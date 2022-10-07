ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Calvary’s Ramsey Walker commits to Arkansas softball

By Jimmy Watson, Shreveport Times
 3 days ago
Calvary LSWA All-State shortstop Ramsey “Rambo” Walker made a verbal commitment Thursday to follow in her father’s footsteps.

Clint Walker played baseball for the Razorbacks from 1994 to 1996.

“Honestly, I thought it would be cool to follow his path, but I didn’t let that affect my decision,” Ramsey said. “When I got to the university, I knew that was where I was meant to be. I see the amazing future of Arkansas softball and I am so proud to be a part of it.”

ALL-CITY SOFTBALL:Meet the 2022 Shreveport Times All-City high school softball team

The Shreveport Times All-City first teamer led the Lady Cavaliers to a second straight LHSAA state title this past spring with a .553 batting average, while posting nine home runs and 31 RBIs.

Clint Walker said he was extremely excited about his daughter’s decision.

“I just wanted her to make her own decision without any outside factors,” Clint Walker said. “She chose Arkansas, and of course I’m thrilled.”

Walker said the Arkansas facilities were “incredible” and she “fell in love with Northwest Arkansas.”

“I feel the coaching staff sees my potential and are eager to push me to be the best version of me as a softball player and as a person,” Ramsey said.

Jimmy Watson covers Shreveport-Bossier area sports. Email him at jwatson@shreveporttimes.com and follow him on Twitter @JimmyWatson6.

