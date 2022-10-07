Kansas girl dies following house fire

A fire destroyed a home near Independence. It happened around 2:00 p.m. Wednesday afternoon in the 4700 block of US 160. Emergency crews from Cherryvale Rural Fire, Independence Rural Fire and the City of Independence Fire and EMS responded and found the home to be fully involved.

They learned that a girl, 8 was still inside. Fire crews successfully located the girl and transported her to an area hospital, where she later died.

The Kansas State Fire Marshall’s Office was called in to investigate the cause of the fire, which is still under investigation.