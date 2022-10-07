Read full article on original website
Cowboys Keep Undefeated Streak, Remain In Top 10 Of AP's Top 25
The OSU Cowboys kept their undefeated streak after their win against the Red Raiders on Saturday and stayed within the Top 10 of the AP Top 25 college football poll. Last Week: Cowboys Step Up In AP Top 10; Sooners Get Dropped From Top 25 Completely. The Cowboys moved down...
pistolsfiringblog.com
Kirk Herbstreit Says OSU ‘Best Team’ in Big 12 Right Now
Kansas has rightfully gotten its due for being better than anyone expected, TCU and K-State have drawn rave reviews as emerging sleepers, but when it comes to true contenders, ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit said Saturday that when it comes to the Big 12, Oklahoma State is the king of the castle until further notice.
Oklahoma State player smartly exploits NCAA fair catch rule to ruin a Texas Tech onside kick
Oklahoma State’s Demarco Jones had one of the most heads up plays of 2022 early in his team’s game against Texas Tech. And he may set off a wave of copycats over the second half of the season. Texas Tech got the ball first and scored a TD...
heartlandcollegesports.com
Former Sooners Players React to Oklahoma’s Blowout Loss to Texas
The Oklahoma Sooners lost the most-lopsided Red River Rivalry game in history on Saturday with a 49-0 blowout by Texas. It was as embarrassing a game as Oklahoma has played in well over two decades and it came against their biggest rival. Oklahoma’s offense was held to under 200 yards and they were shut out for the first time since 1998 against Texas A&M.
ocolly.com
Brooks back in Stillwater, take two
Garth Brooks always wanted to return to Stillwater. And now he is. Starting on Stillwater’s famous strip in Willies Saloon, Garth Brooks proved he had outgrown the humble town in Oklahoma and went on to be a No. 1 recording artist in country music after his graduation in 1984.
koamnewsnow.com
Murder warrant issued for shooting at Oklahoma high school game
TULSA, Okla. – Authorities identify a murder suspect who allegedly shot and killed a 17-year-old at a McLain high school football game. The shooting happened as the McLain and Miami High School football teams were shaking hands on September 30 in Tulsa. According to the Tulsa Police Department, “On...
KWTX
Heart of Texas Fair and Rodeo in full swing as the rodeo and concerts begin Friday night
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Heart of Texas Fair and Rodeo is opening all of its attractions and events Friday night, featuring well-known country music musicians and the first set of rodeo competitions. Dustin Coufal, the general manager of the fair and rodeo, said they try to ensure that the...
KOCO
Family grieving after employee at Oklahoma grain company found dead at work
ENID, Okla. — Police are investigating and a family is grieving after an employee at an Oklahoma grain company was found dead at work Thursday. The call to police said Dustin Buffalo fell from a grain elevator at the Archer-Daniels-Midland gran company. The Enid man's wife told KOCO 5...
