WRAL
Young person shot at Raleigh townhome complex
RALEIGH, N.C. — Police officers on Monday surrounded a Raleigh townhome complex where a young person was shot. Around 1:30 a.m., officers with the Raleigh Police Department responded to the Park Glen Townhomes on Park Glen Drive. Crime scene tape was up, and officers were searching cars and speaking with neighbors. There was a large police presence.
Rocky Mount woman, 78, has foot amputated after dog attacks husband, police officer
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. — A husband and wife are recovering side-by-side after they were attacked by a dog over the weekend, according to family members. Police on Sunday responded to a home in the 600 block of Nelson Street in Rocky Mount. When they arrived, officers saw a pit bull attacking Bobby Joyner, 82, and Annie Joyner, 78. A Rocky Mount officer trying to help the couple was also bit in the thigh.
WRAL
Wake DA: No charges for Raleigh officers who shot and killed man throwing Molotov cocktails
RALEIGH, N.C. — The four Raleigh police officers who shot and killed a man throwing Molotov cocktails outside a precinct in May will not face criminal charges. The Wake County District Attorney's Office released the results of an investigation into the officers' use of force Monday, saying "the fatal use of force was not unlawful and that therefore, there is no legal basis for pursuing a criminal prosecution."
WRAL
WRAL
cbs17
Woman, man busted after neighbors complain about drugs sold at Raeford home
RAEFORD, N.C. (WNCN) – The Hoke County Sheriff’s Office announced two arrests were made late last month following a drug search at a home in Raeford. On Sept. 29, Hoke County Sheriff’s Office Special Operations served a narcotics search warrant at a home on the 700 Block of Saunders Street.
WRAL
17-year-old missing in Chapel Hill
Police in Chapel Hill are searching for a missing teenager. Alezz Shahbin, 17, was last seen Sunday around 11:30 p.m. near the Glen Lennox community off Fordham Boulevard. Shahbin is 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighs about 170 pounds. He was last seen wearing a dark-colored jacket and a black backpack.
One killed, one injured in Fayetteville shooting
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — The Fayetteville Police Department is investigating a shooting Saturday evening that left a man dead and a woman injured. Fayetteville police said around 6 p.m. officers responded to a shooting near 1900 North Street. Once on scene, officers found a with multiple gunshot wounds who was...
Man suffers multiple stab wounds at bus stop outside North Carolina Walmart, police say
A man has been transported to a hospital after suffering multiple stab wounds at a bus stop outside a Raleigh Walmart, Garner police said.
Woman found shot to death on Cheek Road in Durham
Durham police said the woman was found about 9 p.m. Friday. She was taken to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead.
cbs17
Armed felon kidnaps, assaults woman in Johnston County, police say
SELMA, N.C. (WNCN) — Police in a Johnston County town said they arrested an armed man who kidnapped and assaulted a woman this week. The incident happened on Wednesday at a home in the 600 block of Ray Street in Selma, according to a news release from Selma police.
cbs17
Raleigh man leads police on chase from Garner Chipotle, arrested on 40 charges, police say
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — On Friday, the Raleigh Police Department arrested a man wanted for several charges from multiple jurisdictions, including warrants from the Garner Police Department from an incident on Thursday. On Thursday shortly before 2:45 p.m., Garner police officers responded to an automated license plate reader in...
Man stabbed multiple times outside of Glenwood Avenue club in Raleigh
RALEIGH, N.C. — A man was hospitalized early Saturday after a stabbing at a club on Glenwood Avenue, according to the Raleigh Police Department. Police said two men were involved in an argument at the club on Glenwood Avenue near the West Johnson Street intersection. Outside of the club,...
DWI rollover crash leaves Greensboro man injured in Burlington
BURLINGTON, N.C. — A 20-year-old who was driving while impaired was taken to a hospital after a rollover crash in Burlington Friday night, according to police. The Burlington Police Department, the Burlington Fire Department, and Alamance County EMS crews got a call around 9:31 p.m. about a crash with injuries on South Mebane Street near Columbine Lane.
Police in Fuquay-Varina looking for suspect in connection with shooting at Sheetz gas station
Police in Fuquay Varina are looking for a suspect in connection with a shooting at a Sheetz gas station.
cbs17
Man who gave ride to stranger becomes victim of shooting, car theft, Rocky Mount police say
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — A man who helped a stranger out with a ride became the victim of a shooting and car theft early Friday morning, according to Rocky Mount police. At about 1 a.m., officers said they were called to an area near a motel in Battleboro in reference to a shooting with injury.
Deputies searching for suspect in double shooting in Durham
Two people were shot in a residential area in Durham on Thursday morning, and officials with the Durham County Sheriff's Office said they are still searching for a suspect.
WRAL
3 arrested after Rocky Mount hotel shooting, carjacking
BATTLEBORO, N.C. — The Rocky Mount Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division said Saturday it has arrested three suspects in the Friday shooting at the Super 8 in Battleboro, NC. 40-year-old Michael Mills was shot in the shoulder around 1 a.m. Friday, the Rocky Mount police said. Police said...
WITN
Three arrested in connection to hotel shooting
BATTLEBORO, N.C. (WITN) - Three people were arrested Saturday in connection to a shooting that left a victim injured at a Super 8 located at 7568 NC-48. The Rocky Mount Police Department initially reported the shooting happened at the EP Mart on NC 4. Police say four search warrants were executed at three hotels in the Goldrock area.
WITN
Stolen firearms found in Rocky Mount parking lot
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - Police recover stolen firearms from young boys after searching cars in a store parking lot. Rocky Mount Police officers responded to a call of stolen personal property at Dunham’s Sports at 100 North Wesleyan Blvd. They found Darntrell Council, 22, and a 16-year-old juvenile...
