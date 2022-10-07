ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Clarita, CA

Woman Found Dead in Parking Lot Donation Box

By Key News Network
 3 days ago

Newhall, Santa Clarita, CA: A woman was found dead inside a red donation box in a parking lot on the 24800 block of Orchard Village Road Thursday morning in the Newhall community within the city of Santa Clarita.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wOOKA_0iPO0u5F00
Austin Dave / KNN

Deputies from the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station responded to the scene with paramedics from the Los Angeles County Fire Department Station 73 shortly before 10 a.m. Oct. 6, 2022.

The woman’s death remains under investigation at this time.

Austin Dave, Video Journalist / KNN

Los Angeles, CA
