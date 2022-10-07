ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Independence beats Briggs 54-14 in key City League-South Division game

By Jarrod Ulrey, ThisWeek
 3 days ago
A miscue on special teams less than two minutes into the game set the tone for a matchup Oct. 6 between Briggs and Independence that each expected to be closer considering what was on the line.

Both teams entered the City League-South Division matchup one game out of first and likely needing at least one victory or more to lock up a playoff berth in Division II, Region 7, but the host 76ers cruised to a 54-14 victory.

Get ready for Friday night:Central Ohio high school football Week 8 previews

Marion-Franklin beat Independence 28-6 on Sept. 24 and leads the City-South at 4-0, but its game against Africentric on Oct. 6 was suspended late in the second quarter and is expected to be completed Oct. 8, according to Red Devils coach Dave Lakso.

The 76ers are 5-2 overall and 4-1 in the City-South, while the Bruins dropped to 4-3 overall and 3-2 in the league.

“After that Marion-Franklin game a couple weeks ago, we’re not the same team that we were,” 76ers quarterback Antonio Harris said. “This team is revamped and we’re ready to come back for more. The offense has been moving fluently. This game, we picked up the pace and punched it to the end.”

Briggs couldn’t get a punt off at the end of its opening possession following a bad snap, which gave Independence the ball at the Bruins’ 13-yard like.

Four plays later, Harris ran in from 2 yards for the first of his four touchdowns. He finished with 14 rushes for 99 yards and also passed for 103 yards.

Independence added two first-half interceptions and led 32-0 at halftime.

Midway through the third quarter and with Briggs at the Independence 42, the ball popped into the air and into the hands of senior lineman Abdoul Bah, who rumbled down the field for a 58-yard touchdown.

“I’ve been wanting that since my freshman year and today was finally the day I got it, so it was very exciting,” Bah said. “We’ve done an amazing job (defensively) and we’ve just got to continue and build from it.”

Davaughn Bufford rushed 17 times for 113 yards and two touchdowns for the 76ers, who limited Briggs to 51 yards rushing and 104 yards of offense.

“Overall the moment was a little too big,” Briggs coach Harold Bates said. “It was a huge game, but we’re in a big one next week (against Columbus South). Our playoff chances took a huge hit, but we get an opportunity to get back on track next week and maybe we can sneak in there.”

Briggs at Independence

BRIGGS: 0-0-6-8--14

INDEPENDENCE: 16-16-16-6--54

I—Harris 2 run (Bufford run)

I—Bufford 4 run (Bufford pass from Harris)

I—Bufford 7 run (Richards pass from Harris)

I—Harris 5 run (Richards run)

I—Harris 2 run (Richards run)

I—Bah 58 fumble return (Toles pass from Harris)

B—Wemmer 45 kickoff return (run failed)

I—Harris 5 run (run failed)

B—Johnson 2 run (Johnson run)

