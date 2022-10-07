Read full article on original website
Padres notes: More spin talk, shoe on the other foot, Grisham vs. lefties
Padres manager Bob Melvin says ear-gate is 'water under the bridge'
Sports radio legend Chris Russo unleashes epic tirade on Mets' collapse, Buck Showalter, analytics
Sports radio legend Christopher "Mad Dog" Russo went on a classic rant about the New York Mets and the team's debacle in the second half of the MLB season.
LaMelo Ball sprains left ankle in Hornets loss to Wizards
Charlotte Hornets All-Star point guard LaMelo Ball sprained his left ankle in the third quarter of a preseason loss to the Washington Wizards
Daniel Brunskill should be starting on 49ers O-line
The 49ers on Sunday threw a couple of wrinkles into their offensive front. Veteran OL Daniel Brunskill, who returned in Week 4 from a preseason hamstring injury, saw action at both guard spots during San Francisco’s Week 5 drubbing of the Panthers. The results made it clear that the best version of the 49ers’ OL involves Brunskill.
