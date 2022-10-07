Read full article on original website
Related
dailybadgerbulletin.com
10 Largest Cities In Wisconsin
Wisconsin, a Midwestern jewel, is bordered to the west by the Mississippi River, has sparkling shorelines on both Lake Michigan and Lake Superior, and a lush interior primarily covered by forests and agricultural fields. It is the 23rd largest state by area and has a population of 5,893,718 as of 2020, making it the 20th most populated state. Below is a list of the ten biggest cities in Wisconsin by population.
spectrumnews1.com
Wisconsin apple orchards celebrate bountiful growing season
HORTONVILLE, Wis. — Wisconsin’s apple orchards are celebrating what they say has been a good growing season. Eric Bauer’s family runs The Apple Shed in Hortonville, near Appleton. He said this year’s crop is one of the best he’s seen in a long time. “Apples...
2 Pumpkin Train Ride Experiences You Won’t Want to Miss in Wisconsin This Fall
Fall fun is available everywhere you look these days, but if you're looking for something different to do with the family this year, check out these 3 popular pumpkin train rides in Wisconsin. Fall Fun Is In High Gear. The fall season may have only officially begun a few weeks...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Conifer root disease kills trees; DNR finds cases in SE Wisconsin
MADISON, Wis. - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is asking the public to check needle-bearing trees for signs of a harmful disease and report their findings to the department. Heterobasidion root disease (HRD) is a severe fungal infection that kills pines, spruces and other conifers in Wisconsin. This fall,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
3 winning tickets of $1 million sold in one week in Wisconsin
Three winning tickets of $1 million or more have been sold or claimed in the Badger State in one week, according to the Wisconsin Lottery.
Workers lost ground on wages in wake of Wisconsin’s anti-labor laws
Since it took aim at public sector unions in 2011, Wisconsin’s Republican-run Legislature passed a series of laws designed to undercut private sector unions and keep local governments from raising minimum pay and working conditions on municipal and county contracts. Lawmakers also eliminated the requirement that the “prevailing wage”...
5 Great Seafood Places in Wisconsin
If you live in Wisconsin or you plan on traveling there in the near future and you are currently looking for new restaurants to try then keep on reading because this article is for you. That's because below I have put together a list of five amazing seafood restaurants in Wisconsin that are well-known for their impeccable service and equally amazing food. If you have never visited any of these fantastic restaurants, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you are in the area. Here are the five amazing seafood places:
Aztalan State Park celebrates 75th anniversary of history, mystery of state’s first town
AZTALAN, Wis. – The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources and Friends of Aztalan State Park recognized the 75th anniversary of Aztalan State Park Saturday morning. Robert Birmingham is the Volunteer Executive Director at the park. He took part in the anniversary celebrations, which included speakers, tours, cake and free park admission. “The state park preserves Wisconsin’s first town, which was...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WATCH: Who can eat the most Culver’s Curderburgers in 60 seconds?
MADISON, Wis. — The Curderburger is making its return to Culver’s locations in Wisconsin next week, but the News 3 Now This Morning team got an early taste this week. Leah Linscheid, Chris Stanford and Shane Hogan have everything you need to know about how the return of the burger that created a one-day frenzy last year came about — and face off in a Curderburger eating contest.
Unusual Animal Spotted in Wisconsin Yard (VIDEO)
Have you ever wondered what is lurking outside your house at night? A homeowner near La Crosse, Wisconsin wasn't actually wondering but they did have a pretty unusual animal visit their yard recently. And thanks to all of America having cameras absolutely everywhere, the animal was caught on camera!. Unusual...
4 Great Burger Places in Wisconsin
If your favorite comfort food is a tasty burger with some nice fries on the side, then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about. Below I've put together a list of four amazing burger spots in Wisconsin that you should really try if you haven't already because they are well-known in the state for serving fantastic burgers.
spectrumnews1.com
Indigenous Peoples' Day celebrations around Wisconsin
WISCONSIN — Monday marks Wisconsin’s 4th annual Indigenous Peoples’ Day. Gov. Tony Evers first signed an executive order declaring the second Monday in October as the holiday in 2019, saying Wisconsin recognizes and apologizes “for the tragedies inflicted upon Native American communities through the former federal Indian boarding school policies.”
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wisconsinrightnow.com
Victim Families Reject Gov Evers’ Thursday Comments That Wisconsin Parole System Worked
“This is an insult, and it’s disgusting,” Tim Erickson, on the parole of his mother’s killer. “I’ve been sick for three weeks.”. Families of murder victims whose killers were released in discretionary paroles are adamantly rejecting comments made by Gov. Tony Evers Thursday that the parole system, including the victim notification system, has worked. They want the process changed because they believe it has failed their families and others, both the parole decisions themselves and the system that notifies victims of hearings.
wearegreenbay.com
Deer herd status ahead of gun season: Wisconsin DNR gives report
WISCONSIN, (WFRV) – With recent temperatures in the 70s, it might not feel like hunting season. But, like many things, the weather can have a huge impact on the deer herd across Wisconsin. “The deer population is pretty stable to growing. That’s probably driven by the fact the winters...
WISN
Hearing delayed for Wisconsin man who admitted to illegally requesting absentee ballots
RACINE, Wis. — The court case of a Union Grove man charged with election fraud was delayed once again Friday. Harry Wait, 68, considers himself a freedom fighter. “The state calls me a criminal, just as Samuel Adams, Paul Revere, Benjamin Franklin, Thomas Jefferson, and the list goes on and on and on,” Wait said outside the Racine County Courthouse when he made his first court appearance Sept. 9.
wearegreenbay.com
Waupaca man who ‘distributed roughly 40 lbs of meth’ throughout Wisconsin sentenced
WAUPACA, Wis. (WFRV) – A 37-year-old formerly from Waupaca was sentenced on Friday for possessing methamphetamine with the intent to distribute. Justin Baumgardt pleaded guilty in June and at one point while being interviewed by officers he admitted to trafficking methamphetamine and estimated distributing roughly 40 pounds of methamphetamine in Wisconsin.
cwbradio.com
2022 Week 8 High School Football Scoreboard
Feel free to contact us with questions and/or comments.
WEAU-TV 13
Offices Closed on October 10th In Observance of Columbus Day
MILWAUKEE, Wis. (UNITED STATES POSTAL SERVICE PRESS RELEASE) -Retail services at Post Offices across Wisconsin will be closed on Monday, October 10th in recognition of Columbus Day. There will be no mail delivery, caller service or Post Office Box service. All services will resume on Tuesday, October 11th. Post Offices...
horseandrider.com
Two Horses Test Positive for Strangles in Wisconsin
The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection confirmed two horses in Walworth and Dane counties positive for strangles. On Sept. 29, a 15-year-old Quarter Horse mare at a private facility in Dane County tested positive. She presented with a cough, fever, and nasal discharge beginning on Sept. 21. She did not have a fever and is currently alive.
wpr.org
Fall colors 2022: Wisconsin leaf-peepers visit top spots for peak foliage (PHOTOS)
In northern Wisconsin, leaves are turning yellow, orange and red as temperatures drop across the state. Sightseers are making the trip to places like Dunn, St. Croix and Burnett counties, for the stunning, but fleeting, scenery. As of Thursday, the Wisconsin Fall Color Report had 10 counties showing "peak fall...
Comments / 0