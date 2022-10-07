ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

9 things to do this weekend in Central Florida

By Adam Poulisse, WFTV.com
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fpcqc_0iPO0mGf00

ORLANDO, Fla. — There are plenty of things to do across the region this weekend.

>>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<

Many events were rescheduled due to Hurricane Ian last weekend.

See our top 9 events across the region below:

Hot Wheels Exhibit

Things are revving up at Orlando Science Center. Hot Wheels: Race to Win, presented by Nemours Children’s Health, begins Saturday and runs through Jan. 8, 2023. Click here for more information.

Taste of Space Fall Bites

Get a taste of fall that is out of this world. Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex is hosting Taste of Space Fall Bites, with plenty of delicious food options. Click here for more information.

Animation Show of Shows at Enzian

After a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, the 22nd Annual Animation Show of Shows returns to Enzian for one week beginning Friday. Click here for more information.

HBCU Week

HBCU Week 2022 kicks off at Walt Disney World Friday. See a full list of events and details here.

Orlando Toy Con

Orlando Toy Con is Saturday and Sunday at the Wyndham Orlando Resort, 8001 International Drive. Click here for tickets.

Six: The Musical

“Six: The Musical,” part of the Broadway season, wraps up its final performances this weekend at Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts. Click here for ticket information.

Mermaids return

It’s time to shell-abrate! Mermaids return to SEA LIFE Orlando Aquarium beginning Friday through Oct. 30 for a third year. Mermaid dives and meet-and-greets are included with park admission. Click here for details.

Weiner Dog Derby

The Avalon Park Oktoberfest Wiener Dog Derby kicks off Saturday at 5 p.m. at Avalon Park. Click here for more information.

Cruiser for the Cause

The Mascotte Police Department is hosting Cruiser For the Cause Breast Cancer Awareness Fundraiser on Saturday from noon to 4 p.m. in the Mascotte Police Department parking lot. The free event is for the whole family. Click here for details.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Apopka could get a drive-thru Chipotle

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal. Fast-casual chain Chipotle Mexican Grill may have plans for a drive-thru restaurant in Apopka. A 2,415-square-foot restaurant building with a drive through is proposed on...
APOPKA, FL
foodieflashpacker.com

The 10 Best Italian Restaurants In Orlando, FL

Orlando is a great place to discover all sorts of Italian food. Many excellent Italian restaurants in Orlando serve traditional and delicious Italian fare. The city has several excellent Italian restaurants to choose from, so if you are looking for familiar dishes or want something different, rest assured that Orlando has a range of fantastic food available.
ORLANDO, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Orlando, FL
Local
Florida Lifestyle
State
Florida State
Orlando, FL
Government
Orlando, FL
Lifestyle
Local
Florida Government
spacecoastdaily.com

WATCH: Construction Set to Begin Monday On City of Melbourne’s Margaritaville Multiplex On U.S. 1

WATCH: Melbourne Mayor Paul Alfrey details the city’s planned Margaritaville complex that will include a hotel, marina, two restaurants, and an outdoor event venue along the Indian River Lagoon in Melbourne in the former Shooters, Coral Bay, and Intracoastal Marina location on U.S. 1. Space Coast Daily’s Ron Lighthall is with Mayor Alfrey on location, introducing what is to become the “Premier Destination” resort on the Space Coast.
MELBOURNE, FL
spacecoastdaily.com

Melbourne Main Street to Host Downtown Melbourne Food and Wine Festival Nov. 12

BREVARD COUNTY • MELBOURNE, FLORIDA – The Downtown Melbourne Food and Wine Festival is Brevard’s premiere culinary experience showcasing bites and sips from Space Coast restaurants, craft breweries, wine, spirits, coffee and desserts. One ticket provides access to all the festival offers, including food, drinks, live entertainment...
MELBOURNE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Things To Do#Travel Guide#What To Do#Linus Travel#Travel Info#Central Florida#Travel Destinations#Hurricane Ian#Enzian#Hbcu Week#Walt Disney World#Orlando Toy Con#Dr Phillips Center#Sea Life Orlando Aquarium
finehomesandliving.com

Living in Groveland Florida: An Honest Review

If you are considering moving to Groveland, Florida, it’s helpful to learn about the benefits of living in the small town outside of Orlando. Groveland surrounds Lake Lucy just west of Orlando near the growing communities of Clermont and Minneola near Lake Apopka. Because the area offers lovely weather and plenty of amenities, plenty of new homes in Groveland FL continue to pop up in the community.
GROVELAND, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Travel
click orlando

‘Very devastating,’ Sanford homeowners’ properties still underwater

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – Nearly two weeks after Hurricane Ian unleashed heavy rain and powerful winds, several Seminole County families are still trying to recover. Some Sanford residents are finding new ways to do everyday tasks since their area is still surrounded by water. Tonya Crowley lives on Missouri Avenue. Many of her neighbors must park their vehicles on the side of the road because the water is too high to drive down the street.
SANFORD, FL
playgroundmagazine.com

Central Florida’s Fall Festivals

Fall on the Farm will feature family-friendly offerings celebrating the season, all taking place at Whisper Creek Farm, an 18,000 sq. ft. farm located on-property at Grande Lakes Orlando. Activities include a hayride, pumpkin picking, pumpkin carving, painting workshops, arts and crafts, corn hole, maze, family games and a farmers market. The Master Falconer will visit between 12–12:30 p.m., so guests will have an opportunity to see a falcon and learn about falconry school.
ORLANDO, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando, FL
114K+
Followers
129K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wftv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy