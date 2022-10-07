Read full article on original website
Related
Antonio Brown Makes Awful Comment About Tom Brady, Gisele
Tom Brady was one of the few people to stick up for Antonio Brown and help him land a role with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers prior to his departure from the National Football League. Brown clearly doesn't feel any type of loyalty to the Bucs quarterback, though. In the wake...
saturdaytradition.com
NFL referee Jerome Boger explains questionable roughing the passer call for hit on Tom Brady
NFL referee Jerome Boger was involved in a bit of controversy on Sunday. Late in the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Atlanta Falcons, quarterback Tom Brady was sacked on a critical 3rd-down play. That sack stopped a Tampa Bay drive and was going to get the Falcons...
NBC Sports
Twitter loses it over questionable roughing call on Tom Brady
It's good to be the GOAT. Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady knows that, but he was reminded of it yet again on Sunday. With Tampa Bay leading the Atlanta Falcons by six late in the fourth quarter, Brady and the Bucs were gifted 15 yards on a... questionable... roughing the passer penalty. Take a look:
Tom Brady shakes off distraction of reported marital woes to deliver classic game vs Falcons
Tom Brady shook off the drama swirling around his personal life to throw for more than 300 yards in a 21-15 victory over the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NFL World Reacts To Bill Belichick, Quarterback News
New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick was given the chance on Monday to shoot down any speculation about the future of the team's quarterback position. With Mac Jones injured, rookie Bailey Zappe has taken over as the team's starter. He helped lead the team to a dominant win over the Lions on Sunday.
NFL・
NBC Sports
Curran: Belichick's Pats starting to prove they're no bottom-feeder
The Patriots are 2-3, in last place in the AFC East and losers of seven of their past 10 going back to last season. Their starting quarterback is hurt and before he got that way, he was throwing picks more than twice as often as he was throwing touchdowns. So...
NFL・
Comments / 0