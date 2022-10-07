Read full article on original website
Here's Why United Rentals (URI) is a Strong Growth Stock
For new and old investors, taking full advantage of the stock market and investing with confidence are common goals. Zacks Premium provides lots of different ways to do both. The popular research service can help you become a smarter, more self-assured investor, giving you access to daily updates of the Zacks Rank and Zacks Industry Rank, the Zacks #1 Rank List, Equity Research reports, and Premium stock screens.
Forget Carvana (CVNA), Focus on These 3 Auto Retailers Instead
CVNA - Free Report) is traversing rough waters as is evident from its share price decline of 91.7% so far this year. Shares of the used car e-retailer hit a 52-week low of $18.81 on Friday, before closing the session at $19.27. Friday’s decline of about 9% came amid a wider market selloff.
Best Growth Stocks to Buy for October 10th
KLBAY - Free Report) : This company which is the biggest producer, exporter and recycler of paper in Brazil, carries a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 51.9% over the last 60 days. Klabin SA Price and Consensus. Klabin...
Inspire (INSP) Stock Jumps 5.6%: Will It Continue to Soar?
INSP - Free Report) shares soared 5.6% in the last trading session to close at $208.19. The move was backed by solid volume with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This compares to the stock's 12.9% loss over the past four weeks. Inspired scored a strong...
5 Low Leverage Stocks to Buy Amid Fed Rate Hike Anticipation
TTE - Free Report) , Amalgamated Financial (. PBF - Free Report) , which bear low leverage and therefore can shield investors from incurring losses in times of crisis. Now, before selecting low-leverage stocks, let’s explore what leverage is and how choosing a low-leverage stock helps investors. In finance,...
5 Favorite Sectors of Q3 Earnings and Their ETFs
Third-quarter 2022 earnings are set to kick off this week, with the banking sector slated to report numbers. Total S&P 500 earnings are expected to be up 0.7% from the same period last year on 9.1% higher revenues. The earnings growth is down from 7.2% at the start of the third quarter.
Take the Zacks Approach to Beat the Market: Automatic Data Processing, Fiserv, Deere in Focus
Wall Street closed a winning week after three straight weeks of losses. All three major indexes ended the week with gains. The Dow, the S&P 500 and the tech-heavy Nasdaq rose 2%, 1.5% and 0.7%, respectively. The week’s activities were dominated by multiple reports on the economy's labor side. With...
Welltower (WELL) to Witness a Dim Q3 Amid Delayed HHS Funds
WELL - Free Report) management expects third-quarter 2022 normalized funds from operations (FFO) per diluted share to lie below the midpoint of the guidance of 82-87 cents. This is primarily due to the delay in the. disbursements of Health and Human Services (HHS) funds. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the...
3 Technology Mutual Funds Worth Betting On
Risk lovers seeking healthy returns over a fairly long investment horizon may opt for technology mutual funds. The technology sector is believed to be poised for a brighter earnings performance than others owing to innovation and greater demand. Improving industry fundamentals and emerging technologies — such as wearables, VR headsets, drones, virtual reality devices and artificial intelligence — are the key catalysts for the sector.
Discover 3 Top-Ranked Overlooked ETFs on Columbus Day
In 1937, Columbus Day became a federal holiday to mark Christopher Columbus' landing on America's shores in 1492. On this proud occasion this year, why not discover and explore some ETFs that are yet to be popular but have proven their mettle this year by outperforming the S&P 500? These overlooked ETFs appear as hidden gems as the industry is now jampacked with products.
AMD Preliminary Q3'22 Results Impact Share Price Negatively
AMD - Free Report) has slumped 59.4% compared with the Zacks Electronics - Semiconductors industry’s and the Zacks Computer and Technology sector’s decline of 40.5% and 35.8%, respectively, in the year-to-date period. The recent fall in AMD’s share price reflects negative sentiments amongst investors as the company reported...
Beacon (BECN) Banks on Technology Investments, Expansion
BECN - Free Report) has been rallying of late. The company has been gaining on strategic initiatives and successful execution of technology initiatives in the growing e-commerce platform. On this note, this largest publicly-traded distributor of roofing materials recently announced its partnership with the SumoQuote — a fast way to...
Top-performing ETF Areas of Last Week
Wall Street was upbeat last week. Each of the key equity gadgets — the S&P 500 (up 1.5%), the Dow Jones (up 2%), the Nasdaq Composite (up 0.7%) and the Russell 2000 (up 2.3%) — gained last week. While the beginning of the week was marked by a bear-market rally, Wall Street faltered in the middle of the week on higher oil prices and chances of further steep Fed rate hike due to upbeat jobs data.
2 Stocks to Watch in the Flourishing Manufacturing Tools Industry
The Zacks Manufacturing-Tools & Related Products industry stands to benefit from strong demand for machine tools in the automotive end-market. Higher usage of electrical devices these days should drive demand for manufacturing tools. With rapid urbanization and the associated investments in product development and technological advancement, the industry is poised for growth in the near term despite supply chain disruptions and raw material cost inflation. Continued expansion in manufacturing activities is an added positive for the industry.
4 Reasons Why You Should Grab M&T Bank's (MTB) Shares Now
MTB - Free Report) is well-positioned for top-line growth, supported by its leading banking franchise in the Northeast, the rise in loan balances and inorganic growth efforts. The bank is expected to keep enhancing shareholder value through efficient capital deployment activities, which reflect its strong balance sheet and liquidity positions. Hence, it seems to be a wise idea to add the stock to your portfolio now.
3 Reasons Growth Investors Will Love Perion Network (PERI)
Growth stocks are attractive to many investors, as above-average financial growth helps these stocks easily grab the market's attention and produce exceptional returns. However, it isn't easy to find a great growth stock. That's because, these stocks usually carry above-average risk and volatility. In fact, betting on a stock for...
4 Stocks With Solid Net Profit Margin Worth Buying Now
JBL - Free Report) , Target Hospitality Corporation (. HHS - Free Report) boast solid net profit margins. Net Profit Margin = Net profit/Sales * 100. In simple terms, net profit is the amount a company retains after deducting all costs, interest, depreciation, taxes and other expenses. In fact, the net profit margin can turn out to be a potent point of reference to gauge the strength of a company’s operations and its cost-control measures.
Here's Why Investors Should Retain Wabtec (WAB) Stock Now
WAB - Free Report) , which operates as Wabtec, is being aided by its growth-by-acquisition strategy. Efforts to reward its shareholders also bode well. However, high operating expenses are hurting Wabtec’s bottom line. Factors Favoring WAB. Wabtec’s acquisition of Collins Aerospace’s ARINC rail solutions business segment in June 2022...
3 Internet Delivery Stocks to Watch in a Challenging Industry
GDDY - Free Report) , QuinStreet (. ASUR - Free Report) as countries are slowly reopening their economies and lifting the travel bans. Additionally, a greater Internet presence in emerging markets, a burgeoning affluent middle class and the accelerated uptake of smartphones will aid Internet – Delivery Services industry participants.
Atlas (ATCO) Stock Jumps 6.1%: Will It Continue to Soar?
ATCO - Free Report) shares ended the last trading session 6.1% higher at $14.91. The jump came on an impressive volume with a higher-than-average number of shares changing hands in the session. This compares to the stock's 4.2% loss over the past four weeks. Shares of Atlas gained following the...
