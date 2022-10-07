ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erie, PA

Fiery car crash hits nearby pedestrian in Erie

By Jordana Elder
YourErie
YourErie
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HSeel_0iPO5Sfe00

A wild car crash led to a car erupting into flames and a pedestrian reportedly being hit.

The accident happened just before 7 p.m. Thursday near the intersection of Camphausen Ave. and Fairmount Pkwy.

Woman in custody for alleged DUI after crashing car into pole, leaving the scene

According to a traffic official on the scene, the driver of one of the cars apparently drove through a stop sign, hitting another vehicle.

One of the cars reportedly caught fire. We’re told a person walking nearby was hit.

There is no word on injuries at this time.

