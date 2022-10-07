9 things to do this weekend in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — There are plenty of things to do across the region this weekend.

Many events were rescheduled due to Hurricane Ian last weekend.

See our top 9 events across the region below:

Hot Wheels Exhibit

Things are revving up at Orlando Science Center. Hot Wheels: Race to Win, presented by Nemours Children’s Health, begins Saturday and runs through Jan. 8, 2023. Click here for more information.

Taste of Space Fall Bites

Get a taste of fall that is out of this world. Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex is hosting Taste of Space Fall Bites, with plenty of delicious food options. Click here for more information.

Animation Show of Shows at Enzian

After a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, the 22nd Annual Animation Show of Shows returns to Enzian for one week beginning Friday. Click here for more information.

HBCU Week

HBCU Week 2022 kicks off at Walt Disney World Friday. See a full list of events and details here.

Orlando Toy Con

Orlando Toy Con is Saturday and Sunday at the Wyndham Orlando Resort, 8001 International Drive. Click here for tickets.

Six: The Musical

“Six: The Musical,” part of the Broadway season, wraps up its final performances this weekend at Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts. Click here for ticket information.

Mermaids return

It’s time to shell-abrate! Mermaids return to SEA LIFE Orlando Aquarium beginning Friday through Oct. 30 for a third year. Mermaid dives and meet-and-greets are included with park admission. Click here for details.

Weiner Dog Derby

The Avalon Park Oktoberfest Wiener Dog Derby kicks off Saturday at 5 p.m. at Avalon Park. Click here for more information.

Cruiser for the Cause

The Mascotte Police Department is hosting Cruiser For the Cause Breast Cancer Awareness Fundraiser on Saturday from noon to 4 p.m. in the Mascotte Police Department parking lot. The free event is for the whole family. Click here for details.

