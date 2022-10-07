Bluestreaks get past Bluejackets

CHISHOLM — It doesn’t take much to get the Chisholm High School volleyball team fired up, but when Hibbing comes to town, the Bluestreaks get ramped up even more.

That showed on the court as Chisholm downed the Bluejackets 3-0, 25-12, 25-19, 25-14 Thursday on Bob McDonald Court.

Bluestreak coach Pam Pioske could see the fire in her teams’ eyes before the match started.

“The team played well,” Pioske said. “They played with a lot of energy. It was fun coaching them. They wanted to beat Hibbing, so they worked hard and accomplished what they wanted to do.”

That showed in set No. 1 as the Bluestreaks cruised to the 13-point victory.

“We missed a few serves, but we had a lot of good passing,” Pioiske said. “We were able to set the ball up, and we were able to find the holes in their defense. Sometimes, we weren’t hitting the ball quite as hard, but they were doing a good job finding those holes.

“Hibbing left the middle open a lot in that first set.”

Bluejacket coach Lauren Peterson thought her team was ready to go in that first set.

“Early on, we wanted it from the get-go,” Peterson said. “We had that heart that we’ve been wanting to see, and our energy. We came out strong, but once they pulled ahead of us, our energy went down.

“Our mistakes brought us down. We had to find a way to bring that back up, but we couldn’t pull ourselves out of that.”

Set No. 2 was closer, but Chisholm carried its first-set momentum over into the game, and when everything was said and done, it was 2-0.

It wasn’t as easy, however.

“Hibbing made some adjustments and covered the middle,” Pioske said. “We didn’t get as many kills. We needed to hit the line, but we didn’t hit much of the line. It was a closer game because they made that adjustment.

“We didn’t figure out how to mix up our hits, but we were still consistent, and our defense was amazing.”

Peterson did notice a difference in her teams’ play in set two.

“The girls knew they didn’t play their best, and they showed more confidence and heart to bring that score up,” Peterson said. “Chisholm took that second set, and took that momentum into the third.”

There was no letdown at all for the Bluestreaks.

“They were revved up and excited to play,” Pioske said. “It’s a big rivalry between Hibbing and Chisholm. They wanted to win. It didn’t seem like they backed off at all. We were hitting better, and our serving was spot on.

“Our defense did an amazing job. I was so proud of them.”

Lola Huhta had 13 kills, three aces, 13 digs and two blocks; Hannah Kne had six kills, 25 assists and eight digs; Ava Silvestrini had eight kills and 17 digs; and Gabby Walters finished with 13 digs.

Hibbing was led by Jenna Sacco-LaMusga with 11 digs; Jerzie Gustafson nine digs; Ava Weyrauch six digs; Brooke Siekkinen seven kills; Jordan Fredette five kills; and Bevie Fink 15 assists.

“Hibbing was scrappy,” Pioske said. “They were picking up a few hits I didn’t think they would get to.”

Nashwauk-Keewatin 3,

Cherry 0

NASHWAUK — The Spartans beat the Tigers at home Thursday.

No other information was available on the match.

Grand Rapids 3,

Greenway 1

COLERAINE — The Thunderhawks got nine kills, two aces, 14 digs, two blocks and 44 assists from Braya LaPlant en route to the 3-1, 25-17, 25-20, 22-25, 25-12 victory over the Raiders in Karen Tomberlin Gymnasium Thursday.

Grand Rapids also got 13 kills and 12 digs from Kyra Giffen; nine kills, one ace, six digs, two blocks and two assists from Kate Jamtgaard; one ace, 23 digs and four assists from Lindsey Racine; 16 kills from Haylee Finckbone; nine digs and two assists from Josie Hanttula; seven kills, two digs and two blocks from Peyton Skelly; one ace, 11 digs and one assist from Olivia Mustar; and three kills and one dig from Colby LaPlant.

Lexi Hammer had 33 assists and four digs for Greenway;

Kyra Williams had six kills and seven digs; Miranda Gernander 10 kills, seven digs and two blocks; Ava Johnson 10 kills and 20 digs; Klara Finke five kills and three blocks; and Lydia Johnannsen two kills and five blocks.