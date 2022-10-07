Read full article on original website
Voice of America
US Company Tests System to ‘Spin Launch’ Satellites to Space
An American company has carried out tests of a system that uses a high-speed spinning machine to launch satellites into space. The machine – which is powered by kinetic energy – is meant to greatly reduce costs and fuel required for traditional rocket launches. The California-based company that...
Voice of America
Australia to Set Aside 30 Percent of Land Mass for Conservation
Australia’s Environment Minister said on Tuesday it will set aside at least 30 percent of its land mass for conservation. Tanya Plibersek said the plan will help protect plants and animals on the continent where many animals are found nowhere else. Australia has lost more mammal species than any...
Voice of America
On New Zealand Farm, Scientists Reduce Cow Burps to Save the World
Palmerston North, New Zealand — More than a dozen calves wait at a research farm in New Zealand to be fed Kowbucha, a punnily named probiotic that studies show reduces burps — or methane emissions. The Kowbucha powder is blended into a milk-like drink fed to the calves...
Voice of America
Study: Nobel Prize often Goes to Creative Thinkers, Not Specialists
Experts often tell students to center their efforts on a narrow field to get a job after school. But recent research into Nobel Prize winners suggests that wider interests are important. One of the winners of this year’s Nobel Prize in Chemistry was Danish scientist Morten Meldal. He received the...
Voice of America
In Morocco Hills, Cannabis Farmers Bet on Budding Industry
Ketama, Morocco — In the hills of northern Morocco, vast cannabis fields are ready for harvest, but farmers complain that a government plan to market the crop legally is yet to deliver them any benefits. The marginalized Rif region has long been a major source of illicit hashish smuggled...
Voice of America
Argentina Looks to Cross Wheat with Gene from Sunflowers
Argentina is one of the world’s top wheat producers, worth about $4.5 billion yearly to the country’s economy. But climate conditions like long periods of severe dryness and rising temperatures worry the country’s farmers. Argentina is about to learn whether a genetically engineered new wheat might ease...
Voice of America
Forest Firefighters Protest, Demand Better Working Rights
About 2,000 forest firefighters demonstrated in Madrid, Oct. 8, 2022, to call for better working rights in a year when forest fires destroyed tens of thousands of hectares of woodland and forced hundreds from their homes across Europe. (Reuters)
Voice of America
Self-Sufficient German Village Has Few Energy Concerns
Europeans are preparing for the increase in prices of their energy bills. Many plan to try to save energy this winter by turning down the heat and turning off lights. But not the 130 people who live in the east German village of Feldheim. The little town has been energy...
Voice of America
Death Toll in Indian Himalayas Avalanche Rises to 26
New Delhi — At least 26 people have been confirmed dead after an avalanche struck climbers in the Indian Himalayas, officials said Friday, with bad weather hampering the fourth day of search and rescue efforts. A group of 41 climbing trainees and their teachers were caught in Tuesday's massive...
Voice of America
Oldest Public Library in the Americas Has Catholic Origins
PUEBLA, Mexico — It is, according to UNESCO, the oldest public library in the Americas, tucked away from the street front at a cultural center in the historic heart of this Mexican city. Those who enter the Palafoxiana Library for the first time — seeing the high, vaulted ceiling and gold-framed painting of the Virgin Mary — might think they've arrived at a chapel.
Voice of America
Elon Musk Suggests Plan to Create an ‘Everything App’
Billionaire businessman Elon Musk recently confirmed he is still interested in buying the social media service Twitter. The move came after Musk withdrew an earlier offer to buy Twitter for $44 billion. In a recent tweet on the subject, Musk wrote: “Buying Twitter is an accelerant to creating X, the...
