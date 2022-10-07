Read full article on original website
Gunshots fired during catalytic converter theft in Berkeley
KRON4's Philippe Djegal reports. Read more: https://www.kron4.com/news/bay-area/police-catalytic-converter-thieves-shoot-at-berkeley-man/. Gunshots fired during catalytic converter theft in …. KRON4's Philippe Djegal reports. Read more: https://www.kron4.com/news/bay-area/police-catalytic-converter-thieves-shoot-at-berkeley-man/. Man takes to social media to help clean up open-air …. KRON4's Haaziq Madyun reports. Son of Oakland homicide victim speaks out. Blue Angels gear up for Fleet...
1 person killed, 3 others wounded after overnight shooting in Berkeley
KRON4's Philippe Djegal reports. Read more: https://www.kron4.com/news/saturday-morning-berkeley-shooting-being-investigated/. 1 person killed, 3 others wounded after overnight …. KRON4's Philippe Djegal reports. Read more: https://www.kron4.com/news/saturday-morning-berkeley-shooting-being-investigated/. ‘It’s scary:’ Oakland leaders address recent violence …. KRON4's Amanda Hari reports. Fog blocks view of Fleet Week Air Show in San Francisco. KRON4's Gayle...
Man takes to social media to help clean up open-air drug markets in SF
KRON4's Haaziq Madyun reports. Man takes to social media to help clean up open-air …. KRON4's Haaziq Madyun reports. KRON4's Charles Clifford reports. VIDEO: Woman in SF’s Castro District fights back …. KRON4's Rob Nesbitt reports. Gunshots fired during catalytic converter theft in …. KRON4's Philippe Djegal reports. Read...
Palo Alto contestant on Food Network’s ‘Outrageous Pumpkins’
Leigh Henderson joined host Olivia Horton to discuss appearing on Food Network’s “Outrageous Pumpkins.” Watch the clip for some carving tips you can use.
