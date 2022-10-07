Read full article on original website
Vikings Fully Control the NFC North After Beating the Bears, 29-22
When the Vikings jumped out to a 21-3 first half lead on the back of Kirk Cousins setting a franchise record for consecutive pass completions, it seemed like Minnesota would cruise to a Week 5 victory over the Chicago Bears. Instead, the Bears scored 19 unanswered points to take a...
What we learned as Bears' comeback comes up short vs. Vikings
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. – The Bears were dead and buried after 18 minutes at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minnesota on Sunday. The Vikings had bulldozed them on three straight possessions to open the game, taking a 21-3 lead midway through the second quarter. The Bears looked cooked. The Vikings were...
Bears Safety Eddie Jackson Alludes to Jaylon Johnson's Return
Eddie Jackson alludes to Jaylon Johnson's return originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Eddie Jackson made it perfectly clear a there's a piece missing from the Bears' defense after the Bears' loss to the Minnesota Vikings. That piece is named Jaylon Johnson. But, Jackson alluded to the starting corner's potential...
Ihmir Smith-Marsette makes costly error in late comeback attempt for Chicago Bears
The Chicago Bears went toe-to-toe with the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, but a mistake by former Iowa WR Ihmir Smith-Marsette ultimately cost the Bears a chance to tie the game late. Down 22-29 with 1:08 left on the clock in the 4th quarter, Smith-Marsette caught a pass from QB Justin...
Smith-Marsette's late mistakes hurt Bears in loss to Vikings
Chicago was driving late and trailing by a touchdown when Ihmir Smith-Marsette reached the Minnesota 39 with his first reception for the Bears
There is undeniable growth in Chicago Bears loss to Minnesota Vikings
The Chicago Bears came into their Sunday afternoon matchup with the Minnesota Vikings believing that they could beat them. After seeing the Green Bay Packers lose to the New York Giants in London a bit earlier in the morning, a three-way (3-2) tie for first was in sight. The first...
Vikings vs. Bears Live Score Updates: NFL Regular Season, Week 5
Follow along as the Vikings battle the Bears at U.S. Bank Stadium in Week 5.
Panthers fire Matt Rhule after 1-4 start; Wilks takes over
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper said he ran out of patience with Matt Rhule’s inability to get the franchis
Chicago Bears focused on progress heading into game against Minnesota Vikings
Justin Fields has the worst passer rating among NFL starting quarterbacks at 58.7 and just climbed over 50% completions for the season at 34 of 67.
4 Downs: Making sense of the Bears' divisional loss vs. Vikings
The Chicago Bears were defeated by the Minnesota Vikings, 29-22, on Sunday, falling to 2-3 ahead of a Week 6 prime-time matchup against the Washington Commanders. Following a brutal first-half showing by both the offense and defense, the Bears overcame an 18-point deficit to take a 22-21 fourth-quarter lead. Unfortunately, another fumble cost Chicago a chance at victory.
Bears' game-day roster for Week 5 vs. Vikings
The Chicago Bears (2-2) will battle the Minnesota Vikings (3-1), where Chicago will look to avoid their first losing record of the season. The Bears are 7.5-point road underdogs heading into Sunday’s matchup against the Vikings, according to Tipico Sportsbook. Here’s a look at the Bears’ 53-man game-day roster...
