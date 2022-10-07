HERMON – It was a scoreless, grinded out first half- but the Ponies would finally break the seal 51 minutes into the game, and they’d go onto win 2-1 at Hermon. Hermon goalie Connor Meservey was lights out all first half, doing his part in keeping the Ponies off the board as long as possible. In the second, Fernando D’Avila Oliveria broke the game open with a goal to make it 1-0 Foxcroft. Each team would score once more in the remaining 20 minutes, but the Ponies would head back to the buses with a 2-1 victory.

HERMON, ME ・ 2 HOURS AGO