads to sixth-ranked Tennessee for the most anticipated game in this rivalry’s recent history, the Crimson Tide passing situation will again be in focus. Nick Saban on Monday said Young was being reevaluated by the medical staff that day. “Hopefully we’re going to try to...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Seth Green
2 Alabama alumni return to NFL rosters

Alabama alumni Robert Foster and Jared Mayden returned to NFL rosters on Monday by joining practice squads. A wide receiver, Foster rejoined his most recent team, the New York Giants. A safety, Mayden signed with the Buffalo Bills. Foster has been out of football since the Giants released him from...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Alabama-Mississippi State kick off time, TV set

Alabama will be back under the lights for the final home game of October. The Crimson Tide will face Mississippi State at 6 p.m. CT on Oct. 22. The game will air on ESPN. This will end a three-game run of Alabama playing on CBS from Arkansas to Texas A&M and this week’s 2:30 p.m. CT game at Tennessee. The network selected LSU-Ole Miss for its midafternoon game on Oct. 22.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Nick Saban previews Vols, provides latest on Alabama QBs

Alabama begins its preparation for Josh Heupel and the sixth-ranked Tennessee Volunteers. Tide head coach Nick Saban addressed the media on Monday ahead of the road matchup. The Crimson Tide beat Texas A&M, 24-20, with a late defensive stand. The Vols smacked LSU, 40-13. The performances lowered Alabama to third in the Associated Press Top 25 and raised Tennessee to sixth.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Auburn Legacy Commits to Crimson Tide

Five-star class of 2025 wide receiver Ryan Williams has committed to the Crimson Tide. The offensive weapon announced his decision on Saturday night, shortly after the Texas A&M vs. Alabama game had kicked off. The Ala., native ranks at No. 25 nationally, No. 6 in wide receivers, and No. 4...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Alabama opens as favorite over Tennessee as point spreads released

Alabama and Tennessee carry differing degrees of momentum into Saturday’s showdown in Knoxville but the Vegas sports books aren’t siding with the Vols. The Crimson Tide opened favored by at least a touchdown entering the 2:30 p.m. CT game in Neyland Stadium, according to VegasInsider. FanDuel has Alabama...
KNOXVILLE, TN
Birmingham, AL
AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.

 https://www.al.com

