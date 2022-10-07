ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
WRAL

Young person shot at Raleigh townhome complex

RALEIGH, N.C. — Police officers on Monday surrounded a Raleigh townhome complex where a young person was shot. Around 1:30 a.m., officers with the Raleigh Police Department responded to the Park Glen Townhomes on Park Glen Drive. Crime scene tape was up, and officers were searching cars and speaking with neighbors. There was a large police presence.
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

Rocky Mount woman, 78, has foot amputated after dog attacks husband, police officer

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. — A husband and wife are recovering side-by-side after they were attacked by a dog over the weekend, according to family members. Police on Sunday responded to a home in the 600 block of Nelson Street in Rocky Mount. When they arrived, officers saw a pit bull attacking Bobby Joyner, 82, and Annie Joyner, 78. A Rocky Mount officer trying to help the couple was also bit in the thigh.
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
WRAL

Wake DA: No charges for Raleigh officers who shot and killed man throwing Molotov cocktails

RALEIGH, N.C. — The four Raleigh police officers who shot and killed a man throwing Molotov cocktails outside a precinct in May will not face criminal charges. The Wake County District Attorney's Office released the results of an investigation into the officers' use of force Monday, saying "the fatal use of force was not unlawful and that therefore, there is no legal basis for pursuing a criminal prosecution."
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL

DA finds no wrongdoing by officers is fatal shooting

The four Raleigh police officers who shot and killed a man throwing Molotov cocktails outside a precinct in May will not face criminal charges. The four Raleigh police officers who shot and killed a man throwing Molotov cocktails outside a precinct in May will not face criminal charges. Reporter: Chelsea...
RALEIGH, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bus Stop#Police#Violent Crime#Wral News#Walmart#Wakemed Hospital
WRAL

17-year-old missing in Chapel Hill

Police in Chapel Hill are searching for a missing teenager. Alezz Shahbin, 17, was last seen Sunday around 11:30 p.m. near the Glen Lennox community off Fordham Boulevard. Shahbin is 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighs about 170 pounds. He was last seen wearing a dark-colored jacket and a black backpack.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
WRAL News

One killed, one injured in Fayetteville shooting

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — The Fayetteville Police Department is investigating a shooting Saturday evening that left a man dead and a woman injured. Fayetteville police said around 6 p.m. officers responded to a shooting near 1900 North Street. Once on scene, officers found a with multiple gunshot wounds who was...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
WFMY NEWS2

DWI rollover crash leaves Greensboro man injured in Burlington

BURLINGTON, N.C. — A 20-year-old who was driving while impaired was taken to a hospital after a rollover crash in Burlington Friday night, according to police. The Burlington Police Department, the Burlington Fire Department, and Alamance County EMS crews got a call around 9:31 p.m. about a crash with injuries on South Mebane Street near Columbine Lane.
BURLINGTON, NC
WRAL

3 arrested after Rocky Mount hotel shooting, carjacking

BATTLEBORO, N.C. — The Rocky Mount Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division said Saturday it has arrested three suspects in the Friday shooting at the Super 8 in Battleboro, NC. 40-year-old Michael Mills was shot in the shoulder around 1 a.m. Friday, the Rocky Mount police said. Police said...
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
WITN

Three arrested in connection to hotel shooting

BATTLEBORO, N.C. (WITN) - Three people were arrested Saturday in connection to a shooting that left a victim injured at a Super 8 located at 7568 NC-48. The Rocky Mount Police Department initially reported the shooting happened at the EP Mart on NC 4. Police say four search warrants were executed at three hotels in the Goldrock area.
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
WITN

Stolen firearms found in Rocky Mount parking lot

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - Police recover stolen firearms from young boys after searching cars in a store parking lot. Rocky Mount Police officers responded to a call of stolen personal property at Dunham’s Sports at 100 North Wesleyan Blvd. They found Darntrell Council, 22, and a 16-year-old juvenile...
ROCKY MOUNT, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy