ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brighton, MI

Brighton swimmers get litmus test in meet against Northville

By Bill Khan, Livingston Daily
Livingston Daily | Daily Press & Argus
Livingston Daily | Daily Press & Argus
 3 days ago

BRIGHTON — Until now, the biggest challenge for Brighton’s girls swimmers has been the clock.

They won their dual meets easily, racing for time as best they could without many challenges and mixing up events to keep things interesting during the long grind of a season that ends Nov. 19.

Everything changed when Northville showed up at the Bulldogs’ pool.

The arrival of the Mustangs, coupled with the highly competitive MISCA meet two days later, was a signal that it’s time to get serious.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VQUeW_0iPO2Ddm00

Brighton lost the meet, 98-88, but came away with a better sense of its standing among elite Division 1 teams with the state meet six weeks away.

“Now we’ll be able to look at where we’re at,” Brighton coach Jason Black said. “We haven’t had a meet yet where we swam as fast as we could. With tonight being homecoming against Northville and Saturday being MISCA, we’ll have a little better understanding where we’re at in the state.”

Northville was fifth in the state meet last year after tying Brighton in a dual meet and beating the Bulldogs in the KLAA meet. Brighton took third in the state last season. Both teams have been in the top five in Division 1 the last two years.

“It helps us keep things in perspective,” Brighton senior Victoria Schreiber said. “I think as a team we did a really good job.”

Schreiber, the defending state champion in the 500-yard freestyle, had four first-place finishes. She won the 200 freestyle in 1:54.12, won the 100 freestyle in 53.92 seconds, and was on the winning 200 and 400 freestyle relay teams.

She won the 200 freestyle and 200 freestyle relay by out-touching her opponent at the wall. Her margins of victory were 0.02 seconds in the 200 freestyle and 0.10 seconds in the 200 freestyle relay, both times over Northville’s Katherine White.

“It gave us a lot of motivation,” Schreiber said. “It just helped our team perform to our best. We still have a lot to improve on. It was a great meet, just to have someone to compete with and to have a great time as a team.”

Regardless of her times, Schreiber had the opportunity to test her race fitness and tactics against equally talented swimmers.

“This is the first time I’ve gotten to see her lead the race and then win the race,” Black said. “She likes to come from behind to win. Tonight, she led it and she won it. It was awesome.”

Brighton won all three relays and three individual events. In addition to Schreiber’s victories, freshman Josie Libler won the 100 backstroke in 1:00.89.

Libler, Ola Bodyl, Annika Geyer and Sage Bissett won the 200 medley relay in 1:52.77. Bissett, Grace Gray, Maureen Mangan and Schreiber won the 200 freestyle relay in 1:41.31. Schreiber, Libler, Grace and Geyer won the 400 freestyle relay in 3:41.88.

“The girls came, they brought it, they fought all the way through,” Black said. “It didn’t matter which place; it was fought from first all the way to sixth. That was good. We know how deep Northville is. Our depth showed they can step up, as well. It wasn’t just our first-place swimmers who really made the meet close; it was everybody on the team.”

In the 500 freestyle, the top three finishers touched the wall within 0.87 seconds of each other, which is almost unheard of in a dual meet for the sport’s longest race. White took first in 5:11.29.

Contact Bill Khan at wkhan@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter @BillKhan.

This article originally appeared on Livingston Daily: Brighton swimmers get litmus test in meet against Northville

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
abc12.com

HS Football - Fenton at Linden

LINDEN, Mich. (WJRT) - Linden came into Friday one win away from clinching the Stripes division for the first time, but Fenton stormed off to a 21-0 lead and didn't look back. The Tigers defeat the Eagles, 28-21. Despite the loss, Linden is still moving on to the Flint Metro League Championship game to face Goodrich next Saturday at 7 p.m. because they have more individual playoff points than Swartz Creek and Fenton.
LINDEN, MI
WILX-TV

Program-Record Crowd Sees Spartans Cruise Past Michigan

EAST LANSING, Mich. (MSU Athletics) - Michigan State women’s soccer dominated the possession battle and registered a 2-0 win over the Michigan Wolverines on Sunday afternoon before a program-record, overflow crowd of 3,022 Spartan faithful at DeMartin Stadium. Fans of the Green & White obliterated the previous MSU women’s...
EAST LANSING, MI
thesuntimesnews.com

Photo Gallery: 2022 Chelsea Homecoming Court

Chelsea High School honored its 2022 Chelsea Excellence Award nominees at halftime of the Chelsea football game with one winner announced from each class for this year. Each class selected four nominees for 2022. Senior Chelsea Excellence Award Winner- Florian Ziolkowski. Junior Chelsea Excellence Award Winner- Nora Davies. Sophomore Chelsea...
CHELSEA, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Northville, MI
Sports
City
Brighton, MI
City
Northville, MI
Brighton, MI
Sports
Local
Michigan Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Backstroke#Mustangs#Gannett#Bulldogs#Misca
wcsx.com

Northville City of the Week Factoids

You’re the WCSX City of the Week from October 10th-14th!. Below are some important facts about Northville that you can use to pass our Northville City of the Week Quiz!
NORTHVILLE, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Swimming & Surfing
NewsBreak
Sports
US 103.1

What is the Longest River in Michigan?

The longest river in Michigan is the Grand River. It's the mother of all rivers in Michigan as it runs 252 miles from its source to the mouth. The Grand River flows north from Jackson and hooks west toward Grand Rapids and into its eventual destination, Lake Michigan. The Grand...
MICHIGAN STATE
ClickOnDetroit.com

Ann Arbor Public Schools drop to eighth best district in Michigan

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Tree Town students and teachers are part of the eighth-best school district in Michigan, according to Niche. Ann Arbor Public Schools ranked in the top 10 of Michigan schools on the financial advice website’s “2023 Best School Districts in Michigan” list. While...
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Oakland Press

Meijer begins hiring for new stores in Macomb, Oakland counties

Meijer is looking for employees to staff its new stores in Macomb Township and Oakland County’s Lake Orion. The Grand Rapids-based chain wants to hire new team members for a variety of full and part-time positions The Macomb store is under construction on 24 Mile and Hayes roads, while work continues on the store in the Lake Orion Plaza on M-24.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
wcsx.com

Three Cedars Farm and Cider Mill – Northville – Vote Now!

Three Cedars Farm and Cider Mill has been run with care and love for the last 17 years by the same owners. You’ll find a ton of Fall activities at this mill (open seven days a week). They also have a DRIVE-THRU on weekends (10am – 6pm) for cider and donuts! This Northville landmark and historical place was also recently named one of Country Living’s 25 Best Pumpkin Farms Across America. They offer hayrides, U-Pick Pumpkin Patch, a 7-acre corn maze, a play area, a petting farm, and a general store with old-fashioned candy and seasonal items. You can reserve a tent or barn for your party, or even a bonfire site! They also do it up for Christmas.
NORTHVILLE, MI
PhillyBite

Best Michigan Hot Dog Spots

- When it comes to hot dogs in Michigan, there are dozens of options. You're sure to find a favorite from Lafayette Coney Island to American Coney Island to Angelo's Famous Coney Island in Flint. There's also the Starlite Diner & Coney Island in Burton. Lafayette Coney Island in Lafayette.
FLINT, MI
Travel Maven

Visit the Largest Flea Market in Michigan

Nothing beats the excitement of a busy flea market. Walking through seemingly endless aisles, hunting for bargains, and marveling at unique trinkets and antique items, Michigan is home to dozens of flea markets but none are as big and epic as Armada Flea in Richmond.
RICHMOND, MI
Livingston Daily | Daily Press & Argus

Livingston Daily | Daily Press & Argus

1K+
Followers
890
Post
213K+
Views
ABOUT

livingstondaily.com is the home page of Howell, Brighton and Livingston County, Michigan with in depth and updated Howell, Brighton and Livingston County local news.

 http://livingstondaily.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy