Read full article on original website
Cynda
3d ago
The fire department has taught our community for eons that you should always have a safety plan in place for your home or business. Just saying.
Reply(1)
5
Scott Heusser
2d ago
Sounds like the responsibility of the shelter operators to have a plan in place how to manage the clientele with a variety of mobility issues. This doesn't sound like the fire department's responsibility.
Reply(1)
2
Related
Boise Rescue Mission to start new 'Cradle of Hope' program
BOISE, Idaho — Boise Rescue Mission Ministries just announced the launch of its new "Cradle of Hope" program, which the ministry said aims to help women and girls having unplanned pregnancies or crisis situations, and provide a safe haven. "They can come to the rescue mission, they can bring...
Shelter pets make safe landing in Boise
BOISE, Idaho — Over 150 animals made the flight from hurricane-impacted parts of Florida to Boise Sunday afternoon. The animals, which included dogs, cats and guinea pigs, landed in Boise thanks to the help of Good Flights, a program part of the Greater Good Charities, and the Humane Society of the United States (HSUS). Boise is the first of three stops for the animals, which are being taken to shelters in Idaho, Oregon and Washington. Eventually, the pets will be in adoptive homes.
Boise launching recycled water pilot program
BOISE, Idaho — This article originally appeared in the Idaho Press. For years, Boise residents have told the city that they want investments in clean wastewater technology and water conservation. In January, the City of Boise will launch a pilot program to identify the best way to clean industrial...
Young boy with rare form of leukodystrophy gets backyard oasis from Make-A-Wish Idaho
BOISE, Idaho — Piper Morse and her son Grayson were wishing for a special place they could get outside and enjoy time together. Make-a-Wish Idaho was able to step in and make that dream a reality. "We wanted to have our own little oasis," Piper said. "So that we...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Boise Antique World Mall reopening Monday
BOISE, Idaho — After being closed for more than three months due to a neighboring building collapse, the Boise Antique World Mall is finally reopening Monday. The popular antique store, which houses 150 dealers, had to close in late June, after the roof collapsed at the neighboring Reel Theatre. Although the antiques were not damaged during the collapse, the mall still had to close in order to safely complete repairs.
Firefighters continue working to contain Coulter Fire
BOISE, Idaho — After several days, the Coulter Fire, which is made up of several fires burning near Coulter Summit, crews have made significant progress to contain the fire, the Boise National Forest said Saturday. Multiple fires, all under ten acres, popped up on the evening of Oct. 5....
Youth with disabilities to participate in YMCA kids run in Boise Sunday
BOISE, Idaho — This article originally appeared in the Idaho Press. The YMCA of the Treasure Valley is hosting its annual YMCA Harrison Classic Kids Run Presented by Idaho Central Credit Union on Sunday. The event is scheduled for 3 p.m. on historic Harrison Boulevard in Boise. This is...
More than 1,000 Treasure Valley children race in 37th Harrison Classic
BOISE, Idaho — After a three-year break because of COVID-19, the YMCA’s Harrison Classic Kids Race returned to Boise on Sunday afternoon for its 38th year. More than 1,100 children, from four years old to 13 years old, raced on the one-mile course down Harrison Road. YMCA race director Allison Evaro said the event is a well-loved tradition for many families.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Post Register
Emission testing ending in Treasure Valley
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Starting July 1, 2023, those biennial trips to the emission testing center will end if you live in Kuna or Canyon County. "Motor vehicles are becoming cleaner and cleaner burning. They're manufactured to be cleaner, so emissions testing program isn't as effective as it used to be in the past," said David Luft, the air quality manager for the Boise Regional Department of Environmental Quality.
Canyon County officially recognizes October as Domestic Violence Awareness Month
CANYON COUNTY, Idaho — October will now officially be recognized as Domestic Violence Awareness Month in Canyon County, after local leaders gathered together to sign a proclamation Friday morning at Justice Park. Sheriff Kieran Donahue, Prosecutor Bryan Taylor and Caldwell Police Chief Rex Ingram all were featured speakers at...
Post Register
Lowell Scott Middle School receives threat from Snapchat
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Lowell Scott Middle School received a threat on Snapchat Sunday night. Boise Police Department (BPD) is investigating the threat made against the school. West Ada School District said events like this are not uncommon. The district sent out an update to parents and guardians this...
KTVB
LGBTQ+ pride flags vandalized in Boise
"A neighbor down the way had a progress flag stolen. It feels like it's escalating. The burning of the flag feels like it's pushing it forward into a scary moment."
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Idaho signs letter telling Biden it wants passenger rail service linking state with Utah, Nevada
BOISE - The Idaho Transportation joined with similar agencies in Utah and Nevada to tell the federal government it is interested in a set of new passenger rail corridors that could connect Boise, Salt Lake City, and Las Vegas. The agencies signed a letter to Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg two...
Boise Police: endangered runaway teen found
BOISE, Idaho — Boise Police have located the 15-year-old boy who was reported as an endangered runaway Thursday. Boise Police asked for the public's help to find a 15-year-old boy who was considered an endangered runaway. The teenager was missing since 1 a.m. Thursday, according to the Boise Police...
Boise Singles Unleash On What Dating In Boise Is REALLY Like
Everything is going to start to smell like Pumpkin Spice, whether you like it or not. You're going to star hearing Christmas music like, now, even though it's way too early. Single folks are going to dive head-first into cuffing season. That's right. It's about to get Cufftastic in the...
Boise man in custody after domestic dispute, evading police officers
BOISE, Idaho — Boise Police apprehended a suspect after responding to a domestic dispute in northeast Boise Friday night. According to Haley Kramer, PIO for the Boise Police Department (BPD), police responded to a report of a domestic dispute just before 6 p.m., in the 3000 block of 34th Street. Before police arrived, the male suspect was picked up by a driver in a while vehicle.
Post Register
Parvovirus on the rise in Canyon County
CALDWELL, Idaho (CBS2) — According to the West Valley Humane Society, Canine Parvovirus is on the rise in Canyon County. Canine Parvovirus is an incredibly contagious virus that can impact all dogs, but puppies and unvaccinated dogs are the most at risk. The virus attacks the gastrointestinal tract and...
Boise Mayor Finally Comes Clean On Police Chief’s Dismissal
Boise Mayor Lauren McLean met with a few Boise media outlets today to explain her decision to relieve former Boise Police Chief Ryan Lee of his duties. We had called on the mayor to appear in an open forum, allowing every media outlet to ask questions. The selected few media elites will be the only ones allowed access to the mayor.
eastidahonews.com
Water ouzels busy teaching youngsters in eastern Idaho
Living the Wild Life is brought to you by Paragon Men's Health, which offers men with erectile dysfunction new hope for a more satisfying life. Its pulse wave therapy is proven to have an 87% success rate. Paragon Men's Health focuses on caring for your needs, earning your trust and doing it privately for you with dignity. If you or someone you love would like to learn more, schedule a free consultation today. Locations in Idaho Falls, Boise, Lubbock, Texas, and Phoenix.
Ammonia leak prompts some downtown Boise street closures, evacuations
BOISE, Idaho — Boise Fire Department crews have cleared the scene of an ammonia leak that occurred early Wednesday morning along 15th Street just north of River Street, south of the I-184 connector overpass. All streets in the area reopened and the area was declared safe at about noon.
Idaho's Newschannel 7
Boise, ID
15K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
Boise local newshttps://www.ktvb.com/
Comments / 5