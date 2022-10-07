West Health-Gallup report: 44% of Americans give poor or failing grades to the U.S. healthcare system

Read full article on original website
Four of 10 Americans report misrepresentation and nonadherence regarding COVID-19 public health measures
Four of 10 Americans surveyed report that they were often less than truthful about whether they had COVID-19 and/or didn't comply with many of the disease's preventive measures during the height of the pandemic, according to a new nationwide study led in part by University of Utah Health scientists. The most common reasons were wanting to feel normal and exercise personal freedom.
Two popular drugs to treat type 2 diabetes performed best in large clinical trial
In a large clinical trial that directly compared four drugs commonly used to treat type 2 diabetes, researchers from the University of Minnesota Medical School aided in the discovery that insulin glargine and liraglutide performed best. The results were published in a pair of papers in The New England Journal of Medicine.
New class of drugs can safely counter allergic asthma without creating vulnerability to infections
Blocking the action of calcium signals in immune cells suppresses the most common form of asthma, but without compromising the body's defenses against flu viruses, a new study finds. Led by researchers at NYU Grossman School of Medicine, experiments showed that removing the gene for a calcium channel – specifically...
JD Vance accused of profiting from opioid epidemic in bitter Ohio Senate debate
Representative Tim Ryan and JD Vance had a heated exchange during their Monday night debate for Ohio’s Senate seat when about opioid abuse after Mr Ryan accused Mr Vance of hiring a consultant for his nonprofit who worked for the pharmeceutical industry.Mr Ryan, the Democratic nominee, hit Mr Vance, the Republican, for a story in the Associated Press reported in August that said that Mr Vance hired an addiction specialist who had ties to Purdue Pharma, which manufactures OxyContin. “The same drug company Big Pharma, the big drug company that had all the pill mills going, got everybody addicted, 1...
Study offers a systems biology strategy to facilitate the search for effective COVID-19 drugs
A Cleveland Clinic-led research team used artificial intelligence to map out hundreds of ways that the virus that causes COVID-19 interacts with infected cells. Through this analysis, they identified potential COVID-19 medicines within thousands of drugs already approved by the FDA for other treatments. The research focused on host-targeting therapies,...
"Smart surveillance" for viral spillover needed to lessen the consequences of next pandemic
"Smart surveillance" for viral spillover from animals to humans, targeted preparedness and drug and vaccine research, and worldwide cooperation on surveillance and stopping disease spread are required to reduce deaths and lessen the economic consequences of the next pandemic, according to an international team of scientists. In a perspective article...
New star rating system aims to help make personal health decisions and guide future research
A new set of meta-analyses clarifies the often complex and contradictory health guidance linking certain diets, behaviors, and conditions to illness. The analyses, conducted by researchers from the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME) at the University of Washington's School of Medicine, were published today in Nature Medicine. IHME analyzed the strength of the evidence for 180 pairs of risk factors and health outcomes – such as smoking and lung cancer, diet low in vegetables and type 2 diabetes, and high systolic blood pressure and ischemic heart disease. The findings are presented in an easy-to-understand star rating system showing the strength of evidence for each link. The new star rating system aims to help people make personal health decisions, inform health policy, and guide future research.
What is the impact of pre-COVID vaccination on long COVID?
The coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic, caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), continues to impact people's lives globally even after two years. The World Health Organization (WHO) has reported over 617 million confirmed cases and more than 6.5 million deaths associated with COVID-19 worldwide. Several studies have...
Fast Track to Fertility program can significantly speed up the time to treatment
When struggling to conceive, every second that ticks by feels precious. That makes it easy to get discouraged: 65 percent of those who seek fertility care eventually discontinue treatment, the majority due to stress. That's why Penn Medicine recently instituted a telemedicine-driven program aimed at seeing patients more quickly and starting treatments sooner. The program, Fast Track to Fertility, cut the time between when patients initially reached out for help to when they received their first treatment by half-;getting them on the path to parenthood roughly a month and a half sooner, according to research published in NEJM Catalyst by researchers at the Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania.
Certain clusters of conditions associated with poorer health outcomes after fractures in older adults
Having specific combinations of underlying health issues is a significant risk for poorer health outcomes in older adults who've had a fracture, a new study from the Garvan Institute of Medical Research shows. The study was conducted on more than 300,000 Danish people aged 50 or older who had sustained...
Researchers explore COVID-19 test-and-treat model computation with orally administered antiviral agents
In a recent study posted to the medRxiv* preprint server, researchers used an oral antiviral agent-based severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) test-and-treat (TT) model for coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) mitigation in low-income countries (LICs). Background. Oral antiviral therapeutic agents may decrease the global COVID-19 burden; however, low SARS-CoV-2...
Evaluating graphene field effect biosensor for ultraprecise and simultaneous influenza and SARS-CoV-2 detection
In a recent study posted to the medRxiv* preprint server, researchers developed an antibody (Ab)-modified graphene field effect transistor (GFET)-based biosensor for ultraprecise and rapid influenza A virus (IAV) and severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) protein detection and differentiation. Background. The coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic has underscored...
Factors associated with COVID‐19 vaccination hesitancy among French healthcare workers
The severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), which is the causal agent of the ongoing coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic, is a highly infectious and virulent virus. Several COVID-19 vaccines have received emergency use authorization (EUA) from global regulatory bodies, following which vaccination programs commenced in many countries throughout the world.
Effect of COVID-19 mRNA vaccination on COVID-19 severity during Omicron BA.4 and BA.5 predominance periods
In a recent study posted to the medRxiv* preprint server, researchers estimated the association of first-generation messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA) vaccines (BNT162b2, mRNA-1273) with coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19)-related medical encounters. The researchers performed the study during Omicron BA.4/BA.5 predominance in the United States (US) among immunocompromised adults. Additionally, the researchers...
Study reveals an increase in the prevalence of digestive diseases
Data from a new pan-European study on the burden of digestive diseases, presented today at UEG Week 2022 and published in the United European Gastroenterology Journal, highlights a worrying increase in the prevalence of several digestive diseases since 2000. These include chronic liver diseases, pancreatitis, gastroesophageal reflux disease, gastritis, vascular intestinal disorders and coeliac disease in children. In addition, the incidence and mortality rates for all digestive cancers combined have increased by 26% and 17% respectively in the period 2000-2019.
Study suggests colleagues and household members increase SARS-CoV-2 infection risk in hospital employees, not COVID-19 patients
In a recent study posted to the medRxiv* preprint server, researchers conducted an observational study to assess severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) seroprevalence and infection status among Jena University Hospital (JUH) employees. Background. JUH is the only hospital in the state of Jena in central Germany, with a...
Consuming water with fluoride at levels used for public supplies is safe: study reassures
Research from The University of Queensland has found no link between community water fluoridation and adverse effects on children's brain development. Professor Loc Do from UQ's School of Dentistry said the study examined the difference between the brain development and function of children who'd been exposed to fluoridated water in early childhood with those who weren't.
