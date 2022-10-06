Read full article on original website
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 14 Ohio State completes comeback, beats Wisconsin 4-3The LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 14 Ohio State opens Big Ten play against WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
The Largest Antique Mall in Wisconsin is a Must-VisitJoe MertensColumbus, WI
Football: Five takeaways from No. 3 Ohio State’s 52-21 win over WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Stover emerges as scoring threat in No. 3 Ohio State’s 52-21 rout of WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
x1071.com
ETC’s LED Spotlight made in Middleton vying to be Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin
MIDDLETON, Wis. — This year’s Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin contest could shine a light on a business in Middleton that says its LED spotlight is making theatrical lighting more energy efficient. Whether in movies, TV or on stage, the director can’t call camera or action without lights....
x1071.com
Ho-Chunk Nation, Sauk City community commemorate Indigenous Peoples’ Day
SAUK CITY, Wis. — Members of the Ho-Chunk Nation and community members in Sauk City gathered Monday to commemorate Indigenous Peoples’ Day. The Sauk tribe had a great village made up of 90 longhouses and more than 1,000 people along the banks of the Wisconsin River for more than 40 years during the 1700s.
x1071.com
Dane Co. Medical Examiner’s Office identifies woman killed in crash outside Sauk City
MADISON, Wis. — The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office identified a woman Monday who was killed in a crash outside Sauk City last week. Chelsea Kovacich, 33, of Sauk City, died of injuries sustained in an October 4 crash on U.S. Highway 12 near State Highway 188 in the Town of Roxbury.
x1071.com
Wisconsin sheriffs’ advice for voters: Ignore the rhetoric
MONROE, Wis. — Amid the amped-up rhetoric about crime in the 2022 election, sheriffs on both sides of the aisle implore voters to do the hard work: ignore the talking points and do your homework on the candidates’ records. “It takes work on the voters’ part,” said Green...
x1071.com
Final Vision Zero speed limit cut for 2022 set for Segoe Road
MADISON, Wis. — For the final time this year, a road in Madison will have its speed limit reduced as part of Vision Zero. The entirety of Segoe Road, from University Avenue to Odana Road, will drop from 30 mph to 25 mph beginning on Monday. The city will...
x1071.com
Aztalan State Park celebrates 75th anniversary of history, mystery of state’s first town
AZTALAN, Wis. – The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources and Friends of Aztalan State Park recognized the 75th anniversary of Aztalan State Park Saturday morning. Robert Birmingham is the Volunteer Executive Director at the park. He took part in the anniversary celebrations, which included speakers, tours, cake and free park admission.
x1071.com
‘I just don’t feel safe’: Families file restraining orders against Baraboo school official after students forced from car
BARABOO, Wis. — The mothers of several Baraboo High School students forced out of their car last week have filed restraining orders against and are calling for the resignation of the district’s athletic director, who students say was involved in the incident. Meanwhile, the Ho-Chunk Nation is calling...
x1071.com
DHS highlights efforts to remove lead from drinking water
MADISON, Wis. — The Wisconsin Department of Health Services on Monday highlighted statewide efforts to remove lead from the state’s drinking water. The Lead-in-Water Testing and Remediation Initiative helps childcare facilities find and remove lead from drinking water. Typically, children encounter lead from lead paint and paint chips, but 20% of a person’s exposure can come from water, specifically drinking water, the agency said.
x1071.com
Lancaster Man Arrested By Iowa County Authorities
A man from Lancaster was arrested following a crash on Harrison Street in Rewey around 2:45am Saturday. Iowa County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the crash where someone ran into a wood pile. 25 year old Jonathan Gengler of Lancaster was arrested and taken into custody following an investigation. Gengler was taken to the Iowa County Jail and charged with 2nd Offense-Operating While under the Influence, Criminal Trespass to a Dwelling, Resisting or Obstructing an Officer and Possession of THC. Gengler was later released after posting bond.
x1071.com
Darlington man pleads guilty to trying to kill girlfriend
A Darlington man recently pleaded guilty to trying to kill his girlfriend last year. 43 year old Gregory Frechette entered a no-contest guilty plea in Lafayette County to a charge of attempted first-degree intentional homicide. His sentencing hearing is set for Dec. 28.
x1071.com
Restoration underway on ‘LOVE’ mural on side of Williamson St. building
MADISON, Wis. — A colorful mural on the side of a building on Madison’s near east side is getting some updates. Baltimore-based artist Michael Owen has returned to Madison to restore his original mural, which features four hands spelling out the word “LOVE” on the side of the building at 924 Williamson Street.
x1071.com
Dodgeville Women arrested for Disorderly Conduct
Dodgeville Police responded to a traffic complaint with a car parked in a yard Friday. Following a brief investigation, 40 year old Katherine Jackson of Dodgeville was arrested for Disorderly Conduct and taken to the Iowa County Jail where she was later released after posting bond.
x1071.com
Goodman Center to open registration for Thanksgiving Basket Drive
MADISON, Wis. — For the 34th year, the Goodman Community Center will offer food baskets to help local families have a Thanksgiving meal at home. The center will open registration for its annual Thanksgiving Basket Drive next Monday. Registration will be open until October 28. This year, the goal is to provide 4,000 meals.
x1071.com
Veterans service WWII veteran’s furnace in “Heat’s On” event
MCFARLAND, Wi — The 34th Annual “Heat’s On” event took place on Saturday. Each year, Madison Area Mechanical & Sheet Metal Contractors Association (MSC) and Steamfitters Local 601 spend an October day servicing 60 Madison veterans’ furnaces to prepare for the winter. A pair of contractors who are military veterans went to the home of Elmer Henderson, a World War II veteran, to start the day.
x1071.com
Fitchburg police investigate after multiple homes struck by gunfire
FITCHBURG, Wis. — Fitchburg police are investigating after they said multiple homes in the Swan Creek neighborhood were struck by gunfire. Police said a bullet hit a home on Buttonbush Drive just after 5 p.m. Saturday. Two other reports of gunshots in the area of Stoneman and Sunflower drives were reported later in the evening.
x1071.com
Former Kohl’s Food Store added to National Register of Historic Places
MONONA, Wis. — A building that used to house Kohl’s Food Store in Monona was added to the National Register of Historic Places, the Wisconsin Historical Society announced this week. The society announced that the building, which is now home to a Habitat for Humanity ReStore, would be...
x1071.com
Bikes 4 Kidz begins new season with bike collection drive
MADISON, Wis. — Bikes 4 Kidz began a renewed push to get free bikes to kids who need them Saturday. Organizers were out and about during the morning, collecting bikes that will be refurbished over the winter before being handed out throughout the community. Local mechanics and volunteers will work to finish fixing up the bikes by spring. The refurbished bicycles will be donated to local children in need.
x1071.com
Debut delight for Leonhard, Badgers win first game after firing Chryst
EVANSTON, Ill. — One week after parting ways with Paul Chryst, the Badgers parted ways with their losing streak. Wisconsin scored a dominant victory over Northwestern, 42-7, in front of the Wildcat faithful at Ryan Field. It was a confidence-boosting debut for interim head coach Jim Leonhard. Leonhard took...
x1071.com
Kamo’i Latu named Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week
MADISON, Wis. — For the first time this season, a Badger football player was given a Player of the Week award. Safety Kamo’i Latu was named Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week Monday, following an impressive display against Northwestern. The junior from Honolulu hauled in two interceptions during Saturday’s game, the first and second of his career.
