The 49ers on Sunday threw a couple of wrinkles into their offensive front. Veteran OL Daniel Brunskill, who returned in Week 4 from a preseason hamstring injury, saw action at both guard spots during San Francisco’s Week 5 drubbing of the Panthers. The results made it clear that the best version of the 49ers’ OL involves Brunskill.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 1 HOUR AGO