Lansing, MI

WILX-TV

East Lansing park changes name to honor Indigenous culture

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - First the Okemos Chiefs, then the Sexton Big Reds, now Abbot Road Park - all renamed to honor and remember Indigenous people. Azaadiikaa is a part of a bigger picture to remember and honor those who were here hundreds of years ago. Azaadiikaa means many cottonwoods.
LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

CATA to host registration clinics for Michigan general election

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Capital Area Transportation Authority (CATA) wants to make voting easier for people living in the Lansing area. CATA announced they want to invite city and township clerks to participate in voter registration clinics on Tuesday, Oct. 18, at the CATA Transportation Center and Thursday, Oct. 20, at the Capital Area Multimodal Gateway in East Lansing.
LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

First public observatory is open in West Michigan

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Hemlock Crossing Public Observatory opened on Saturday evening. It was first proposed in 2012, taking 10 years to bring to plan. The first steps were taken in 2016 and after years of planning, the official groundbreaking was held in September 2021. Those interested in astronomy...
LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

East Lansing’s rotating satellite office opens on MSU campus

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The city clerk’s rotating satellite office opened on the campus of MSU and is expected to help future East Lansing voters. The East Lansing City Clerk’s rotating satellite office opened Monday to help East Lansing residents with voting in the upcoming election on Nov. 8. According to The City of East Lansing, this is the second year that the City Clerk’s Office has offered a satellite office on the MSU campus.
EAST LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

Lansing Community College to host live ‘Stateside’ radio show event

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A Michigan radio show will program in front of a live audience at Lansing Community College (LCC). Michigan Radio’s “Stateside” program will be hosted by LCC before a live audience on Thursday, Oct. 13. at 7 p.m. That evening, Stateside host April Baer is scheduled to sit down for a conversation with LCC president Dr. Steve Robinson.
LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

In My View: Jim Bibbs is a great choice of grand marshal

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - It’s homecoming week at Michigan State with the parade preceding the 4pm game Saturday against Wisconsin. There is a grand marshal each year for the parade and I haven’t always thought the selections were in the school’s best interests, but I heartily endorse this year’s grand marshal, Jim Bibbs. Now 93 years young, Jim is MSU’s first African American head coach, stepping down as head track coach in 1995.
EAST LANSING, MI
US 103.1

What is the Longest River in Michigan?

The longest river in Michigan is the Grand River. It's the mother of all rivers in Michigan as it runs 252 miles from its source to the mouth. The Grand River flows north from Jackson and hooks west toward Grand Rapids and into its eventual destination, Lake Michigan. The Grand...
MICHIGAN STATE
WILX-TV

People in Michigan walk to help end hunger and poverty

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - One step at a time can help end hunger and poverty. The three-mile walk through Lansing symbolizes those who must walk miles to get food and water in impoverished nations. Dianne Allen has been a part of the Crop Hunger Walk for over 20 years. She...
LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

Former Lansing firefighter wins lawsuit against city

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A former Lansing firefighter won a federal against the city. Michael Lynn, Jr. filed the lawsuit in 2019. In it, he accused the city of Lansing of retaliating against him for reporting racism in the fire department. He claimed that retaliation also created a hostile work...
LANSING, MI
Michigan Advance

Rep. Brixie: ‘My abortion is none of your business’

With a month until Election Day, state Rep. Julie Brixie (D-Meridian Twp.) joined more than 100 people on the Capitol steps rallying in support of abortion rights and more pro-choice women in politics.  The event at the Capitol was one of more than 415 “Women’s Wave” rallies organized by the Women’s March slated across the […] The post Rep. Brixie: ‘My abortion is none of your business’  appeared first on Michigan Advance.
MICHIGAN STATE
WILX-TV

Drive-thru mobile food distribution is available for Lansing residents

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Drive-thru mobile food distribution is available for Lansing residents. The mobile food pantry distributes free, fresh, and non-perishable food items to residents on the 3rd Saturday of each month,. City of Lansing residents in need of food, on a fixed income, or who have recently lost...
LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

Allen Community Health Center opens in Lansing

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - People on the east side of Lansing will have a new option for health care. The Allen Community Health Center held its grand opening Monday and it is located at Allen Street and Kalamazoo Street. The new center offers primary care, behavioral health, and lab services to people 18 and older. Health officials stated there was both a need for the services because of the shortage in the country and for the neighborhood itself.
LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

Now Desk: Pleasant weather through Tuesday and mistaken 911 calls

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - First Alert Meteorologist Justin Bradford details some pleasant weather to start the week, but will it last?. We talk about a volcano that erupted in Italy, some cell phones mistakenly calling 911, and how a snack food is being immortalized. Plus what to expect on 90 minutes of news starting with First at 5.
LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

Michigan cyclists ride 100 miles to Hell and back

WATERLOO TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - One hundred miles was the length bike riders across Michigan took on Saturday. Bicyclists across Mid-Michigan rode to Hell and back, literally. People who attended the “Rode to Hell” event had the choice to ride their bikes on gravel roads from Grass Lake to Hell, Michigan, and back.
INGHAM COUNTY, MI
Detroit News

Editorial: Probe needed into crime lab firing

Michigan State Police are showing a baffling lack of urgency in determining and disseminating what impact a crime lab forensic scientist fired for mishandling documents may have on criminal prosecutions in the state. Sarah Nutter, who worked at MSP's Northville lab, was fired 10 months ago for improperly documenting a...
NORTHVILLE, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Master farriers are ‘aging out’ in Michigan — and it’s not good news for horses

On a balmy morning in mid-July under a tent in the middle of a field in Litchfield, the flies taunting his horses, Jason Spieth is crossing his fingers that rain would stay away so he can teach his final clinic of the season to earnest horse owners on how to trim and shoe their animals. Spieth, a certified master farrier and owner of the Michigan Horseshoeing Institute, pretty much lives by the old adage “no hoof,...
LITCHFIELD, MI

