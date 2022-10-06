A man from Lancaster was arrested following a crash on Harrison Street in Rewey around 2:45am Saturday. Iowa County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the crash where someone ran into a wood pile. 25 year old Jonathan Gengler of Lancaster was arrested and taken into custody following an investigation. Gengler was taken to the Iowa County Jail and charged with 2nd Offense-Operating While under the Influence, Criminal Trespass to a Dwelling, Resisting or Obstructing an Officer and Possession of THC. Gengler was later released after posting bond.

LANCASTER, WI ・ 17 HOURS AGO