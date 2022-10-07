ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
York County, SC

FOX8 News

South Carolina murder suspect turns himself in

LANCASTER, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A Lancaster murder suspect has turned himself in following a deadly shooting last week, Lancaster Police said Sunday. Officers responded to calls regarding the incident last Thursday around 9 p.m. at a home on Cedar Street. 55-year-old David Lunn was found suffering from gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead […]
LANCASTER, SC
WSOC Charlotte

1 shot, killed after armed robbery call in east Charlotte, investigators say

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte-Mecklenburg detectives are investigating after someone was killed in a shooting in east Charlotte early Sunday morning. Police said they were called just before 1 a.m. to the Townhomes of Ashbrook, off Eastway Drive near Kilborne Drive, for an armed robbery. They said when they arrived, officers found someone who had been shot. Investigators said he died at the scene.
CHARLOTTE, NC
York County, SC
wccbcharlotte.com

Armed Robbery Call Turns Deadly

CHARLOTTE. N.C. — The Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating an early morning homicide on Eastway Drive. On October 9th, just before 1 a.m., police arrived in the 1900 block of Eastway Drive for an armed robbery call. When officers arrived, they found a man dead from a gunshot...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Queen City News

Gun pointed during road rage fit near a Waxhaw high school

UNION COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – An adult is in custody after pulling a gun on another vehicle during a fit of road rage before a school drop-off Monday in Waxhaw, the Union County Sheriff’s Office said. Deputies said an adult was arrested Monday morning on the campus of Cuthbertson High School following a […]
WAXHAW, NC
WBTV

Concord man shot and killed, authorities searching for suspect

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Concord Police are investigating a homicide that happened at International Drive NW Friday at 4 p.m. The event happened at the 400 block of International Dr. Northwest near Corporate Dr. Northwest. According to authorities, witnesses saw a man come up to the bus stop on...
CONCORD, NC
WCNC

Pedestrian killed after being trapped under bus while crossing Uptown street

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A bus driver is facing charges in connection with a crash that killed a pedestrian in Uptown Charlotte Sunday evening, police said. Charlotte-Mecklenburg police were called to the area of South Cedar Street and West 4th Street around 7 p.m. Sunday for a crash involving a pedestrian and a bus. When officers arrived, they found a person pinned underneath a 2013 Van Hool commuter coach bus.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Gastonia man arrested for York County double homicide

YORK COUNTY, S.C. — A man has been arrested for the deaths of a mother and son in York County. On Thursday, the York County Sheriff's Office announced that Paul Bumgardner, 45, was arrested in connection to the deaths of Betty Reynolds, 71, and Barry Reynolds, 40. Betty and...
YORK COUNTY, SC
WBTV

Chesterfield County Police searching for a 35-year-old female

CHESTERFIELD, S.C. (WBTV) - The Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office is seeking public help in locating Britney Funderburk, 35 years old. Funderburk last spoke to her family on September 19, 2022. According to authorities, Funderburk has red hair, brown eyes, is five foot and six inches tall, and weighs 110...
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, SC
WBTV

York County: Suspect in double-murder investigation denied bond

FORT MILL, S.C. (WBTV) - WBTV has learned the suspect in a double-murder investigation in York County was denied bond. 45-year-old Paul Bumgardner of Gastonia is accused in the killings of a mother and son in York County in September. He was arrested at a home in Gastonia on October...
YORK COUNTY, SC
WYFF4.com

Coroner identifies driver killed in Spartanburg County crash

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. — The South Carolina Highway Patrol says a driver is dead after a crash in Spartanburg County. Troopers say it happened just after 6:30 p.m. Saturday on Fairmont Avenue near Baron Court. They say Frederick Troy Benson, 55, of Glenn Dive Spartanburg was traveling north, went...
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC

