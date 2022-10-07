Fiery car crash hits nearby pedestrian in Erie

A wild car crash led to a car erupting into flames and a pedestrian reportedly being hit.

The accident happened just before 7 p.m. Thursday near the intersection of Camphausen Ave. and Fairmount Pkwy.

According to a traffic official on the scene, the driver of one of the cars apparently drove through a stop sign, hitting another vehicle.

One of the cars reportedly caught fire. We’re told a person walking nearby was hit.

There is no word on injuries at this time.

