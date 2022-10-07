ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
x1071.com

I-39/90/94 clear outside Poynette following crash

POYNETTE, Wis. — A crash caused delays on I-39/90/94 southbound outside Poynette Sunday but has since cleared. According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, the southbound left shoulder was blocked about a mile before County CS. The crash was first reported just before 3:30 p.m. Camera footage from the...
POYNETTE, WI
x1071.com

Crash on westbound Beltline causes backup near Todd Drive

MADISON, Wis. — A crash on the Beltline is causing delays westbound just past Todd Drive. According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, the right lane is blocked. Dane County dispatchers said the incident was reported just after 2:10 p.m. Saturday. More than two vehicles were involved, and it is unclear if anyone was injured.
MADISON, WI
x1071.com

Final Vision Zero speed limit cut for 2022 set for Segoe Road

MADISON, Wis. — For the final time this year, a road in Madison will have its speed limit reduced as part of Vision Zero. The entirety of Segoe Road, from University Avenue to Odana Road, will drop from 30 mph to 25 mph beginning on Monday. The city will...
MADISON, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Madison, WI
Cars
City
Madison, WI
State
Washington State
Madison, WI
Crime & Safety
Wisconsin State
Wisconsin Cars
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
x1071.com

Driver in crash that killed 9-year-old arrested, Janesville police say

JANESVILLE, Wis. — Police have arrested a 39-year-old Janesville woman after a crash that killed a 9-year-old boy in the city late last month. In a news release Monday, the Janesville Police Department said they arrested the woman on a felony charge of operating without a license causing death. The woman has been cooperating with the investigation, police said.
JANESVILLE, WI
x1071.com

Lancaster Man Arrested By Iowa County Authorities

A man from Lancaster was arrested following a crash on Harrison Street in Rewey around 2:45am Saturday. Iowa County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the crash where someone ran into a wood pile. 25 year old Jonathan Gengler of Lancaster was arrested and taken into custody following an investigation. Gengler was taken to the Iowa County Jail and charged with 2nd Offense-Operating While under the Influence, Criminal Trespass to a Dwelling, Resisting or Obstructing an Officer and Possession of THC. Gengler was later released after posting bond.
LANCASTER, WI
x1071.com

Motorcyclist killed in Rock County crash

ROCK COUNTY, Wis. — A motorcyclist died in a crash on State Highway 59 in eastern Rock County Friday evening, the county’s sheriff’s office said. The crash happened shortly before 6:15 p.m. in the 12700 block of Highway 59 in the town of Lima. In a news...
ROCK COUNTY, WI
x1071.com

Madison to rename park in honor of R. Richard Wagner

MADISON, Wis. — A downtown Madison park is getting a new name next week to honor a late local leader. Kerr-McGee Triangle Park will be renamed to R. Richard Wagner Park in a ceremony on October 21. Wagner was Dane County’s first openly gay County Board member and an avid historian. He wrote two books detailing the history and impact of Wisconsin’s gay community. Wagner died last December.
MADISON, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Traffic#Police#The Beltline Highway#Rewritten
x1071.com

Restoration underway on ‘LOVE’ mural on side of Williamson St. building

MADISON, Wis. — A colorful mural on the side of a building on Madison’s near east side is getting some updates. Baltimore-based artist Michael Owen has returned to Madison to restore his original mural, which features four hands spelling out the word “LOVE” on the side of the building at 924 Williamson Street.
MADISON, WI
x1071.com

Dodgeville Women arrested for Disorderly Conduct

Dodgeville Police responded to a traffic complaint with a car parked in a yard Friday. Following a brief investigation, 40 year old Katherine Jackson of Dodgeville was arrested for Disorderly Conduct and taken to the Iowa County Jail where she was later released after posting bond.
DODGEVILLE, WI
x1071.com

Bikes 4 Kidz begins new season with bike collection drive

MADISON, Wis. — Bikes 4 Kidz began a renewed push to get free bikes to kids who need them Saturday. Organizers were out and about during the morning, collecting bikes that will be refurbished over the winter before being handed out throughout the community. Local mechanics and volunteers will work to finish fixing up the bikes by spring. The refurbished bicycles will be donated to local children in need.
MADISON, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
x1071.com

Ho-Chunk Nation, Sauk City community commemorate Indigenous Peoples’ Day

SAUK CITY, Wis. — Members of the Ho-Chunk Nation and community members in Sauk City gathered Monday to commemorate Indigenous Peoples’ Day. The Sauk tribe had a great village made up of 90 longhouses and more than 1,000 people along the banks of the Wisconsin River for more than 40 years during the 1700s.
SAUK CITY, WI
x1071.com

One Vehicle Rollover Crash Near Gratiot

Gratiot Fire and First Response and Green County EMS responded to a one vehicle rollover accident on Highway 11 near Gratiot Saturday just after 2am. 20 year old Kimberly Garcia-Andrade of Gratiot was traveling east on Highway and swerved to miss a raccoon and went off the road. Garcia-Andrade than swerved back onto the road, overcorrected and went into the ditch where she rolled, coming to rest on its passenger side. Garcia-Andrade reported no injuries and her vehicle was towed from the scene with disabling damage. Garcia-Andrade was cited for Failure to Keep Her Vehicle under Control.
GRATIOT, WI
x1071.com

Fitchburg Mayor Aaron Richardson will not seek third term

FITCHBURG, Wis. — Fitchburg Mayor Aaron Richardson will not run for reelection this spring. Richardson, who is running for State Treasurer, announced the decision Monday, saying he would not seek a third term regardless of the outcome of the State Treasurer election. “Whatever the outcome in November, Fitchburg is...
FITCHBURG, WI
x1071.com

Darlington man pleads guilty to trying to kill girlfriend

A Darlington man recently pleaded guilty to trying to kill his girlfriend last year. 43 year old Gregory Frechette entered a no-contest guilty plea in Lafayette County to a charge of attempted first-degree intentional homicide. His sentencing hearing is set for Dec. 28.
DARLINGTON, WI
x1071.com

UW-Madison announces largest freshman class in school history

MADISON, Wis. — More freshmen are attending UW-Madison this fall than ever before. The university announced that 8,628 new freshmen are on campus this semester, the largest class in the school’s history. UW also received a record number of applications from this year’s class, 60,260. University officials...
MADISON, WI
x1071.com

Former Kohl’s Food Store added to National Register of Historic Places

MONONA, Wis. — A building that used to house Kohl’s Food Store in Monona was added to the National Register of Historic Places, the Wisconsin Historical Society announced this week. The society announced that the building, which is now home to a Habitat for Humanity ReStore, would be...
MONONA, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy