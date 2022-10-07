Read full article on original website
Football: Five takeaways from then-No. 3 Ohio State’s 49-20 win over Michigan StateThe LanternEast Lansing, MI
Football: ‘Hopefully more touchdowns come’: Harrison catches 3 TDs, rewrites Buckeyes’ record books in 49-20 win at Michigan StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Stroud’s historic day leads No. 3 Buckeyes to first road win of seasonThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Stroud throws 6 TDs, No. 3 Ohio State downs Michigan State 49-20The LanternColumbus, OH
Field Hockey: Charley scores twice, leads No. 24 Ohio State to 7-1 win over OhioThe LanternAthens, OH
WILX-TV
East Lansing park changes name to honor Indigenous culture
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - First the Okemos Chiefs, then the Sexton Big Reds, now Abbot Road Park - all renamed to honor and remember Indigenous people. Azaadiikaa is a part of a bigger picture to remember and honor those who were here hundreds of years ago. Azaadiikaa means many cottonwoods.
WILX-TV
CATA to host registration clinics for Michigan general election
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Capital Area Transportation Authority (CATA) wants to make voting easier for people living in the Lansing area. CATA announced they want to invite city and township clerks to participate in voter registration clinics on Tuesday, Oct. 18, at the CATA Transportation Center and Thursday, Oct. 20, at the Capital Area Multimodal Gateway in East Lansing.
WILX-TV
First public observatory is open in West Michigan
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Hemlock Crossing Public Observatory opened on Saturday evening. It was first proposed in 2012, taking 10 years to bring to plan. The first steps were taken in 2016 and after years of planning, the official groundbreaking was held in September 2021. Those interested in astronomy...
WILX-TV
East Lansing’s rotating satellite office opens on MSU campus
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The city clerk’s rotating satellite office opened on the campus of MSU and is expected to help future East Lansing voters. The East Lansing City Clerk’s rotating satellite office opened Monday to help East Lansing residents with voting in the upcoming election on Nov. 8. According to The City of East Lansing, this is the second year that the City Clerk’s Office has offered a satellite office on the MSU campus.
WILX-TV
Lansing Community College to host live ‘Stateside’ radio show event
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A Michigan radio show will program in front of a live audience at Lansing Community College (LCC). Michigan Radio’s “Stateside” program will be hosted by LCC before a live audience on Thursday, Oct. 13. at 7 p.m. That evening, Stateside host April Baer is scheduled to sit down for a conversation with LCC president Dr. Steve Robinson.
WILX-TV
In My View: Jim Bibbs is a great choice of grand marshal
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - It’s homecoming week at Michigan State with the parade preceding the 4pm game Saturday against Wisconsin. There is a grand marshal each year for the parade and I haven’t always thought the selections were in the school’s best interests, but I heartily endorse this year’s grand marshal, Jim Bibbs. Now 93 years young, Jim is MSU’s first African American head coach, stepping down as head track coach in 1995.
What is the Longest River in Michigan?
The longest river in Michigan is the Grand River. It's the mother of all rivers in Michigan as it runs 252 miles from its source to the mouth. The Grand River flows north from Jackson and hooks west toward Grand Rapids and into its eventual destination, Lake Michigan. The Grand...
WILX-TV
People in Michigan walk to help end hunger and poverty
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - One step at a time can help end hunger and poverty. The three-mile walk through Lansing symbolizes those who must walk miles to get food and water in impoverished nations. Dianne Allen has been a part of the Crop Hunger Walk for over 20 years. She...
WILX-TV
Michigan State University’s Homecoming Parade set for Friday evening
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State University has announced its Homecoming Parade will take place Friday. The theme of the 2022 MSU Homecoming is “Spartans Bring the Magic,” which aims to celebrate Spartans around the globe who are working to make the world a better place. The...
WILX-TV
Former Lansing firefighter wins lawsuit against city
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A former Lansing firefighter won a federal against the city. Michael Lynn, Jr. filed the lawsuit in 2019. In it, he accused the city of Lansing of retaliating against him for reporting racism in the fire department. He claimed that retaliation also created a hostile work...
WILX-TV
‘I’m going to miss it’ - Holt students respond to district’s cancelation of Halloween events
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - It has been a long tradition in schools – students dress up, parade around the school, and enjoy candy. Students at Friday’s Holt High School football game said they are disappointed Halloween activities are history. “It was really sad to me because I’ve always...
Rep. Brixie: ‘My abortion is none of your business’
With a month until Election Day, state Rep. Julie Brixie (D-Meridian Twp.) joined more than 100 people on the Capitol steps rallying in support of abortion rights and more pro-choice women in politics. The event at the Capitol was one of more than 415 “Women’s Wave” rallies organized by the Women’s March slated across the […] The post Rep. Brixie: ‘My abortion is none of your business’ appeared first on Michigan Advance.
WILX-TV
Drive-thru mobile food distribution is available for Lansing residents
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Drive-thru mobile food distribution is available for Lansing residents. The mobile food pantry distributes free, fresh, and non-perishable food items to residents on the 3rd Saturday of each month,. City of Lansing residents in need of food, on a fixed income, or who have recently lost...
WILX-TV
Allen Community Health Center opens in Lansing
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - People on the east side of Lansing will have a new option for health care. The Allen Community Health Center held its grand opening Monday and it is located at Allen Street and Kalamazoo Street. The new center offers primary care, behavioral health, and lab services to people 18 and older. Health officials stated there was both a need for the services because of the shortage in the country and for the neighborhood itself.
WILX-TV
Now Desk: Pleasant weather through Tuesday and mistaken 911 calls
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - First Alert Meteorologist Justin Bradford details some pleasant weather to start the week, but will it last?. We talk about a volcano that erupted in Italy, some cell phones mistakenly calling 911, and how a snack food is being immortalized. Plus what to expect on 90 minutes of news starting with First at 5.
Carvana dealer has license suspended by state of Michigan
NOVI, MI – As of Oct 7, the Michigan Department of State (MDOS) has suspended the license of an Oakland County vehicle dealer for what it is calling imminent harm to the public. Carvana LLC, located at 26890 Adell Center Drive in Novi and owned by Paul W. Breaux,...
WILX-TV
Michigan cyclists ride 100 miles to Hell and back
WATERLOO TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - One hundred miles was the length bike riders across Michigan took on Saturday. Bicyclists across Mid-Michigan rode to Hell and back, literally. People who attended the “Rode to Hell” event had the choice to ride their bikes on gravel roads from Grass Lake to Hell, Michigan, and back.
Swartz Creek Schools Address False Accusations After Rumors Flood Social Media
As can often happen on social media, rumors began to fly on Facebook on Thursday (10/6) about staff members and alleged misconduct at Swartz Creek High School. Rumors can often "take on a life of their own" as speculation and personal grievances began to take over various social media pages.
Detroit News
Editorial: Probe needed into crime lab firing
Michigan State Police are showing a baffling lack of urgency in determining and disseminating what impact a crime lab forensic scientist fired for mishandling documents may have on criminal prosecutions in the state. Sarah Nutter, who worked at MSP's Northville lab, was fired 10 months ago for improperly documenting a...
Master farriers are ‘aging out’ in Michigan — and it’s not good news for horses
On a balmy morning in mid-July under a tent in the middle of a field in Litchfield, the flies taunting his horses, Jason Spieth is crossing his fingers that rain would stay away so he can teach his final clinic of the season to earnest horse owners on how to trim and shoe their animals. Spieth, a certified master farrier and owner of the Michigan Horseshoeing Institute, pretty much lives by the old adage “no hoof,...
