Arizona State

CBS News

Transcript: Kari Lake, Arizona gubernatorial candidate, on "Face the Nation," Oct. 9, 2022

The following is a transcript of an interview with Kari Lake, Republican candidate for governor in Arizona, that aired on Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022 on "Face the Nation." MAJOR GARRETT: Now to the race for governor of Arizona. Our latest poll shows Democrat Katie Hobbs and Republican Kari Lake tied at 49%. The two candidates have not scheduled a debate but they are here to answer our questions. Each candidate will have about eight and a half minutes, we intend to cover the same issues with each candidate. issues identified by our own polling as of leading concern to Arizona voters. Our ability to cover this ground, of course, will be influenced in no small measure by the length of the candidates answers. First Republican Carrie Lake, who joins us from Phoenix. Good morning, and welcome to FACE THE NATION.
Washington Examiner

White House denounces 'dangerous' abortion ruling in Arizona

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre denounced a ruling out of Arizona Friday that permits an old abortion ban in the state to go into effect. "Yesterday’s ruling in Arizona is dangerous and will set Arizona women back more than a century — to a time before Arizona was even a state," the press secretary said in a statement. "While we await next steps on any implementation of the law, the potential consequences of this ruling are catastrophic, dangerous, and unacceptable."
The Atlantic

Trumpism Has Found Its Leading Lady

As election returns rolled in on the evening of November 3, 2020, a local news host in Phoenix was starring in an intensely awkward broadcast. The Fox 10 anchor Kari Lake was refusing to call Arizona for Joe Biden—even though her network had already done so. “If [voters] wake up tomorrow or two days later and it flips,” she insisted, her pendant earrings swinging, “there’s distrust in the system.” Lake’s co-anchor, John Hook, lost patience. “Well, we’re taking our cues from Fox, the mothership,” he interrupted. “That’s kind of what we do.”
AZFamily

Former President Trump hosts rally in Mesa for Arizona GOP candidates

Former President Donald Trump stopped by the Valley Sunday evening as part of his “Save America” rally, alongside several Arizona Republican candidates. Family of man shot and killed after throwing rocks at police officers holds protest. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. Many gathered in downtown Phoenix at Eastlake...
Vice

Two Kids Were Raped. They Had to Flee the State for Abortions.

Two children recently fled Ohio to get abortions after being raped, according to affidavits filed in a lawsuit aimed at halting Ohio’s six-week abortion ban. Abortion providers in Ohio sued the state earlier this month over its six-week abortion ban, which took effect following the Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe v. Wade earlier this summer. Last week, a local court agreed to temporarily pause Ohio’s six-week abortion ban. But according to the affidavits, obtained by VICE News and which their signers swore to under oath, Ohio’s abortion ban has already left a trail of misery in its wake.
Vice

Armed Fringe Groups Are Gearing Up to ‘Protect’ Midterm Ballot Dropboxes

A “patriot group” in Arizona called Lions of Liberty—which is closely tied to the Oath Keepers—is organizing their supporters to go out and conduct round-the-clock surveillance of ballot dropboxes during the midterm elections. It’s the latest sign that groups with clear ties to extremists, galvanized by conspiracy theories, are seeking to take matters into their own hands this election season.
CNN

Opinion: This Texas Republican is the perfect metaphor for his party's stand on abortion

Republicans are running from abortion -- sometimes literally," writes Jill Filipovic. Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton reportedly fled his home to avoid being served with a subpoena in a case filed by abortion rights groups seeking to expand access in his state, where abortion is almost entirely criminalized. It's a metaphor for Republican politicians on abortion rights: "Many of them are running away from the very scenario they created and the very laws they've promoted
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

Hundreds rally, march across Arizona in defense of abortion rights 1 month before midterms

Corrections & Clarifications: A previous version of this story misspelled the name of the plaza where the rally took place in Phoenix. The rally took place at Wesley Bolin Plaza, in front of the Arizona state Capitol. Donna Rowan braved the Phoenix sun on Saturday morning as she waved about a provocative two-sided sign at Wesley Bolin Plaza. ...
The Hill

Five takeaways from the Kelly-Masters debate in Arizona

Sen. Mark Kelly (D-Ariz.) and Republican candidate Blake Masters offered viewers on Thursday night perhaps the only opportunity this fall to see both candidates side-by-side as they squared off in a televised debate hosted by Arizona PBS. Kelly emphasized his ability to work across the aisle with Republicans while also...
Washington Examiner

WATCH LIVE: Trump holds 'Save America' rally in Nevada as polls tighten ahead of midterms

Former President Donald Trump is speaking at a "Save America" rally in Minden, Nevada, on Saturday to stump for his preferred candidates in a must-win swing state. The event is taking place at the Legacy Sports Park, a sports complex next to the Minden-Tahoe Airport in Minden, making it easy for the former president to land his plane and head straight to the rally. Minden is a very small town, with a population of just under 3,500 people, making up about 0.1% of the state’s population. The 45th president is hoping to excite and engage rural voters as Republicans work to oust Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto (D-NV) from her seat in November.
Washington Examiner

The Supreme Court takes up bacon

Of the many sizzling cases on the Supreme Court docket this fall, one case has the potential to alter American breakfasts for years to come: National Pork Producers Council v. Ross. The court will decide whether California voters should be allowed to dictate how farmers in Iowa and Minnesota produce...
