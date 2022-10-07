ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stillwater, OK

pistolsfiringblog.com

Kirk Herbstreit Says OSU ‘Best Team’ in Big 12 Right Now

Kansas has rightfully gotten its due for being better than anyone expected, TCU and K-State have drawn rave reviews as emerging sleepers, but when it comes to true contenders, ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit said Saturday that when it comes to the Big 12, Oklahoma State is the king of the castle until further notice.
STILLWATER, OK
heartlandcollegesports.com

Former Sooners Players React to Oklahoma’s Blowout Loss to Texas

The Oklahoma Sooners lost the most-lopsided Red River Rivalry game in history on Saturday with a 49-0 blowout by Texas. It was as embarrassing a game as Oklahoma has played in well over two decades and it came against their biggest rival. Oklahoma’s offense was held to under 200 yards and they were shut out for the first time since 1998 against Texas A&M.
NORMAN, OK
ocolly.com

Brooks back in Stillwater, take two

Garth Brooks always wanted to return to Stillwater. And now he is. Starting on Stillwater’s famous strip in Willies Saloon, Garth Brooks proved he had outgrown the humble town in Oklahoma and went on to be a No. 1 recording artist in country music after his graduation in 1984.
STILLWATER, OK
koamnewsnow.com

Murder warrant issued for shooting at Oklahoma high school game

TULSA, Okla. – Authorities identify a murder suspect who allegedly shot and killed a 17-year-old at a McLain high school football game. The shooting happened as the McLain and Miami High School football teams were shaking hands on September 30 in Tulsa. According to the Tulsa Police Department, “On...
TULSA, OK
