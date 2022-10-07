Read full article on original website
McKinney to host groundbreaking event for new City Hall project
The groundbreaking for McKinney's new City Hall will be held Oct. 24. (Rendering courtesy city of McKinney) The city of McKinney will host a groundbreaking for the new McKinney City Hall on Oct. 24 at 4 p.m. The event at 401 E. Virginia St., McKinney, will mark the beginning of...
UNT at Frisco readies to open collaborative campus
Construction continues in August at the new University of North Texas at Frisco campus. (Courtesy Ahna Hubnik/UNT) Next spring the University of North Texas will debut the first building of a 100-acre branch campus serving Frisco and the surrounding areas. It will be the first time Collin County has a...
San Miguel Grill celebrates 30 years in McKinney
San Miguel Grill opened in McKinney in October 1992. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) San Miguel Grill is celebrating its 30-year anniversary Oct. 5 at 506 W. University Drive, McKinney. The family-run restaurant will have happy hour drink discounts all day beginning Oct. 5 through Oct. 8. There will also be live music on Oct. 5 and Oct. 7 from 6-9 p.m. The Mexican restaurant serves flautas, chile rellenos, huevos, chimichangas and tacos among other traditional and Tex-Mex dishes. 972-548-2345. www.sanmiguelgrills.com.
The Learning Experience bringing child care service to Keller
The Learning Experience, a child care center with multiple locations in Texas, will open a new location in Keller in early November. (Courtesy The Learning Experience) The Learning Experience is set to open a Keller location at 150 Ridge Point Parkway, Keller, according to the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. The Learning Experience is an academy for children from the ages of 6 weeks-6 years old. The child care facility teaches children early educational materials and social skills through exploration and play, according to The Learning Experience’s website. There are 14 The Learning Experience locations in the Dallas-Fort Worth metro area. Owner Ramesh Tinnanooru expects the new location to be open in the first week of November. This will be the franchisee’s third location, joining Richardson and Tulsa, Oklahoma, locations. Construction for this location, in the Center Stage Development, started two years ago, Tinnanooru stated. 817-837-5935. www.thelearningexperience.com.
Carillon Parc plans on track with public library, commercial property
Carillon Parc is slated to be a nearly 43-acre mixed-use development at the corner of Hwy. 114 and White Chapel Boulevard. (Hannah Johnson/Community Impact) After almost five years of discussion and planning, the development of a space within Southlake’s Carillon neighborhood for commercial tenants and public space is set to break ground early next year.
Plano ISD Virtual Academy enters second school year with fewer students
The Plano ISD board of trustees gets an update on the district's Virtual Academy at the Oct. 3 board meeting. (Valerie Wigglesworth/Community Impact) Plano ISD’s Virtual Academy has seen a steep decline in enrollment for the 2022-23 school year as students returned to regular classes. The academy this year...
Frisco library’s construction to wrap up in early 2023
The Frisco Public Library is moving from the George A. Purefoy Municipal Center into the former Beal Building at 8000 Dallas Parkway. (Rendering courtesy Gensler) The new Frisco Public Library is projected to complete construction in early 2023, according to an update presented during a City Council meeting Aug. 2.
Towne Center Animal Hospital bringing pet care services back to Colleyville
The practice will breaking ground in Colleyville on Oct. 21. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Towne Center Animal Hospital is moving its operations from Hurst to Colleyville. The new clinic will be located at 4401 Colleyville Blvd. Lauren Johnston, owner of the clinic along with husband and veterinarian Dr. Judd Johnston, said Towne Center Animal Hospital opened in Colleyville in 2016 before moving to Hurst. Johnston said it has been the couple’s goal to return the practice to Colleyville. Groundbreaking for the new building is set for Oct. 21. Towne Center Animal Hospital offers dentistry, digital imaging, nutritional counseling, surgery, wellness care and more for pets. 817-498-8888. https://townevet.com.
Flower Mound Town Council approves plan for 1,066-acre Flower Mound Ranch
Flower Mound Town Council voted to approved the site plans for Flower Mound Ranch on Oct. 3. (Michael Crouchley/Community Impact) Flower Mound Town Council voted to approve the site plans for Flower Mound Ranch—a 1,066 acre development previously known as Furst Ranch—during its Oct. 3 meeting. The ordinance...
Richardson ISD to tackle COVID-19 learning gap, diversity as part of 2022-23 district improvement plan
Richardson ISD wants to address diversity and the COVID-19 learning gap during the 2022-23 school year. (William C. Wadsack/Community Impact) Richardson ISD Superintendent Tabitha Branum presented a draft of the district’s new goals and benchmarks during a Sept. 29 board of trustees meeting. Branum’s presentation included the district improvement...
