The Oklahoma Sooners lost the most-lopsided Red River Rivalry game in history on Saturday with a 49-0 blowout by Texas. It was as embarrassing a game as Oklahoma has played in well over two decades and it came against their biggest rival. Oklahoma’s offense was held to under 200 yards and they were shut out for the first time since 1998 against Texas A&M.

NORMAN, OK ・ 2 DAYS AGO