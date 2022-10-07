ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Muncie, IN

Delaware County jury finds Muncie man guilty of murder, recklessness

By Douglas Walker, Muncie Star Press
The Star Press
The Star Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zn1yk_0iPO4oAx00

MUNCIE, Ind. — After deliberating for more than six hours, a Delaware Circuit Court 5 jury on Thursday night found a Muncie man guilty of murder.

Armon D. Edwards, now 29, was accused of fatally shooting Jordan Jarrell Rowe, 28, also of Muncie, during a confrontation

Deputy Prosecutors Doug Mawhorr and Jagen Arnold said Edwards approached Rowe in the store's parking lot and repeatedly struck him in the head with a handgun before fatally shooting him.

Before he was mortally wounded, Rowe also shot Edwards in the chest. The prosecutors said that gunshot was fired in self defense.

In his closing remarks on Thursday, defense attorney Randall Cable said his client had approached Rowe over an incident that saw gunshots fired at the Muncie home of Edwards' grandmother.

"He repeatedly, and repeatedly, and repeatedly indicated he was trying to protect Grandmother," Cable said. "He had to stand up for her."

However, Arnold and Mawhorr said that incident had taken place more than a week earlier, and that there was no indication Rowe had fired those gunshots.

They maintained Edwards had not acted in "sudden heat" or shot Rowe in self-defense.

"There is no evidence of Jordan Rowe provoking Armon Edwards at the gas station," Mawhorr said. "The only thing that Jordan Rowe did was defend himself."

Edwards did not testify at this week's trial. Jurors viewed recordings of two statements he gave to police investigators in the immediate wake of the slaying.

They also repeatedly watched surveillance videos that showed the fatal encounter outside the store.

Cable suggested his client's remarks to police had been influenced by pain medication he received at IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital, where he received treatment for his gunshot wound.

Arnold said Edwards had described what took place in the parking lot with "surprising clarity."

Judge Thomas Cannon Jr. set sentencing for Nov. 9. In Indiana, a murder conviction carries a maximum 65-year prison term.

Edwards was also found guilty of criminal recklessness, a Level 6 felony carrying up to 30 months in prison.

The jury began its deliberations at 2:48 p.m. after Cannon read final instructions. The judge announced the verdicts about 9:30 p.m.

Douglas Walker is a news reporter at The Star Press. Contact him at 765-213-5851 or at dwalker@muncie.gannett.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WISH-TV

Man guilty of murder in death of man found slain in woods

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — An Allen County jury has convicted a Fort Wayne man of murder in the April shooting death of a man whose body was discovered in a wooded area. The jury found 42-year-old Anthony J. Lopez guilty Thursday of illegal possession of a firearm in the death of 63-year-old William Jeffrey Kintzel of South Whitley.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WTHR

Man shot, killed in Anderson; police questioning 3 suspects

ANDERSON, Ind. — Police are investigating after a 23-year-old Anderson man was shot and killed Sunday morning. Anderson police were called to a report of multiple gunshots in the 2200 block of Fulton Street just before 10 a.m. When officers arrived at the scene, witnesses directed them to a...
ANDERSON, IN
WISH-TV

23-year-old man found fatally shot in Anderson

ANDERSON, Ind. (WISH) — Police are investigating a homicide of a man who was found fatally shot Sunday morning in Anderson, according to the Anderson Police Department. At 9:54 a.m. Sunday, The Anderson Police Department responded to reports of multiple gunshots in the 2200 block of Fulton Street. When officers arrived, witnesses directed them to a nearby apartment where they located a 23-year-old male that had been shot, according to a press release.
ANDERSON, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Deputy, IN
State
Delaware State
Delaware County, IN
Crime & Safety
State
Indiana State
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
City
Muncie, IN
Muncie, IN
Crime & Safety
County
Delaware County, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Shooting#Sentencing#Violent Crime#Delaware Circuit Court
Fox 59

Man found shot to death in truck in 12th homicide in past 8 days

INDIANAPOLIS — A man was found shot to death in a vehicle on the near northeast side Saturday in what police say is the 12th homicide of the past eight days. IMPD officers were sent to investigate an unresponsive man with apparent trauma found inside a pick-up truck on N. Olney near E. 28th Street just before 5 p.m. Saturday.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Fox 59

Trio carrying guns at Greenwood Park Mall receive 1-year ban

GREENWOOD, Ind. — Several individuals have been banned from the Greenwood Park Mall after police say they were carrying guns inside the property Saturday afternoon. Police responded to the mall around 3 p.m. after getting a report of individuals carrying firearms in the mall’s food court area. Officers...
GREENWOOD, IN
CBS Chicago

Ji Min Sha, suspect in deadly Purdue dorm stabbing, claims he "was blackmailed"

CHICAGO (CBS) -- As Ji Min Sha, the Purdue University student accused of stabbing his roommate to death, walked into a court appearance on Friday, he told reporters that he "was blackmailed."Sha did not elaborate about why or how he believed he was blackmailed, nor did he explain a motive for the alleged crime.  When asked what he would say to the family of his victim, Varun Manish Chheda, Sha said, "I am very sorry."Purdue University Police Chief Lesley Wiete said Sha called police around 12:44 a.m. on Wednesday to report his roommate,  Chheda, 20, was dead. According to a police...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WOWO News

Three injured in wrong way crash

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Fort Wayne Police are investigating after a wrong way crash injured three people Saturday night. Officers were called to the intersection of South Lafayette Street and East Paulding Road at 10:43 p.m. on a report of a crash involving an SUV going north on South Lafayette—the wrong way—when it crashed head-on into a van.
FORT WAYNE, IN
wrtv.com

OPHS holds Expungement Fair

INDIANAPOLIS — Hundreds of people started the process of having their criminal records cleared at the Re-entry Steps to Expungement Fair on Saturday. "It's hard to find jobs. When I fill out applications, I don't know what to put, what not to put. It's just a very big obstacle that sucks," Amanda Weliever said.
MARION COUNTY, IN
countynewsonline.org

UPDATE: Darke County Sheriff Investigates Homicide

– On October 6, 2022 at approximately 7:30PM the Darke County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call reporting that a subject had been shot at 5059 Smith Road in western Darke County, Ohio. Darke County Deputies, Liberty Township Fire Department and Tri-Village Rescue responded to the scene. An adult male was found outside near a backdoor with what appeared to be a gunshot wound. This subject was pronounced deceased at the scene. The Darke County Coroner’s Office and Darke County Sheriff’s Detectives responded to the scene to conduct an investigation.
DARKE COUNTY, OH
The Star Press

The Star Press

5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
575K+
Views
ABOUT

We're the home page of Muncie Indiana news and sports with in depth and updated Muncie local news.

 http://thestarpress.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy