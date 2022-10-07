ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leominster, MA

NECN

‘Beloved Driver' Dies in Accident at Brockton Waste Management Company

A man died when he was hit by a truck at a waste management company in Brockton, Massachusetts, Sunday morning, authorities said. The Plymouth County District Attorney's office identified the man as Natalio Daveiga, 57, and said foul play wasn't suspected. The company, Graham Waste Services called what happened "a tragic accident."
BROCKTON, MA
whdh.com

Stabbing reported in Abington, officers searching for suspect

ABINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A stabbing has been reported in Abington, and officers are searching for the suspect, 7NEWS sources said. Officers are along the Commuter Rail tracks where they think the suspect may be traveling. The victim’s injuries are significant, but likely non-life-threatening. Police have been speaking with...
ABINGTON, MA
Leominster, MA
whdh.com

Crews respond to car on fire in Natick

NATICK, MASS. (WHDH) - Crews responded to a car on fire in Natick over the weekend. The Natick Fire Department said the fire came after a car crash on Speen Street in Natick Sunday afternoon. Firefighters were able to put out the flames, which could be seen shooting up from the hood of the car.
NATICK, MA
thelocalne.ws

Woman injured in crash

IPSWICH — A woman has been taken to Beverly Hospital following a collision that saw a car flipped on to its side and the driver trapped inside. The crash happened at around 12:08 p.m. at 4 Newmarch Street. Residents said a 2022 Honda Civic hit a 2020 Civic, which was parked and unoccupied.
IPSWICH, MA
whdh.com

Police investigating Fall River homicide outside sports bar

FALL RIVER, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating a Sunday night homicide outside a sports bar, the Bristol County DA’s Office announced. According to the DA’s Office, shortly after midnight on Sunday, Fall River Police were called to the Riverside Sports Bar and Restaurant on Rodman Street for a reported altercation and shooting outside. When they arrived, they found Jose Roberto Zelaya, 45, on the ground. He was rushed to Saint Anne’s Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 2:20 a.m.
FALL RIVER, MA
whdh.com

UPDATE: 14-year-old dead after shooting in Roxbury

BOSTON (WHDH) - One of the two youth shot today in Roxbury is confirmed to be dead. The shooting happened at 2990 Washington Street, one victim was found outside and another victim inside a nearby apartment. A number of witnesses on the scene said they heard gunfire and saw people...
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

1 person taken to hospital in Roslindale shooting

BOSTON (WHDH) - One person was taken to the hospital following a shooting in Roslindale early Monday morning, Boston EMS said. Evidence markers were placed on the ground and crime scene tape was set up near a home on Hyde Park avenue. No further information is immediately available. This is...
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

UPDATE: Two dead after major crash on I-93 in Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - Massachusetts State Police are investigating a fatal multi-vehicle crash on I-93 in Boston that involved a rideshare vehicle and a tow truck. Police said that two passengers in the back seat of a rideshare vehicle were killed around 10 p.m. after getting rear-ended by a tow truck near exit 20.
BOSTON, MA
WPRI 12 News

Man killed after being struck by vehicle on highway

PLAINVILLE, Mass. (WPRI) — A man was struck and killed by a vehicle while he was walking on the highway early Saturday morning. According to Massachusetts State Police, troopers were called to reports of a pedestrian down on the road of Route 495 North, near exit 36B in Plainville. When police arrived, they determined the […]
PLAINVILLE, MA
Turnto10.com

Crash on 495 in Plainville kills pedestrian

PLAINVILLE, Mass. (WJAR) — One person is dead following a crash on 495 in Plainville on Saturday, Massachusetts State Police said. Police responded to calls of a pedestrian down in the roadway of Route 495 northbound, just north of exit 36B, around 5:15 a.m. They said preliminary investigation indicates...
PLAINVILLE, MA
whdh.com

Cohasset Police searching for missing hunter

COHASSET, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Cohasset are looking for a missing hunter in the area of Lily Pond. Officials have been searching for the man, 56-year-old Joseph Whooley, since Saturday evening after he was reported missing Saturday afternoon. Emergency crews are conducting a foot search, as well as using...
COHASSET, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Two dead following crash on I-93NB in Boston

BOSTON — The Massachusetts State Police are investigating a multi-vehicle crash that killed two people and left another injured, Saturday. The crash happened on I-93 northbound in Boston, around 10 p.m., according to officials. State police say that an SUV, which is a ride-share vehicle, was rear-ended by a...
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

East Boston man facing charges for assaulting a Lyft driver at Wonderland T stop

REVERE, MASS. (WHDH) - MBTA Transit Police said a Lyft driver was assaulted at the Wonderland T stop. The victim reported to police that a male suspect, a 30-year-old East Boston resident, assaulted him at around 1:30 a.m. Saturday after the Lyft driver explained that the ride the suspect had ordered was only for one person when the suspect and a female entered the vehicle.
BOSTON, MA
newbedfordguide.com

Leominster crash claims life of 16-year old girl, leaves 3 with serious injuries

“A Thursday highway crash in Massachusetts has claimed the life of a teenager. According to Dave Procopio of Massachusetts State Police, at 7:10 p.m. Massachusetts State Troopers responded to a single-vehicle crash on Route 190 North in Leominster that resulted in the death of a 16-year-old girl. Preliminary investigation indicates...
LEOMINSTER, MA

