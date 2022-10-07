Read full article on original website
4 Great Seafood Places in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
The Best Things to Do October 8th and 9thThe Maine WriterBangor, ME
Friday News Wrap UpThe Maine WriterBangor, ME
Maine Corn Maze Named Best in the USAThe Maine WriterMaine State
Bangor to See the Arrival of 20 Refugees by Mid-OctoberThe Maine WriterBangor, ME
foxbangor.com
Foxcroft Academy outlasts Hermon in defensive battle, 2-1
HERMON – It was a scoreless, grinded out first half- but the Ponies would finally break the seal 51 minutes into the game, and they’d go onto win 2-1 at Hermon. Hermon goalie Connor Meservey was lights out all first half, doing his part in keeping the Ponies off the board as long as possible. In the second, Fernando D’Avila Oliveria broke the game open with a goal to make it 1-0 Foxcroft. Each team would score once more in the remaining 20 minutes, but the Ponies would head back to the buses with a 2-1 victory.
foxbangor.com
Skowhegan stays perfect with 49-14 win over Edward Little
AUBURN – Skowhegan continued it’s perfect season on Friday night with a dominating 49-14 win over Edward Little. The Riverhawks opened the game up to 34-6 on a 23-yard run from Tyler Annis. The Eddies would score, and convert on the two point conversion to make it 34-14, but Skowhegan was too tough for the Eddies.
NEWS CENTER Maine
Miss Maine USA makes waves with third place win in costume category
WINTERPORT, Maine — (The video above is from our sister station in Texas KECN) Miss Maine, Elizabeth Kervin of Winterport, may not have won the crown at the Miss USA pageant, but she made Maine proud by coming in third in the state costume category. "We did it Maine!...
foxbangor.com
New traffic pattern in Hermon
HERMON--Motorists are navigating around a new traffic pattern in the town of Hermon. There is a now a four way stop at the intersection of Fuller, Annis and Wing Roads. For years, those traveling on Fuller Road had the right of way, while drivers on the Annis and Wing Roads had stop signs at the intersection. This new traffic pattern change was introduced last week by the Maine Department of Transportation.
wabi.tv
Graham Lacher’s family follows up on credible sighting
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The family of a man who went missing several months ago say they are following up on a credible sighting Tuesday night. According to the Missing Graham Lacher Facebook page, they say a man who matched his description and likely behavior was seen walking down Island Ave. toward Ayer’s Island in Orono.
Camden: A waterfront gem threatened
Camden Harbor is known to sailors on the Maine coast to be two things: one of the prettiest harbors, and one of the most uncomfortable. Curtis Island and the ledges do little to blunt the force of the rollers swinging in to the outer harbor from Penobscot Bay. The earliest inhabitants of the land, the Penobscot, dubbed the harbor Megunticook, which translates roughly to “great swells of the sea,” for the immense waves that sweep through during storms.
foxbangor.com
Road work on Hancock Street Monday and Tuesday
BANGOR– Hancock St. will be closed from Newbury St. to Pine St. for road repairs on Monday and Tuesday. Traffic will be detoured up Newbury St. over to York St. and back down Pine St. Please avoid this area if possible as there could be some delays. Call 989-2530...
wabi.tv
6 college students displaced temporarily after fire
OLD TOWN, Maine (WABI) - Six college students have been temporarily displaced after a fire earlier Friday. According to Old Town Fire Department, an accidental fire started in one of the bedrooms in the home on Bennoch Road. The fire was put out within five minutes of the fire department’s...
Z107.3
There’s a Headless Ghost That Haunts This Beautiful Lake in Maine
The small town of Bucksport, Maine, is home to lots of incredible stories, whether they're about the Abenaki tribe of Native Americans, how Colonel Jonathan Buck founded the town, or even when the town went Hollywood in an ABC drama called Dark Shadows. But Bucksport also has its fair share of ghost stories, including the chilling tale that something, or someone, keeps haunting Silver Lake.
4 Great Seafood Places in Maine
If you love seafood and you also happen to live in Maine then this article is definitely for you because below I have put together a list of four amazing seafood restaurants that are highly recommended by local people and are praised for only using high-quality ingredients to prepare their food. Are you curious to see if your favorite seafood place made it on the list? Continue to read to find out where these restaurants are.
penbaypilot.com
Belfast Police beat
BELFAST Belfast Police reported the following activity Oct. 1-8. An arrest or summons does not constitute a conviction, and those charged are considered innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. Juveniles aged 17-or-younger are not named. Oct. 1. Michael Babineau, 28, was issued a summons for violating a...
Now This is an Ice Shack, And It is For Sale in Hancock
Facebook is great for a couple of things. One for me is to keep in touch and see photos of friends and family that live miles and miles away. But Facebook is also great for being an alternative to yard sales. And you don’t have to leave "whereever you are" to see what people have for sale.
penbaypilot.com
Frank J. Baudanza, obituary
SOUTH THOMASTON — Frank J. Baudanza, 83, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loving family, Tuesday, October 5, 2022 at Pen Bay Medical Center in Rockport. Born in Rockland, July 2, 1939 he was the son of Francesco and Eleanor Gray Baudanza. Educated locally he was a 1958 graduate...
foxbangor.com
Paving on State Street in Bangor
BANGOR– There will be paving on State Street on Monday. Please avoid State Street, from Broadway to Hancock Street, from 9 A.M. to 7 P.M. In addition there will be no parking on both sides of the road during this time. Expect delays and lane closures around the work...
Z107.3
A Milford Man Has Some Crazy Backyard Wildlife Videos
Wow! There are lots of critters running around Scott Hayden's backyard in Penobscot County. Remember way back when we all did many things during the Coivd-19 pandemic to pass the endless amount of long days and nights, wondering when this it all be over? For most people, it involved binge-watching shows like "Tiger King", or baking and cooking. One Maine man had something else in mind.
wabi.tv
Maine Savings Amphitheater says Luke Combs show refunds are on the way
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - On Saturday, Sept. 3, Luke Combs played his second sold out show at the Maine Savings Amphitheater in Bangor. But after a great show the night before, Combs said he had to cut his set short due to throat issues and everyone would be refunded. If...
Stonington: Causeways and fresh water supply at risk
Kathleen Billings sees the change mostly clearly in the high tide lines along the ledges encircling Southeast Harbor. “There used to be black lines around the ledges where the tide would be,” said Billings, who serves as town manager for Stonington, and was born and raised in the archipelago. “That is way up underneath the trees now.”
This Insane Maine House is Just a Short Drive From Augusta & Shows How The ‘Other Half’ Lives
The first thing that may be worth noting is that this place also comes with heated parking. That's right, there's room for up to four vehicles in the garage and when you drive in on a snowy February night, the slush and grime will melt right off your car and drain into the floor. Wow!
wabi.tv
Day 2 of the Bangor Mall’s Autumn Craft Fair
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Sunday was Day 2 of the Bangor Mall’s Autumn Craft Fair... There was no shortage of crafts and food to celebrate the Fall Season. After nearly 6,000 people attended Day 1 on Saturday, some crafters were already sold out. Organizer Kathy Harvey expressed her gratitude...
Why Did This Nearly Hidden Rustic Maine Home Break The Internet?
Maine has a lot of really unique homes. Yes, we have saltboxes, Victorians, ranch houses, and really basic modern homes. But, we also have some super wild coastal mansions, some homes that were originally constructed as churches, and milti-million dollar log cabins. However, this home is probably the most unique...
