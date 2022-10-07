Read full article on original website
NECN
‘Beloved Driver' Dies in Accident at Brockton Waste Management Company
A man died when he was hit by a truck at a waste management company in Brockton, Massachusetts, Sunday morning, authorities said. The Plymouth County District Attorney's office identified the man as Natalio Daveiga, 57, and said foul play wasn't suspected. The company, Graham Waste Services called what happened "a tragic accident."
fallriverreporter.com
Two 25-year-olds killed, two others seriously injured, after three vehicle MA highway crash involving ride-share
Massachusetts State Police are investigating a crash involving a tow truck and an SUV on Interstate 93 north in Boston last night that resulted in the death of both rear seat passengers in the SUV. The operator of the SUV, which is a ride-share vehicle, suffered serious injuries. According to...
whdh.com
Stabbing reported in Abington, officers searching for suspect
ABINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A stabbing has been reported in Abington, and officers are searching for the suspect, 7NEWS sources said. Officers are along the Commuter Rail tracks where they think the suspect may be traveling. The victim’s injuries are significant, but likely non-life-threatening. Police have been speaking with...
Krystal Mello identified as 16-year-old killed in I-190 Leominster crash
A family member has identified the 16-year-old Ayer teenage girl who was killed in a crash on Interstate 190 in Leominster on Thursday as Krystal Mello. Mello’s community is mourning the loss of someone they describe as a bright, vibrant, and funny young woman gone too soon and has launched a GoFundMe to cover her funeral expenses.
whdh.com
Crews respond to car on fire in Natick
NATICK, MASS. (WHDH) - Crews responded to a car on fire in Natick over the weekend. The Natick Fire Department said the fire came after a car crash on Speen Street in Natick Sunday afternoon. Firefighters were able to put out the flames, which could be seen shooting up from the hood of the car.
thelocalne.ws
Woman injured in crash
IPSWICH — A woman has been taken to Beverly Hospital following a collision that saw a car flipped on to its side and the driver trapped inside. The crash happened at around 12:08 p.m. at 4 Newmarch Street. Residents said a 2022 Honda Civic hit a 2020 Civic, which was parked and unoccupied.
whdh.com
Police investigating Fall River homicide outside sports bar
FALL RIVER, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating a Sunday night homicide outside a sports bar, the Bristol County DA’s Office announced. According to the DA’s Office, shortly after midnight on Sunday, Fall River Police were called to the Riverside Sports Bar and Restaurant on Rodman Street for a reported altercation and shooting outside. When they arrived, they found Jose Roberto Zelaya, 45, on the ground. He was rushed to Saint Anne’s Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 2:20 a.m.
whdh.com
UPDATE: 14-year-old dead after shooting in Roxbury
BOSTON (WHDH) - One of the two youth shot today in Roxbury is confirmed to be dead. The shooting happened at 2990 Washington Street, one victim was found outside and another victim inside a nearby apartment. A number of witnesses on the scene said they heard gunfire and saw people...
whdh.com
Dump truck spilled dirt on roadway, temporarily closing I-93 ramp to Mass. Pike
BOSTON (WHDH) - MassDOT crews worked quickly to clear the ramp from I-93 North to Mass. Pike westbound in Boston after a dump truck rolled over, spilling its contents all over the roadway. The ramp was temporarily closed for about three hours, but has since reopened. Because of the holiday...
whdh.com
1 person taken to hospital in Roslindale shooting
BOSTON (WHDH) - One person was taken to the hospital following a shooting in Roslindale early Monday morning, Boston EMS said. Evidence markers were placed on the ground and crime scene tape was set up near a home on Hyde Park avenue. No further information is immediately available. This is...
whdh.com
UPDATE: Two dead after major crash on I-93 in Boston
BOSTON (WHDH) - Massachusetts State Police are investigating a fatal multi-vehicle crash on I-93 in Boston that involved a rideshare vehicle and a tow truck. Police said that two passengers in the back seat of a rideshare vehicle were killed around 10 p.m. after getting rear-ended by a tow truck near exit 20.
Man killed after being struck by vehicle on highway
PLAINVILLE, Mass. (WPRI) — A man was struck and killed by a vehicle while he was walking on the highway early Saturday morning. According to Massachusetts State Police, troopers were called to reports of a pedestrian down on the road of Route 495 North, near exit 36B in Plainville. When police arrived, they determined the […]
Turnto10.com
Crash on 495 in Plainville kills pedestrian
PLAINVILLE, Mass. (WJAR) — One person is dead following a crash on 495 in Plainville on Saturday, Massachusetts State Police said. Police responded to calls of a pedestrian down in the roadway of Route 495 northbound, just north of exit 36B, around 5:15 a.m. They said preliminary investigation indicates...
fallriverreporter.com
Police in Massachusetts save life of young man by convincing him not to jump from bridge
Officers in Massachusetts saved the life of a young man going to college over the weekend after talking him down from a bridge, according to police. The Cambridge Police Department stated that two of their officers arrived at the River Street Bridge to respond to a person threatening to jump.
whdh.com
Cohasset Police searching for missing hunter
COHASSET, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Cohasset are looking for a missing hunter in the area of Lily Pond. Officials have been searching for the man, 56-year-old Joseph Whooley, since Saturday evening after he was reported missing Saturday afternoon. Emergency crews are conducting a foot search, as well as using...
WCVB
16-year-old girl dies, 3 others injured in crash on Interstate 190 in central Massachusetts
LEOMINSTER, Mass. — A teenage girl died and three other young people were seriously Thursday night in a crash in Leominster, according to the Massachusetts State Police. The 16-year-old girl, a resident of Ayer, was a passenger in a Ford Mustang convertible that went off Interstate 190, down an embankment and into the woods at 7:10 p.m., state police said.
WCVB
Police find body of hunter reported missing near pond in Cohasset, Massachusetts
COHASSET, Mass. — The body of a Massachusetts man was found more than 12 hours after he was reported missing from a hunting trip in Cohasset. Cohasset police Chief William Quigley said law enforcement located the body of 56-year-old Joseph Whooley, of Quincy, shortly before 11 a.m. Sunday near Lily Pond.
whdh.com
East Boston man facing charges for assaulting a Lyft driver at Wonderland T stop
REVERE, MASS. (WHDH) - MBTA Transit Police said a Lyft driver was assaulted at the Wonderland T stop. The victim reported to police that a male suspect, a 30-year-old East Boston resident, assaulted him at around 1:30 a.m. Saturday after the Lyft driver explained that the ride the suspect had ordered was only for one person when the suspect and a female entered the vehicle.
newbedfordguide.com
Leominster crash claims life of 16-year old girl, leaves 3 with serious injuries
“A Thursday highway crash in Massachusetts has claimed the life of a teenager. According to Dave Procopio of Massachusetts State Police, at 7:10 p.m. Massachusetts State Troopers responded to a single-vehicle crash on Route 190 North in Leominster that resulted in the death of a 16-year-old girl. Preliminary investigation indicates...
