Bears Safety Eddie Jackson Alludes to Jaylon Johnson's Return

Eddie Jackson alludes to Jaylon Johnson's return originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Eddie Jackson made it perfectly clear a there's a piece missing from the Bears' defense after the Bears' loss to the Minnesota Vikings. That piece is named Jaylon Johnson. But, Jackson alluded to the starting corner's potential...
4 Downs: Making sense of the Bears' divisional loss vs. Vikings

The Chicago Bears were defeated by the Minnesota Vikings, 29-22, on Sunday, falling to 2-3 ahead of a Week 6 prime-time matchup against the Washington Commanders. Following a brutal first-half showing by both the offense and defense, the Bears overcame an 18-point deficit to take a 22-21 fourth-quarter lead. Unfortunately, another fumble cost Chicago a chance at victory.
Bears' game-day roster for Week 5 vs. Vikings

The Chicago Bears (2-2) will battle the Minnesota Vikings (3-1), where Chicago will look to avoid their first losing record of the season. The Bears are 7.5-point road underdogs heading into Sunday’s matchup against the Vikings, according to Tipico Sportsbook. Here’s a look at the Bears’ 53-man game-day roster...
