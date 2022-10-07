ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evanston, IL

Football: Sullivan’s first appearance under center brings mixed results in in lopsided loss to Wisconsin

When sophomore quarterback Brendan Sullivan made his college football debut against Wisconsin Saturday, settling in took time. Northwestern’s offense initially sputtered when Sullivan entered the game. After throwing three straight three-and-outs in the first half, he was benched. But, when Sullivan entered in place of injured junior quarterback Ryan Hilinski in the third quarter, it was like an entirely new player took the field.
Mary Toussaint’s Minouchic Boutique offers vintage and new fashion styles

Minouchic Boutique, full of sparkling dresses and vibrant patterns, is the manifestation of owner Mary Toussaint’s dream. Toussaint went to school in Haiti before moving to Evanston at age 12 with her younger sister, Marie Lynn Toussaint. Mary Toussaint then went to fashion school and worked in the modeling business. She said she has fashion designs that she would love to see created, though that’s not her strong suit.
Downtown Evanston Fall Fest brings community together and spotlights local vendors

As the Evanston School of Rock Band played in the background, a bustling crowd of residents, vendors and visitors enjoyed the Downtown Evanston Fall Fest on a sunny, 60-degree Sunday afternoon. From the Artists and Makers Market to the Swing Set Drum Kit playground structure, festival-goers enjoyed an afternoon of activities for all ages.
The Legendary Film, TV Actor & Former Wrestler ‘Mr. T’ Shares A Spiritual Message on Sunday Oct 9th at Chicago’s Historic Cosmopolitan Church

There’s a familiar adage which states that ‘you can’t teach a mature soul new tricks’! The iconic ‘Mr. T’ begs to differ! In fact, he’s calling any and everyone who has sometimes struggled with their faith during challenging times! There is a unique religious spiritual vision of the word of God coming to Chicago’s Southside! Rev. Dr. Eric D. Clopton, Sr., the Pastor, and membership of the Bronzeville-based Cosmopolitan Community Church are pleased to announce a special ‘Champion of Christ’ with deep Chicago roots will preach a magnificent motivating morning message. Faith Festivities kick off on Sunday, October 9, 2022 at 10:45am, at 5249 S Wabash Ave, Chicago, IL. All are invited!
Blue the macaw, part of program at Homewood-Flossmoor High School for nearly 20 years, has been found

FLOSSMOOR, Ill. (CBS) -- A beloved bird that went missing from a south suburban high school has been found, according to a Facebook post from the school. CBS 2's Marybel González reported Friday night, the macaw parrot known as Blue has been a fixture in the Homewood-Flossmoor High School community for 20 years, and has traveled the hallways with generations' worth of students.Blue's disappearance left a hole in students' hearts and faculty were eager to bring the beloved parrot home. "Blue is family, and we need Blue back," said Homewood-Flossmoor High School principal Dr. Clinton Alexander.Blue is part of the school's ZooBot zoology...
Is Ald. Brian Hopkins running for Mayor?

Steve Dale talks with Ald. Brian Hopkins. Hopkins addresses rumors that he might throw his hat in the Mayoral race. They also discuss NASCAR coming to Chicago. Is enough being done regarding illegal drag racing, carjackings, and safety on public transit. And has Mayor Lightfoot ignored downtown and ignored Aldermen?
Carrier and Bryant Chicagoland Factory Authorized Dealer program

Lou Manfredini is joined by Jp Cadorin, Territory Manager for Chicago’s Carrier and Bryant Distributor, and Ryan Hoger who is the Director of Training. The three discuss the FAD (Factory Authorized Dealer) program and how it allows companies to differentiate themselves. The program allows for the creation of highly certified installers and technicians who’ve passed a comprehensive set of specialty exams and training to ensure their technical competency.
Live theater in suburbs offers alternatives to Chicago’s risky visits

Live theater in suburbs offers alternatives to Chicago’s risky visits. As gun violence increases in Chicago, more and more suburbanites are reconsidering visits to the crime plagued city and turning to alternative options for business, school and entertainment in the surrounding suburbs. Although the Chicago Theater offers some great performances, the exposure before and after the performances poses risks for many law abiding citizens who are disgusted by the failure of Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot and Cook County State’s Attorney emphasis on protecting criminal rights. There are better and safer places to go in the suburbs. Here’s a list.
My List of 16 foods you must try while in Chicago and Suburbs

Here is My List of 16 Things you have to do while in Chicago and the surrounding suburbs. This is my personal favorite deep-dish pizza in Illinois. Lou Malnati got his start in the 1940s working in Chicago's first deep-dish pizzeria. He took his pizza expertise to Lincolnwood, a northern suburb of Chicago, where he and his wife Jean opened the first Lou Malnati's Pizzeria on March 17, 1971. Lou was known for his fun-loving character as well as for making Chicago's best pizza.
