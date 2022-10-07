Read full article on original website
Alabama could actually get some rain this week
Alabama’s long dry spell may end this week, according to the National Weather Service. Forecasters expect the dome of high pressure that has brought beautiful fall weather to the state for days to shift eastward this week and allow several disturbances to bring some much-needed rain. A seven-day precipitation...
WHNT-TV
Dry Days Lead To Increasing Drought Conditions
It has been dry for the past several days in the Tennessee Valley. So far, there has not been any measurable rainfall in the month of October. The last measurable rain fell 14 days ago with just 0.43″ measured in Huntsville back on September 25. By the middle of the week, this lack of rainfall will lead to more than 1″ deficits in our month-to-date totals across the area.
WAAY-TV
New recycling carts coming to Madison County
New recycling carts soon will be deployed in Madison County. In a news release, “the Solid Waste Disposal Authority of the city of Huntsville (SWDA) and its curbside recycling program, Recycling Alliance of North Alabama (RANA), in partnership with the City of Huntsville, Madison County and the City of Madison, announced today that cart deliveries will resume and more than 1,900 new carts to be delivered to residents beginning this week.”
Tank cylinder explodes overnight at Huntsville business
An explosion woke up several residents of the Moores Mill community overnight after officials say a tank cylinder had built-up pressure.
WAFF
Explosion at business on Moores Mill Road results in no injuries
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A number of people in northeast Huntsville reported hearing an explosion near Moores Mill Road early Monday morning. The reports came in from areas near Stanwood Blvd. and Chapman Mountain. According to an official with Huntsville Fire & Rescue, firefighters spent several hours on an explosion scene at the Hanwha Cimarron business off of Moores Mill Road.
CBS42.com
Dry stretch coming to an end later this week
DRY STRETCH ENDING SOON: It’s been over a month since we’ve had rain that would count for much of anything (greater than a tenth of an inch) in Central Alabama, but that changes this week. October is usually the driest month of the year, and so far we’ve started out the first week and a few days of the month with a goose egg in the rain column. On average, we’re approaching an inch of rain for the month about this time, although it’s not uncommon to have long dry stretches this time of year.
WAAY-TV
Idaho woman named Alabama champion at annual Tennessee Valley Old Time Fiddlers Convention
The 55th annual Tennessee Valley Old Time Fiddlers Convention welcomed musicians and artists from all over, but it was a woman from Idaho who played her way to top honors during the weekend event. Katrina Nicolayeff of Meridian, Idaho, was crowned the 2022 Tennessee Valley Fiddle Champion and the Alabama...
1 killed in Limestone County house fire
Multiple crews, including the Limestone County Coroner, responded to a house fire in Athens Monday afternoon.
WAAY-TV
No injuries in overnight explosion off Moores Mill Road
Investigators are trying to figure out what caused an explosion early Monday morning at a business off Moores Mill Rd. in Huntsville. It happened at a company that tests pressurized tanks near the intersection of Moores Mill Rd and Stanwood Blvd. Huntsville Police had to close part of Stanwood Blvd....
southeastagnet.com
Lauderdale County, Alabama, Designated as Primary Natural Disaster Area
This Secretarial natural disaster designation allows the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) Farm Service Agency (FSA) to extend much-needed emergency credit to producers recovering from natural disasters through emergency loans. Emergency loans can be used to meet various recovery needs including the replacement of essential items such as equipment or livestock, reorganization of a farming operation or the refinance of certain debts. FSA will review the loans based on the extent of losses, security available and repayment ability.
Landing Headquarters in Birmingham, AL Announces 110 Layoffs, but 'Remaining Committed to Growing Alabama'
Apartment-rental startup Landing is cutting 110 jobs, with some of those jobs layoffs in Birmingham, AL. The CEO of Landing says they remain committed to growing Alabama. It’s always good to come home to where your roots are.
Decatur Fire & Rescue working to put out “woods” fire behind Kroger
Decatur Fire and Rescue are on the scene of a working "woods" fire behind the Krogers on Beltline road. The Alabama Forestry Commission is on scene assisting.
wvtm13.com
Alabamians slow to get updated COVID-19 booster shot
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations are on the rise in parts of Europe. Experts in Alabama are concerned about a similar spike here in the weeks ahead. Watch the video above to learn why the state has some work to do to get ready for another potential surge.
Frosty Conditions Expected Again Sunday Night
It is going to be another frosty night across the Tennessee Valley. The combination on mainly clear skies and calm winds will contribute to chilly temperatures. Temperatures Sunday night are forecast to drop into 30s, with some of the coldest air being in portions of Tennessee. When you head out the door early Monday make […]
4 Great Steakhouses in Alabama
While all of us can easily cook all our food in the comfort of our home and enjoy it with out loved ones, it's also true that we enjoy going out just as much. If you too love to go to a nice restaurant with your close friends and family members from time to time then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about. Below you will find a list of four amazing steakhouses in Alabama that are well-known for their impeccable service and delicious food, and that you should definitely visit if you haven't already.
Why straight ticket voting is likely here to stay in Alabama
Alabama has the No. 1 ranked team in football. It also very may well be the No. 1 state in the U.S. for straight ticket voting on Election Day. Only six states have it, and among those, none have released any data suggesting a higher turnout of voters who vote cast a straight ticket ballot in recent elections. Only South Carolina comes close.
Alabama’s Fort Rucker to be renamed ‘as soon as possible;’ Defense secretary signs off on new names
The name “Fort Rucker” is one step closer to being a thing of the past. Department of Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has signed off on an independent commission’s recommendations to rename Alabama’s Fort Rucker and other installations that were named for Confederate leaders. The 2021 National...
fox17.com
Large portion of Middle Tennessee could see first frost of season this weekend
NASHVILLE, Tenn.--The first frost of the season in Middle Tennessee could take place this weekend says FOX 17 News Code Red Meteorologist Greg Bobos. After two warm days in the 80s, temperatures will cool starting Friday with highs back down to the 70s and sunshine. Saturday's highs will drop to the 60s with Saturday night bringing lows in the 30s for a large portion of the midstate.
TRAFFIC ALERT: CSX railroad crossing closures begin week of Oct. 10
CULLMAN, Ala. – CSX Transportation will be working on its railroad tracks beginning the week of Oct. 10. Work is planned for Tuesday-Friday evenings from 8 p.m.-6 a.m. Expect the following railroad crossings to be closed at some point during this project: CITY OF CULLMAN • Mitchell Road Northeast • Arnold Street Northeast • King Edward Street Southwest CITY OF HANCEVILLE • Edmondson Street CULLMAN COUNTY • Phelan Road • County Road 607 • Garden City Heights Street Northeast MORGAN COUNTY • Wilhite Road According to CSX, improvements to railroad crossings will begin Tuesday at Mitchell Road and will continue with Arnold Street, King Edward Street, Phelan Road and County Road 607. Work crews will then head to Edmondson Street and Garden City Heights Street before completing work on Friday, Oct. 14, at County Road 9. This is an estimated work schedule that is subject to change based on weather and other factors. CSX will continue to keep city officials apprised as schedules change. Copyright 2022 Humble Roots, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
altoday.com
Justin Bogie: Another ‘record’ surplus in 2022 proves that Alabama can afford historic tax relief
Last Friday marked the end of the 2022 fiscal year. For the Alabama state government, it was another record-breaking year. In 2022, the state took more tax dollars from citizens than ever before, ending the year with a $2 billion revenue surplus. In total, state government collected more than $13 billion in revenue in 2022 (for context, collections totaled $8.6B in 2019), shattering the previous record set in 2021.
