Pedestrian hit by driver near 14th and Greenfield, seriously injured
A 45-year-old Milwaukee man is suffering from serious injuries after police say a driver struck him near 14th and Greenfield Sunday evening.
seehafernews.com
Milwaukee Police Identify Three People Who Died After Driving Off a Viaduct
Three people died last week in Milwaukee following a short police chase. The Milwaukee Police Department reports that an officer had attempted o pull over a vehicle after witnessing a drug transaction. The vehicle, containing 28-year-old Corey Owens, 34-year-old Johnny Brown-Witherspoon, and 44-year-old Kendrick L. Miller took off. During a...
radioplusinfo.com
10-10-22 milwaukee teen, three fdl residents arrested following vehicle chase
A 16 year old driver from Milwaukee and three passengers from Fond du Lac were arrested following a vehicle chase in Fond du Lac. The chase started shortly before 4pm Sunday when a police officer attempted to stop a reckless driver in the area of First Street and Military Road and ended when a Sheriff’s squad rammed the vehicle and other squads blocked the vehicle in. A stolen firearm was found in the car along with methamphetamine, marijuana and drug paraphernalia. In addition to the driver a 20 year old man, 34 year old woman and 16 year old boy all from Fond du Lac were also taken into custody.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
6th and Burleigh shooting; suspect fired into residence
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened near 6th and Burleigh on Sunday night, Oct. 9. Police say an 18-year-old Milwaukee man was shot and taken to the hospital and is being treated for non-life threatening injuries. The victim and suspect are acquaintances and fought...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
53rd and Villard fatal shooting: Milwaukee man accused, charged
MILWAUKEE - A 23-year-old Milwaukee man is accused in connection with a fatal shooting that happened near 53rd and Villard on Sunday, Sept. 25. The accused is Prarie Kelly – and he faces the following criminal counts:. First-degree reckless homicide. Possession of a firearm by a felon. According to...
WISN
Milwaukee Fire Department: pedestrian hit by car, left in critical condition
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Fire Department state one left in critical condition after being struck by a vehicle Sunday night. The incident happened near 14th and Greenfield. The victim has been transported to the hospital. No official word on the victim's gender, age or what caused the collision.
Milwaukee teen arrested; recklessly driving with gun, drugs in Fond du Lac
Fond du Lac police arrested a 16-year-old Milwaukee boy after officers say he was the reckless driver who took off from police with a stolen gun and drugs inside the car.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Menomonee Falls fatal stabbing; man found not guilty
WAUKESHA, Wis. - A Waukesha County jury on Thursday, Oct. 6, found Hasani Monroe not guilty in the fatal stabbing of a woman in Menomonee Falls on Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020. According to the criminal complaint, police were dispatched to an apartment in Menomonee Falls shortly before midnight on Tuesday, Sept. 1, to investigate a possible domestic abuse incident in progress. While headed to the scene, the 911 caller, later identified as Monroe, told the dispatcher that the victim had "picked up a knife and stabbed me."
wearegreenbay.com
Four in custody after police chase in Fond du Lac, vehicle hits fence & backs into squad car
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – A 16-year-old led police on a chase across Fond du Lac, and four people were taken into custody. The Fond du Lac Police Department posted on its Facebook page about a vehicle chase that resulted in the arrest of four people. On October 9 around 3:45 p.m., officers tried to stop a vehicle for reckless driving.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Early morning intruder arrested in Village of Richfield | By Washington Co. Sheriff
October 10, 2022 – Village of Richfield – At 4:25 a.m. the Washington County Sheriff’s Office responded to a home in the Village of Richfield for trespassing to dwelling complaint. The complainant indicated he woke up to sounds that he described as “feet shuffling on the floor” originating from the main floor of the residence.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee man accused of strangling woman, city's north side
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man faces multiple charges for allegedly strangling a woman on the city's north side in early October. The accused is Lavincent Moore – and he faces the following criminal counts:. Strangulation & suffocation. Bail jumping (felony) Misdemeanor battery. Bail jumping (misdemeanor) According to the criminal...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Shooting near 35th and Florist, Milwaukee man injured
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred on Saturday, Oct. 8, near 35th and Florist around 9 p.m. A 24-year-old Milwaukee man was shot and taken to a hospital. He is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries. The circumstances leading up to the shooting are still...
3 people dead after car falls off bridge in Wisconsin; allegedly involved in police chase
MILWAUKEE — Three people have died after a car fell off a bridge after an apparent chase with law enforcement in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Thursday evening. According to WDJT, the Milwaukee Police Department said some of their officers were involved in a suspected drug dealing and reckless driving incident Thursday evening. Officers tried to conduct a traffic stop but the car fled the area, leading officers on a chase.
Suspect dies in North Chicago PD jail cell: Lake County Sheriff
An investigation is underway after a suspect was found dead in a North Chicago jail cell, the Lake County Sheriff’s Office said. A Lake County Sheriff’s spokesman said the suspect suffered severe blood loss from a removed dialysis port.
wearegreenbay.com
‘Honking & screaming’: Woman hits unoccupied vehicle in Wisconsin Life Church parking lot, possible OWI charges
GERMANTOWN, Wis. (WFRV) – On Wednesday, officers responded to a woman honking her horn and screaming out her window while driving in a Life Church parking lot in Germantown. According to the Germantown Police Department, the incident began around 7:30 a.m. on October 5, when at some point during the woman’s alleged tirade, officers say that she hit an unoccupied vehicle and left.
CBS 58
'She was a good person:' Vigil held for West Allis woman who was hit, killed by suspected impaired driver
SHOREWOOD, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Sitting by a metal statue in Shorewood's Atwater Park are the initials "SK", spelled out with small, white candles. It stands for Stephanie Kruse, a 38-year-old West Allis woman, who died on Oct. 2 after a suspected impaired driver hit her while she was biking by 65th and Greenfield.
wwisradio.com
Milwaukee Cracks Down on Reckless Driving; Over 100 Cars Towed
(Milwaukee, WI) — Milwaukee Police say they’ve taken cars from at least 100 reckless drivers. The city on Friday announced the numbers from the first few months of its crackdown on reckless driving. Police say they’ve towed over 100 cars and made six arrests. Half of the cars towed were taken from drivers who don’t own those cars. Milwaukee’s mayor announced the towing program earlier this year in an attempt to cut down on the number of reckless drivers and crashes in Milwaukee. Anyone caught driving recklessly, speeding 25 miles-per-hour over the speed limit, drag racing, or speeding away from officers in Milwaukee can have their car towed.
CBS 58
Man in serious condition after being shot
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Milwaukee Police Department is reporting 45-year-old Milwaukee man hit by a car near 14th and Greenfield. The man is at an area hospital where he is in serious condition. Police are investigating.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Mother stabbed, Milwaukee man gets 30 years in prison
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee County judge sentenced Fredrick Ramsey on Oct. 7 to 30 years in prison and another 12 years of extended supervision in the fatal stabbing of the mother of his kids in 2016. A jury found Fredrick Ramsey guilty of first-degree reckless homicide for the death of...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
2 stabbed outside Waukesha bar
WAUKESHA, Wis. - Two people were stabbed outside a Waukesha bar late Saturday, Oct. 8. The stabbing happened outside Las Palmas de Waukesha on The Strand near Perkins Avenue. Police said a fight started inside the bar, and bar staff moved everyone outside. The victims told police they were outside...
