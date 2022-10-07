ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erie, PA

Fetterman's plan to hold Washington accountable and fight for Erie families

By John Fetterman
Erie Times News
Erie Times News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rzIAk_0iPO2Azb00

For my first campaign stop of the general election, I knew Erie had to be the place. I've said before and will say it again: whoever wins Erie County will win Pennsylvania. I've been to beautiful Erie countless times over the years and over the course of this campaign, speaking to the wonderful people here and meeting them where they are.

But the truth is Washington doesn't care about places like Erie. We've seen jobs get sent overseas by bad trade deals, prices rise while wages don't keep up, and the leaders who are supposed to represent our values in D.C. selling us out to keep their friends and donors happy.

The people of Erie deserve real solutions that will fight inflation, bring down costs for working families, and take on corporate greed running rampant. We don't need Democratic or Republican solutions. We need patriotic, pro-worker, and pro-American solutions.

We must bring down costs for working people by making sure huge corporations and the super wealthy pay their fair share, and by holding our leaders accountable. I have a commonsense plan to do just that. Read about it at https://bit.ly/3CtqQds.

First, we need to lessen the burden of inflation by making more stuff not just in America, but right here in Pennsylvania. Supply chains get a lot simpler when they start and end here at home, so we don't have to rely on other countries. We shouldn't be outsourcing jobs and production to China.

We'll bring back American manufacturing by punishing the companies that ship jobs overseas, strengthening "Buy American" requirements for companies that do business with the federal government, and mandating that companies we buy from make their products right here at home.

But when it comes to bringing costs down for working Pennsylvanians, we can't end there. We have to crack down on the massive corporations that are making record profits while jacking up prices for all of us.

Think about the massive oil companies like Chevron, Exxon, and Shell that have seen their profits increase 200% since last year, but still charge us sky-high prices for gas. And then we have companies like Tyson that posted over $1 billion in profits last quarter, but still raised prices on meat products.

This price gouging is gross, and deeply unpatriotic.

We should be prosecuting the executives of these huge corporations, including these big oil companies and meatpacking companies who are artificially driving up prices.

But it's not just about taking on Wall Street and the big corporations ripping us off, and Pennsylvanians aren't just being hit hard at the gas pump and the grocery store. To deliver real results for people across Pennsylvania, we must cut costs for working Americans at the doctor's office and the pharmacy, too.

That means ending the stranglehold of health care costs on American families by instituting a cap of $1,000 per year on out-of-pocket costs, passing legislation to allow us to import lower-priced prescription drugs from other countries, putting a cap on prescription drug costs, and going after the pharmaceutical companies jacking up prices. And then I'll fight to hold drug companies accountable for forcing families to ration insulin as they rake in record profits and rip Pennsylvanians off.

At the same time, we've watched the ultra-wealthy abuse our broken tax code, which has forced working people to pay even more. Massive companies like Amazon are also getting away with paying far less than they should.

It needs to end. Working people should not be forced to pay higher taxes because the wealthiest Americans and biggest companies aren't paying their fair share.

We must make the tax system more fair to bring down taxes for working people and increase taxes on huge companies and the super wealthy — because we know they can afford it. And we should make sure Wall Street, hedge fund managers, and mega-millionaires pay their fair share by enacting a financial transaction tax on trades of stocks, bonds, and derivatives.

For decades, we've seen out-of-touch politicians in Washington sell out people on factory floors to benefit their friends in corporate boardrooms. It's despicable. The people we send to Washington need to work for us — not for their donors or rich friends.

Erie deserves a senator who actually gets it, a real Pennsylvanian who understands the pain that families are feeling across this commonwealth and will fight like hell for them. We need real solutions — not a celebrity's vanity project —because right now, we can't afford anything less.

John Fetterman is the Democratic candidate in Pennsylvania's U.S. Senate race.

The Erie Times-News invited candidates for Pennsylvania governor, U.S. Senate, the U.S. House of Representatives, Pennsylvania 16th District, and those running in several local state House of Representatives races to submit guest columns outlining their platforms. Dr. Mehmet Oz, the Republican candidate for U.S. Senate, did not submit a guest column.

Comments / 7

Coffee Now
3d ago

Another career politician who has never held a job in the private sector, and lived at home with his parents until his 30's receiving an allowance. Do you think he relates to you...🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔😒😒

Reply(1)
6
Related
echo-pilot.com

'A heartbeat away': 3 reasons the Pa. lieutenant governor race matters

A pair of state representatives from Allegheny County are seeking a high post in Pennsylvania that receives low attention. While the governor's race takes up most of the campaign oxygen, Democratic state Rep. Austin Davis and Republican state Rep. Carrie Lewis DelRosso say their bids for the lieutenant governor's seat matter, too. The winner of this upcoming election will replace Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, who is running for U.S. Senate.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Philly

Fetterman, Oz on campaign trail in South Philadelphia, Bristol

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – We are now less than a month away from election day. The Pennsylvania candidates for U.S. Senate continue stumping along the campaign trail before voters go to the polls on Nov. 8, 2022.On Sunday, Republican Mehmet Oz made a stop at the Italian American Heritage Festival in South Philadelphia.He told supporters, if elected, he will fight to bring high-paying jobs to the city.Doctor Oz also said he will work alongside Democrats to tackle problems across the state.Meanwhile, Democrat and current Lieutenant Governor John Fetterman rallied supporters in Bristol, Bucks County.Lt. Gov. Fetterman said he will work to eliminate the filibuster in the senate and raise the federal minimum wage if elected.On Monday, Fetterman joined labor leaders in Torresdale. He was there to help launch Get Out The Vote Effort for candidates supported by unions. The crowd cheered when Fetterman said he is running for "the Union way of life."Oz and Fetterman are scheduled to debate later this month.Be sure to stick with CBS3 on air and online for continuing election coverage.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
Erie County, PA
Government
State
Washington State
Erie, PA
Government
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Washington, PA
City
Erie, PA
County
Erie County, PA
WKBN

Pennsylvania Senate Race: GOP shows signs of coming home for Oz as Fetterman lead shrinks

It took a while, but Republicans are finally coming home for Mehmet Oz in Pennsylvania, putting him squarely in striking distance of Lt. Gov. John Fetterman (D) in the state’s Senate contest.   Over the last month, national and Pennsylvania Republicans alike have grown increasingly bullish over Oz’s chances as attacks on Fetterman’s campaign strategy amid his stroke […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
LehighValleyLive.com

History, polling show that Pa. Democrats may be seeing an abortion mirage | Opinion

In the final weeks of the 2022 midterm campaign, Pennsylvania Democratic candidates continue to bet big on abortion. It was the dominant theme of Democratic U.S. Senate candidate John Fetterman’s first rally in Philadelphia. And the party’s candidates in swing U.S. House districts, like the 1st in suburban Philadelphia and the 17th in suburban Pittsburgh, are hoping that the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade will entice voters to go blue.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mehmet Oz
therecord-online.com

COVID-19 concerns disappear from key Pennsylvania elections

HARRISBURG, PA – While the economy has been the top concern for Pennsylvania voters, concerns about COVID-19 have all but disappeared. The impact of inflation and a spike in gas prices making their financial effects felt in the wallets of the public has made what was a live and passionate issue a year ago an afterthought today.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PennLive.com

Don’t follow the yellow brick road on Nov. 8 | PennLive letters

We know Frank Baum’s “The Wonderful Wizard of Oz” as a children’s book, but many consider it a parable about good vs. evil. In it the heroine, Dorothy, is manipulated by an elusive faker. Likewise, today’s Republican Party is manipulated by a far more dangerous real-life fraudster. And he’s hand-picked political candidates (Munchkins?) loyal only to him. One of them, ironically named Oz.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election Local#Derivatives#Stock#House Of Representatives#Democratic#Republican#Pro American
CBS Pittsburgh

State leaders calling on residents to join Pick Up Pennsylvania campaign

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - State leaders are calling on people to join in on the Pick Up Pennsylvania fall campaign.This means cleaning up streams, rivers, and lakes in their communities.PennDOT spends nearly $14 million per year cleaning up litter along the state's roadways, money the agency said should be used to improve transportation.During last year's campaign, nearly 14,000 volunteers removed more than 700,000 pounds of trash.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YourErie

Pennsylvania takes part in wide-ranging efforts to protect older adults from scammers

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Justice Department announced the results of its efforts over the past year to protect older adults from fraud and exploitation. During the past year, the Department and its law enforcement partners tackled matters that ranged from mass-marketing scams that impacted thousands of victims to bad actors scamming their neighbors. According to a […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Pizza Places in Pennsylvania

If you live in Pennsylvania and you are looking for new restaurants to try, you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, four amazing pizza places in Pennsylvania that are well-known for serving truly delicious pizza made with fresh and high-quality ingredients, all served in stunning places that provide amazing atmosphere every day of the week.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YourErie

Do earthquakes happen in Pennsylvania?

PENNSYLVANIA, Pa. (WHTM) — When people think of earthquakes, they usually think of the west coast getting impacted by a major quake, or even the 1974 hit movie Earthquake. But, did you know they occur on the east coast? More specifically, Pennsylvania? The Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natura Resources says that earthquakes happen due […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Amazon
Country
China
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
U.S. House of Representatives
butlerradio.com

Local State Representative to Host Hearing Focusing on EMS

The public has an opportunity to hear more about the state’s crisis with EMS later this week. State Representative Tim Bonner will hold a hearing of the House Majority Policy Committee at the Grove City Municipal Building Tuesday at 9 a.m. Testifiers including the Mercer County public safety director...
GROVE CITY, PA
Lancaster Farming

A ‘Charming’ History of Pennsylvania German Immigration

This week 285 years ago, a ship called the Charming Nancy docked in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, carrying a group of passengers mostly from Germany, including some of the first Amish immigrants. Among the passengers on that ship were Ulrich and Maria Speicher, my sixth-great-grandparents. After arriving in Philadelphia, the Speichers settled...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
pghcitypaper.com

"Buzzwords for quackery": Pa. doctors speak out against Oz

A group of Pennsylvania physicians held a roundtable discussion Thursday to air concerns about Dr. Mehmet Oz's medical record, which they say includes a history of “lying to the American people about medicine.”. Oz, the Republican candidate running for Pennsylvania’s open U.S. Senate seat, is a cardiothoracic surgeon and...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Erie Times News

Erie Times News

5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Erie, PA from GoErie.com.

 http://goerie.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy