Manitowoc, WI

Here are Thursday's high school sports results for the Manitowoc and Sheboygan area

By USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Herald Times Reporter
 3 days ago

CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Manitowoc 3, Pulaski 0

MANITOWOC - The Ships stayed unbeaten in Fox River Classic Conference play with a 25-10, 25-10, 25-7 win over Pulaski.

Powering Manitowoc were Maddie York with 16 kills; Karenna Sorenson with seven kills, seven digs and three aces; Olivia Konkle with seven kills; Grace Fruzen with 27 assists; Ellie Schuster with 10 assists; Nena Swoboda with six digs; and Lauren Hamann with 13 digs and four aces.

Leading Pulaski were Alexia Thibodeau with four kills, Mallory Walton with three and Lauren Kellner with three. Emily Bruss added 10 assists and four digs, while Hailey Wieseman and Ashton Birr had seven digs each.

Notre Dame 3, Sheboygan South 0

SHEBOYGAN - The Tritons swept the Redwings 25-16, 25-17, 25-18 in a Fox River Classic Conference match.

Hannah Greisen led Notre Dame with 11 kills, 10 digs and three aces. Mya Kapalko contributed nine kills, 10 digs and two aces, and Jaqueline Zacharias added six kills and three blocks.

Valders 3, Two Rivers 0

TWO RIVERS - The Vikings swept the Purple Raiders 25-18, 25-12, 25-19 in an Eastern Wisconsin Conference match.

Kaida Larson had eight kills for Valders. Makayla Dallas added seven kills, 12 assists and four aces. Paige Siehr had seven kills, Kaitlyn Fischer had 11 assists and Kaitlyn Schuh had seven digs.

BOYS SOCCER

Roncalli 3, Denmark 0

DENMARK - Matthew Bonin had two goals and Brett Simmer added the other for the Jets. Thomas Augustine assisted on one of the goals.

Pulaski 2, Sheboygan South 1

SHEBOYGAN - Dyland Maschio opened the scoring with an unassisted goal three minutes into the match for the Redwings, but the Red Raiders answered with back-to-back goals in the 28th minute from Alex Kouzov, on an assist from Chase Ambrosius, and the 32nd minute from Hudson Schultz.

Mason Baker had three saves for Pulaski (13-4-1, 3-3-1). Emanuel Cobos had nine saves for Sheboygan South.

GIRLS TENNIS

Division 1

Oshkosh West Sectional

CEDARBURG 44, NEENAH 37, SLINGER 23, MANITOWOC LINCOLN 21, SHEBOYGAN NORTH 20, OSHKOSH WEST 19, GERMANTOWN 9, PLYMOUTH 9, FOND DU LAC 8, WEST BEND WEST 8, HARTFORD 4, PORT WASHINGTON 4, WEST BEND EAST 4, MENASHA 2, RONCALLI/TWO RIVERS 2, OSHKOSH NORTH 0, SHEBOYGAN SOUTH 0

State qualifiers

Singles

No. 1 - Olivia Minikel MAN, Rachel Olafsson SLI, Melissa Petrinski FDL, Sarah Horth SN.

No. 2 - Izzy Murray NEE.

Doubles

No. 1 - Zoe Larson/Carly O’Leary CED, Keagan Potter/Kate Conger OW, Taylor Peterson/Hannah Dvorak MAN, Ashley Wick/Christina Jones WBW.

No. 2 - Tess Kornetzke/Katina Zimmerschied CED.

Division 2

Kohler Sectional

XAVIER 52, KOHLER 38, FOX VALLEY LUTHERAN 30, SHEBOYGAN FALLS 26, ST. MARY CATHOLIC 24, LOURDES ACADEMY 10, KEWASKUM 9, HOWARDS GROVE 8, ST. MARY’S SPRINGS 8, KIEL 4, MAYVILLE 4, RIPON 4, CLINTONVILLE 0, GRAFTON 0, KEWAUNEE 0, MARINETTE 0, WAUPUN 0

State qualifiers

Singles

No. 1 - Olivia Pethan FVL, Maggie McGinnis XAV, Maria Burrows KOH, Sophie Vande Slunt SMS.

No. 2 - Kate Jannette XAV.

Doubles

No. 1 - Sophia Torke/Grace Villwock KOH, Sophia Bauman/Grace Ogden XAV, Olivia Bergstrom/Eva Schneider SMC, Sophia Smallwood/Ava Potokar SF.

No. 2 - Addison Hervey/Gabby Stammer XAV.

CROSS-COUNTRY

Brillion Invite

BOYS

WINNECONNE 50, KAUKAUNA 86, HORTONVILLE 95, VALDERS 99, BRILLION 120, ST. MARY CATHOLIC 124, MANITOWOC LINCOLN 147, OOSTBURG 212, HILBERT/STOCKBRIDGE 225, MISHICOT 295

Top 10: 1, Matthew Wilterdink OOS 17:05.6; 2, Oliver Aberle WIN 17:08.7; 3, Grant Wenzelow WIN 17:26.1; 4, Andrew Milhans KAU 17:36.7; 5, Brayden Sabel VAL 17:43.1; 6, Lucas Mathes BRI 17:46.5; 7, Ian Calaway BRI 17:56.0; 8, Andrew Mader H/S 18:01.2; 9, Sam Sarbo WIN 18:01.2; 10, Eli Butt KAU 18:12.4.

GIRLS

KAUKAUNA 60, HORTONVILLE 66, WINNECONNE 71, OOSTBURG 72, VALDERS 97, ST. MARY CATHOLIC 180, MANITOWOC LINCOLN 203, BRILLION 213, MISHICOT 288

Top 10: 1, Sophie Yetter WIN 19:07.7; 2, Paige Morrell HOR 20:26.6; 3, Kyla Laabs KAU 20:38.5; 4, Hannah Huza HOR 20:40.6; 5, Joey Perry WIN 20:48.3; 6, Brooke Lau VAL 20:51.5; 7, Holly Bley 20:54.7; 8, Hailie Peters KAU 21:01.7; 9, Maleiyah Streck HOR 21:03.3; 10, Caris Jaeger OOS 21:05.7.

Varsity high school coaches or their statisticians should email results to sports@gannettwisconsin.com .

This article originally appeared on Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter: Here are Thursday's high school sports results for the Manitowoc and Sheboygan area

