ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Lansing, MI

Nebraska Volleyball Sweeps Michigan State Again

By Kaleb Henry
AllHuskers
AllHuskers
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47xjgM_0iPO4mPV00

Huskers haven't allowed the Spartans a set since 2019

For the second time in two weeks, Nebraska volleyball has swept Michigan State.

Back in September , the Spartans kept improving their score in each successive set. On Thursday, Nebraska closed the door on their opponent believing the match had any life in the third, as the Huskers won 25-18, 23, 9 to improve to 12-1 on the season and stay unbeaten in the Big Ten Conference.

The Huskers have now swept the Spartans in four consecutive matches, dating back to 2019.

Nebraska's defense once again shined, holding Michigan State to .031 hitting. The Spartans did manage five service aces, the most of any Husker opponent this season.

Part of that defensive effort was the big blocking up front. Katilyn Hord had her hand in a match-high six, while Whitney Lauenstein (4) and Bekka Allick (3) both had more than any Spartan.

Offensively, the Huskers hit .333, with three Huskers notching eight kills: Allick, Madi Kubik, and Lauenstein. Allick hit .636 to lead Big Red, for those with at least 10 swings.

Anni Evans (15) and Kennedi Orr (13) combined for 28 assists.

Nebraska stays on its Great Lakes State road swing, taking on No. 24 Michigan on Saturday.

Get your Huskers tickets from SI Tickets here .

View the original article to see embedded media.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

Nebraska Football: Huskers open as heavy dogs against Purdue

The Nebraska football team has had what can only be described as a disastrous season when it comes to the betting lines. That might not bode all that well for the Huskers when it comes to this week’s opening line against the Purdue Boilermakers. For just the second time this season, the Cornhuskers start the week as an underdog.
LINCOLN, NE
The Spun

ESPN Computer Predicts If Nebraska Will Make A Bowl

It's been a trying season for the Nebraska football program. The team started out with a 1-2 record, which led to Athletic Director Trev Alberts parting ways with head coach Scott Frost. Frost was under a lot of pressure to turn things around this season but wasn't able to get anything done.
LINCOLN, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nebraska Sports
Lincoln, NE
Sports
City
East Lansing, MI
City
Lincoln, NE
Local
Michigan Sports
East Lansing, MI
Sports
State
Nebraska State
1011now.com

Possible skyscraper for 9th and P Streets

Waverly wins District Softball title, advances to state for first time since 2004. Waverly defeats Beatrice to claims the District B-4 championship and advance to the NSAA State Softball Tournament. Updated: 24 hours ago. Highlights of the Centennial Conference Volleyball Championship between GICC and Lincoln Lutheran. Doane, Concordia pick up...
WAVERLY, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Great Lakes#Volleyball#Spartans#Big Red
The Detroit Free Press

Michigan football RB coach Mike Hart suffers seizure, to stay in hospital overnight

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Michigan football running backs coach Mike Hart collapsed on the sideline during the first quarter of Michigan's game Saturday against Indiana. With 4:54 left in the quarter — just after Indiana scored a touchdown to tie the game, 7-7, and Michigan's special teams unit was ready to head on the field — Hart suddenly collapsed while standing near midfield. ...
ANN ARBOR, MI
kfornow.com

Former Husker Running For Mayor Of Lincoln

Tan Parker announces for Mayor of Lincoln 10-5-22 (photo courtesy 1011 NOW) (KFOR NEWS October 6, 2022) Former Husker, Stan Parker, is running for Mayor of Lincoln. Parker, a Republican, played football for the Huskers beginning in 1982 and is also the founder of MyBridge, a Christian radio ministry. Parker compares being Lincoln’s mayor to leading a nonprofit. He said the mayor is primarily a leadership position, not a political one. Parker thinks his leadership experience prepares him for mayor and sets him apart.
LINCOLN, NE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Big Ten Conference
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Michigan State University
NewsBreak
Sports
nebraskanewsservice.net

The beetle named after Lincoln, Nebraska, is critically endangered

Most Nebraskans would be surprised to learn there is a beetle named after the city of Lincoln and that it is one of the rarest insects in the world, with less than 500 found yearly. Their habitat is equally unique, and soon, it might not exist. The Salt Creek Tiger...
LINCOLN, NE
lehsoracle.com

Two Nebraska men seen driving couch down Lincoln roadway

Two Nebraska men were spotted riding a motorized couch down a side road early afternoon on Saturday, September 24, 2022. The incident, which was witnessed and recorded by local Lincoln weatherman Rusty Dawkins, was uploaded to social media, garnering thousands of views and several responses from other city residents also claiming to have seen the vehicle.
NEBRASKA STATE
KETV.com

LIST: A month-by-month breakdown of concerts coming to Omaha, Lincoln

OMAHA, Neb. — Who's playing in Omaha and Lincoln this fall?. Live music is back, and dozens of major acts have announced shows in the Omaha and Lincoln area. Below is a list of shows at most of the area's major venues, including CHI Health Center, The Waiting Room, The Slowdown, Reverb Lounge, The Admiral and more in Omaha, as well as Pinnacle Bank Arena, Pinewood Bowl Theater and more in Lincoln.
OMAHA, NE
KSNB Local4

Eagle man arrested after assault, multi-state pursuit

EAGLE, Neb. (KOLN) -An Eagle man is in custody after an assault and multi-state pursuit on Thursday. Deputies from the Cass County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to an assault in Eagle at 8:17 p.m. Deputies responded to the 700 block of S. Fifth Street and arrived within two minutes of the call for service.
EAGLE, NE
KETV.com

Missing Nebraska man found Thursday, according to law enforcement

BLAIR, Neb. — A 33-year-old man who had been missing in eastern Nebraska since Tuesday was found Thursday morning, according to authorities. Ryan LeMaster was found in Blair safe and unharmed, according to law enforcement. Investigators said he was last seen around 7 a.m. Monday at a home on...
BLAIR, NE
AllHuskers

AllHuskers

Lincoln, NE
1K+
Followers
616
Post
485K+
Views
ABOUT

All Huskers is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of Nebraska athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/nebraska

Comments / 0

Community Policy