Brighton swimmers get litmus test in meet against Northville

BRIGHTON — Until now, the biggest challenge for Brighton’s girls swimmers has been the clock.

They won their dual meets easily, racing for time as best they could without many challenges and mixing up events to keep things interesting during the long grind of a season that ends Nov. 19.

Everything changed when Northville showed up at the Bulldogs’ pool.

The arrival of the Mustangs, coupled with the highly competitive MISCA meet two days later, was a signal that it’s time to get serious.

Brighton lost the meet, 98-88, but came away with a better sense of its standing among elite Division 1 teams with the state meet six weeks away.

“Now we’ll be able to look at where we’re at,” Brighton coach Jason Black said. “We haven’t had a meet yet where we swam as fast as we could. With tonight being homecoming against Northville and Saturday being MISCA, we’ll have a little better understanding where we’re at in the state.”

Northville was fifth in the state meet last year after tying Brighton in a dual meet and beating the Bulldogs in the KLAA meet. Brighton took third in the state last season. Both teams have been in the top five in Division 1 the last two years.

“It helps us keep things in perspective,” Brighton senior Victoria Schreiber said. “I think as a team we did a really good job.”

Schreiber, the defending state champion in the 500-yard freestyle, had four first-place finishes. She won the 200 freestyle in 1:54.12, won the 100 freestyle in 53.92 seconds, and was on the winning 200 and 400 freestyle relay teams.

She won the 200 freestyle and 200 freestyle relay by out-touching her opponent at the wall. Her margins of victory were 0.02 seconds in the 200 freestyle and 0.10 seconds in the 200 freestyle relay, both times over Northville’s Katherine White.

“It gave us a lot of motivation,” Schreiber said. “It just helped our team perform to our best. We still have a lot to improve on. It was a great meet, just to have someone to compete with and to have a great time as a team.”

Regardless of her times, Schreiber had the opportunity to test her race fitness and tactics against equally talented swimmers.

“This is the first time I’ve gotten to see her lead the race and then win the race,” Black said. “She likes to come from behind to win. Tonight, she led it and she won it. It was awesome.”

Brighton won all three relays and three individual events. In addition to Schreiber’s victories, freshman Josie Libler won the 100 backstroke in 1:00.89.

Libler, Ola Bodyl, Annika Geyer and Sage Bissett won the 200 medley relay in 1:52.77. Bissett, Grace Gray, Maureen Mangan and Schreiber won the 200 freestyle relay in 1:41.31. Schreiber, Libler, Grace and Geyer won the 400 freestyle relay in 3:41.88.

“The girls came, they brought it, they fought all the way through,” Black said. “It didn’t matter which place; it was fought from first all the way to sixth. That was good. We know how deep Northville is. Our depth showed they can step up, as well. It wasn’t just our first-place swimmers who really made the meet close; it was everybody on the team.”

In the 500 freestyle, the top three finishers touched the wall within 0.87 seconds of each other, which is almost unheard of in a dual meet for the sport’s longest race. White took first in 5:11.29.

