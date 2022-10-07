OPEC+ cuts leave Biden with few tools left to ease consumers’ pain

Read full article on original website
Top senator calls for freeze in relations with Saudi Arabia over OPEC+ decision
The chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee called for the United States to freeze its relationship with Saudi Arabia after the kingdom backed OPEC+'s decision to reduce oil production by 2 million barrels of oil a day. The U.S. pressured the Saudis to increase oil production to alleviate the...
Daily on Energy: Refining problems come back to haunt Biden
UNADDRESSED REFINING CONSTRAINTS: With retail fuel prices on the upswing again, the nation's refining capacity constraints...
Biden rips 'utter brutality' of Putin's strikes on Ukraine
President Joe Biden has condemned Russian President Vladimir Putin's missile strikes on Ukraine, adamant the attacks have only strengthened the United States's support of Ukraine in the war. Biden denounced Russia for killing and hurting civilians in the salvos that "destroyed targets with no military purpose," conveying his condolences to...
Trump slams Biden for nuclear 'Armageddon' comments at Arizona rally
Former President Donald Trump chastised President Joe Biden for his nuclear "Armageddon" comments at a rally over the weekend, warning the United States is "saying exactly the wrong thing" to Russia. The 45th president has been critical of the Biden administration's response to Russia's military invasion of Ukraine for months...
Live Updates: Russia-Ukraine War
UNITED NATIONS — The U.N. General Assembly started debating Monday whether to demand that Russia reverse course on annexing four regions of Ukraine. The discussion came as Moscow’s most extensive missile strikes in months alarmed much of the international community anew. The assembly’s special session was planned before Monday’s barrage. But countries took the occasion to speak out on the morning rush-hour attacks that hit at least 14 Ukrainian regions, including the capital of Kyiv, and killed at least 14 people. Russia said it targeted military and energy facilities. But some of the missiles smashed into civilian areas. Ukrainian Ambassador Sergey Kyslytsya told the assembly that some of his own close relatives were imperiled and unable to take cover in a bomb shelter. Russia has said it was retaliating for what it called a Ukrainian “terrorist” attack Saturday on an important bridge, and Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia told the assembly that Moscow had warned that there wouldn’t be impunity for such an attack.
Democrats' major climate bill has resurrected federal oil and gas leasing
Passage of Democrats' Inflation Reduction Act capped off years of campaigning for major climate change legislation and breathed new life into the renewable energy sector — but not without simultaneously handing a major victory to oil and gas interests by ensuring they have a chance to bid on more federal acreage.
JPMorgan Chase CEO warns recession 'likely' in six to nine months
JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon is warning that a recession could hit the United States within the next six to nine months. Conceding that the U.S. economy is “actually still doing well” at the moment, Dimon, one of the foremost voices in finance, theorized that a “very, very serious” storm of economic headwinds could soon converge and tip the economy into recession territory in the not-too-distant future.
Ukraine seeks additional advanced air defenses amid large-scale Russian strikes
Ukrainian leaders have repeated their calls for Western allies to provide them with additional air defense systems and longer-range weapons following a string of Russian strikes on Monday. Russia launched 75 missiles on Monday, 41 of which were shot down, the Defense Ministry said on social media. The strikes were...
Biden administration says it has reunited 500 migrant families separated under Trump
The Biden administration has reunified more than 500 migrant families separated at the southern border under former President Donald Trump, it revealed. The news came through a statement released Friday by Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, who celebrated the family reunifications as a "significant milestone that reflects the tireless dedication of the many public servants." Mayorkas has led the family reunification effort, a major tenet of an otherwise vague set of immigration policies by the Biden administration, for nearly two years now.
Russian hackers take down 14 US airport websites
Russian hackers claimed responsibility for taking down the websites of over a dozen U.S. airports, including some of the nation's largest. The Russian hacking group known as Killnet said it was behind the "distributed denial of service" takedowns of 14 airport websites on Monday, including Atlanta's Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport and Los Angeles International Airport. The hacks have not had a significant impact on operations but appear to be another attack from the pro-Kremlin group to retaliate against U.S. anti-Russia policies.
Rail company left 'dysfunctional' California amid faltering ‘bullet train’ efforts
A French national railroad company left California’s high-speed rail project to pursue other work in North Africa — and has already completed a project in Morocco. SNCF, the French national railroad, was one of the original operators to come to California in the early 2000s to help develop the state’s “bullet train” that would run from San Francisco to Los Angeles. The rail company, however, opted to leave for the war-torn, yet “less politically dysfunctional,” North African country.
Russia allies India and China call for de-escalation in Ukraine
Leaders from India and China called for de-escalation in Ukraine on Monday shortly after Russia launched a barrage of strikes on various cities, the likes of which hasn’t been seen since the war’s beginning. Russian President Vladimir Putin does not have many allies in the international community, and...
The US must warn Ukraine over assassination antics
Ukraine's defensive war against Russia is important for America. Were he able to conquer and absorb Ukraine into his ideal of a greater Russian superstate, Vladimir Putin would strike a great blow against the post-1945 understanding that underpins the democratic rule of law. As he contemplates his own war of conquest against Taiwan, Chinese leader Xi Jinping must see that the United States retains its traditional world leadership role and will not allow Putin's aggression to triumph.
Top US officials hold first in-person meeting with Taliban since US killed al Qaeda leader
Top Biden administration officials held an in-person meeting with the Taliban on Saturday, the first such summit since the United States killed al Qaeda leader Ayman al Zawahiri in a missile strike on his safe house in Kabul over the summer. David Cohen, deputy director of the CIA, and Tom...
China endorses Elon Musk's plan for control of Taiwan
The Chinese government endorsed billionaire businessman Elon Musk’s proposal to hand over control of Taiwan to Beijing by making the independent island nation a “special administrative region” of China. Musk, the world’s richest man, has significant business interests in China, especially when it comes to manufacturing and...
The Supreme Court will drain the EPA of its navigable waters delusion
Too many on the Left believe that Article 3 of the Constitution , the judicial powers afforded by the Constitution, should be ignored when Congress enacts legislation that is unconstitutional. Next June, the Supreme Court will rule in the case of Sackett v. Environmental Protection Agency. It will decide whether...
David Weiss, the US attorney who holds Hunter Biden's fate in his hands
David Weiss, the little-known U.S. attorney for Delaware, will soon step into the spotlight as the Justice Department's prosecutor with the power to file potential criminal charges against President Joe Biden’s troubled son Hunter. Multiple outlets reported Thursday that the FBI believes it has collected enough evidence to charge...
Putin warns of additional strikes after deadly barrage in Kyiv and other cities
Russia launched a wave of airstrikes in various Ukrainian cities, including the capital of Kyiv, on Monday, reminiscent of the invasion's early days. Strikes were reported in 10 different areas of Ukraine, including in Kyiv, which hadn’t been the target of such strikes for months. The barrage of strikes came just days after an explosion destroyed the Kerch Bridge linking Russia to the Crimean peninsula.
Blame bad candidates, not voter fraud, if Republicans don’t win back Congress
About 40% of Republicans think the only way their party will not get a congressional majority in the 2022 midterm elections is voter fraud, according to a new Axios-Ipsos poll. Thinking this way is absurd. If Republicans don't win back a chamber of Congress this November, it will likely be...
Crucial bridge linking Crimea to Russia collapses in suspected truck bomb attack
An explosion caused the partial collapse of a bridge linking the Crimean Peninsula with Russia on Saturday, damaging a key supply artery for the Kremlin's faltering war effort in southern Ukraine. Three people were killed in the blast, Russian authorities said. The speaker of Crimea's Kremlin-backed regional parliament immediately accused...
