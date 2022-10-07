Read full article on original website
South Carolina murder suspect turns himself in
LANCASTER, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A Lancaster murder suspect has turned himself in following a deadly shooting last week, Lancaster Police said Sunday. Officers responded to calls regarding the incident last Thursday around 9 p.m. at a home on Cedar Street. 55-year-old David Lunn was found suffering from gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead […]
WATCH: Lancaster Co. deputies search for woman accused of slamming car into Food Lion
LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. — Lancaster County deputies are looking for a woman who they said drove right into a local Food Lion Sunday. Channel 9′s Tina Terry could see the damage the car did to the entrance of the grocery store on Airport Road. She said the door is boarded up and needs repairs.
5 found shot dead inside Inman home
Five people have died after they were found shot in an Inman home Sunday.
1 shot, killed after armed robbery call in east Charlotte, investigators say
CHARLOTTE — Charlotte-Mecklenburg detectives are investigating after someone was killed in a shooting in east Charlotte early Sunday morning. Police said they were called just before 1 a.m. to the Townhomes of Ashbrook, off Eastway Drive near Kilborne Drive, for an armed robbery. They said when they arrived, officers found someone who had been shot. Investigators said he died at the scene.
Authorities confirm multiple deaths at Inman home
The Spartanburg Sheriff’s Office and Inman police responded just before 8 o’clock Sunday evening to a reported death at a home in Inman.
wccbcharlotte.com
Armed Robbery Call Turns Deadly
CHARLOTTE. N.C. — The Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating an early morning homicide on Eastway Drive. On October 9th, just before 1 a.m., police arrived in the 1900 block of Eastway Drive for an armed robbery call. When officers arrived, they found a man dead from a gunshot...
19-year-old hit, killed by bus on crosswalk in Uptown; driver charged, CMPD says
CHARLOTTE — A 19-year-old died after she was hit by a bus in Uptown Charlotte Sunday evening, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department confirmed. The bus driver was charged in connection to the crash. Investigators said around 7 p.m. Sunday, officers were called to Cedar Street at West Fourth Street where...
Gun pointed during road rage fit near a Waxhaw high school
UNION COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – An adult is in custody after pulling a gun on another vehicle during a fit of road rage before a school drop-off Monday in Waxhaw, the Union County Sheriff’s Office said. Deputies said an adult was arrested Monday morning on the campus of Cuthbertson High School following a […]
Drugs, guns, cash seized in South Carolina county’s ‘Operation Rolling Thunder’
Operation Rolling Thunder, a weeklong effort to remove drugs and other items off Spartanburg County highways wrapped up Friday.
WBTV
Concord man shot and killed, authorities searching for suspect
CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Concord Police are investigating a homicide that happened at International Drive NW Friday at 4 p.m. The event happened at the 400 block of International Dr. Northwest near Corporate Dr. Northwest. According to authorities, witnesses saw a man come up to the bus stop on...
WCNC
Pedestrian killed after being trapped under bus while crossing Uptown street
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A bus driver is facing charges in connection with a crash that killed a pedestrian in Uptown Charlotte Sunday evening, police said. Charlotte-Mecklenburg police were called to the area of South Cedar Street and West 4th Street around 7 p.m. Sunday for a crash involving a pedestrian and a bus. When officers arrived, they found a person pinned underneath a 2013 Van Hool commuter coach bus.
Gastonia man arrested for York County double homicide
YORK COUNTY, S.C. — A man has been arrested for the deaths of a mother and son in York County. On Thursday, the York County Sheriff's Office announced that Paul Bumgardner, 45, was arrested in connection to the deaths of Betty Reynolds, 71, and Barry Reynolds, 40. Betty and...
WBTV
Chesterfield County Police searching for a 35-year-old female
CHESTERFIELD, S.C. (WBTV) - The Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office is seeking public help in locating Britney Funderburk, 35 years old. Funderburk last spoke to her family on September 19, 2022. According to authorities, Funderburk has red hair, brown eyes, is five foot and six inches tall, and weighs 110...
WBTV
York County: Suspect in double-murder investigation denied bond
FORT MILL, S.C. (WBTV) - WBTV has learned the suspect in a double-murder investigation in York County was denied bond. 45-year-old Paul Bumgardner of Gastonia is accused in the killings of a mother and son in York County in September. He was arrested at a home in Gastonia on October...
Man accused of killing woman, son in Fort Mill remains in jail
“Him and his blue pick-up truck go up and down the street every once in a while,” said Alexander Schlekewy, one of Bumgardner’s neighbors.
Gastonia man charged with murder in Fort Mill double homicide: YCSO
Paul Bumgardner, 45, was apprehended just before 8:00 p.m. on Oct. 6 at a home; he is charged with two counts of murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, and first-degree burglary.
1 seriously hurt in south Charlotte shooting, paramedics say
CHARLOTTE — Police roped off a Kia Soul parked in the drive-thru Sunday at a south Charlotte McDonald’s during a shooting investigation near Starbrook Drive and South Boulevard. Channel 9 reporter Erika Jackson was at the scene around 5:30 p.m. and could see the entrances to the McDonald’s...
WYFF4.com
Coroner identifies driver killed in Spartanburg County crash
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. — The South Carolina Highway Patrol says a driver is dead after a crash in Spartanburg County. Troopers say it happened just after 6:30 p.m. Saturday on Fairmont Avenue near Baron Court. They say Frederick Troy Benson, 55, of Glenn Dive Spartanburg was traveling north, went...
Man accused of double homicide in Fort Mill makes first court appearance in Gastonia
GASTONIA, N.C. — A man has been arrested just over a week after the shooting deaths of a mother and son in Fort Mill, deputies said. Investigators said they found Betty Reynolds, 71, and Barry Reynolds, 40, dead on Sept. 27 after performing a welfare check at a home on Saddle Ridge Road.
Sheriff: Gaston County inmate found unresponsive in jail cell dies at hospital
GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — State authorities are investigating after an inmate being held at the Gaston County Jail died at a hospital Friday. The sheriff’s office said the inmate was found unresponsive in his cell at around 5 a.m. He was taken to Caro CaroMont Regional Medical Center in Gastonia, where he died.
