ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allegheny County, PA

Comments / 5

Proud Patriot
3d ago

maybe they are confused and thought they were going to a five star hotel instead of a lock up because they are criminals

Reply(1)
5
Ursula Susie Levy
2d ago

Article does not address conditions related to each death. Suicides? Overdoses? Medical conditions prior to incarceration? The number of deaths is sensationalized but unless cause of death is revealed, citizens cannot get behind their outcry.

Reply
2
Related
WPXI Pittsburgh

Gunshot victim found dead in Washington County

FINLEYVILLE — A person was found dead with a gunshot wound early Monday in Finleyville, Washington County. A Monongahela police officer was driving when he discovered the body lying in the road near 3608 Washington Avenue around 1:12 a.m., according to the Washington County coroner’s office. The road...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Allegheny County, PA
Crime & Safety
County
Allegheny County, PA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boy, 15, charged in shooting at Pittsburgh-area amusement park that wounded 3

WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. — A 15-year-old boy has been arrested in connection to a shooting at a Pittsburgh-area amusement park that wounded three people, authorities said. Darryl Pirl was arrested and will be charged as an adult, WPXI-TV reported. He is facing two charges of aggravated assault, firearms not to be carried without a license, possession of a firearm by a minor and recklessly endangering another person.
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tim Stevens
wtae.com

Woman in the hospital after being found shot in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — A woman was taken to the hospital in critical but stable condition after being found shot in Pittsburgh’s Homewood South neighborhood. The shooting happened a little after 4:15 p.m. in the area of Brushton Avenue and Frankstown Avenue. Pittsburgh Public Safety said the woman was found...
PITTSBURGH, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Allegheny County Jail#Lawsuits#Intellectual Disabilities#Oversight Board
Tribune-Review

Man arrested after dog found with stab wounds

Pittsburgh police arrested a man on Saturday whose dog had stab wounds on its neck. At around 4 p.m., police responded to complaints of blood in the hallway of an apartment building on Reifert Street in Pittsburgh’s Knoxville neighborhood, according to Pittsburgh Public Safety. Officers later found the male...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Tribune-Review

Greensburg shooting suspect seeks separate trial

The lawyer for a Greensburg man charged in connection with a shootout earlier this year in downtown Greensburg wants a separate trial from another man with whom police said he exchanged gunfire. In court documents filed this week, attorney Brent McCune said the defenses of his client, Evan Curley, and...
GREENSBURG, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Car chase ends with guns drawn along Route 28

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Alleged homicide suspects were taken down at a busy intersection in the middle of traffic.The whole thing was captured on a cell phone video this afternoon.The video was captured around noon at the Harmarville exit off Route 28. Harmar police had a car pulled over with guns drawn.The woman who took the video said the officer had the gun pointed at a man in the driver's seat. She also said another man — a passenger — took off from the car and was quickly caught by another officer on the scene.She said this all unfolded in a...
PITTSBURGH, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
WPXI Pittsburgh

Man injured being tased by Fayette deputy; video released

FAYETTE COUNTY, Pa. — The man tased by Fayette County sheriff deputies earlier this week is expected to make a full recovery after being flown to Ruby Memorial Hospital. Anthony Sheffey was at the Fayette County courthouse for a hearing that was continued Monday morning when deputies found out he was wanted on a felony warrant for a DUI case out of Allegheny County.
FAYETTE COUNTY, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

Jefferson County Man Pleads Guilty to Distributing Methamphetamine

PITTSBURGH, Pa. – A resident of Big Run, Pennsylvania, pleaded guilty in federal court to violation of federal narcotics laws related to a nine-month Title III wiretap investigation into drug trafficking in and around the counties of Jefferson, Clearfield, and Allegheny, United States Attorney Cindy Chung announced on Thursday.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy