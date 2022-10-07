Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Apply now to get $500 in stimulus money each monthJake WellsCook County, IL
Do you find old dolls creepy? Then the Chicago History Museum's 'haunted' doll exhibit is for youJennifer GeerChicago, IL
My List of 16 foods you must try while in Chicago and SuburbsChicago Food KingChicago, IL
116 Rescued Dogs and Cats Flown From Florida to Chicago After Being Made Homeless by Hurricane IanToby HazlewoodNaples, FL
Chicago's Most Dangerous NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldChicago, IL
Related
Daily Northwestern
Men’s Soccer: Northwestern earns second consecutive point in Big Ten play, draws No. 8 Maryland 1-1
Sixty minutes into Northwestern’s 1-1 draw against No. 8 Maryland on Sunday, the door the Wildcats (1-6-4, 0-3-2 Big Ten) had been knocking on all game swung open. Streaking down the right flank, graduate student midfielder Bardia Kimiavi received a pass, took two touches and chipped a ball across the face of goal.
Daily Northwestern
Football: Sullivan’s first appearance under center brings mixed results in in lopsided loss to Wisconsin
When sophomore quarterback Brendan Sullivan made his college football debut against Wisconsin Saturday, settling in took time. Northwestern’s offense initially sputtered when Sullivan entered the game. After throwing three straight three-and-outs in the first half, he was benched. But, when Sullivan entered in place of injured junior quarterback Ryan Hilinski in the third quarter, it was like an entirely new player took the field.
Emily Sisson Smashes American Record in 2022 Bank of America Chicago Marathon Finish
Emily Sisson entered the 2022 Bank of America Chicago Marathon looking to challenge the American record - and that's exactly what she did. Sisson not only broke the American record but finished just minutes behind winner Ruth Chepngetich, who raced just seconds under a world record finish. Sisson's official time...
Daily Northwestern
Mary Toussaint’s Minouchic Boutique offers vintage and new fashion styles
Minouchic Boutique, full of sparkling dresses and vibrant patterns, is the manifestation of owner Mary Toussaint’s dream. Toussaint went to school in Haiti before moving to Evanston at age 12 with her younger sister, Marie Lynn Toussaint. Mary Toussaint then went to fashion school and worked in the modeling business. She said she has fashion designs that she would love to see created, though that’s not her strong suit.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Daily Northwestern
‘You won’t break my soul’: Religious and Spiritual Life hosts Beyoncé Mass
As the lights dimmed in Cahn Auditorium on Sunday, a traditional Christian worship service unfolded: a choir, a brief sermon, communion and, of course, music from pop icon Beyoncé. Beyoncé Mass is a service that uses the artist’s music to center the worship experience around Black women. Hosted by...
This Famous Illinois Golf Club Found Windows Hidden for 60 Years
You never know what you'll find hiding behind walls when you do a renovation. That truth rang true for a famous golf club in Illinois that found windows hidden for 60 years during a recent reno. Olympia Fields Country Club in Chicago features some of the most historic golf holes...
Daily Northwestern
Downtown Evanston Fall Fest brings community together and spotlights local vendors
As the Evanston School of Rock Band played in the background, a bustling crowd of residents, vendors and visitors enjoyed the Downtown Evanston Fall Fest on a sunny, 60-degree Sunday afternoon. From the Artists and Makers Market to the Swing Set Drum Kit playground structure, festival-goers enjoyed an afternoon of activities for all ages.
The Legendary Film, TV Actor & Former Wrestler ‘Mr. T’ Shares A Spiritual Message on Sunday Oct 9th at Chicago’s Historic Cosmopolitan Church
There’s a familiar adage which states that ‘you can’t teach a mature soul new tricks’! The iconic ‘Mr. T’ begs to differ! In fact, he’s calling any and everyone who has sometimes struggled with their faith during challenging times! There is a unique religious spiritual vision of the word of God coming to Chicago’s Southside! Rev. Dr. Eric D. Clopton, Sr., the Pastor, and membership of the Bronzeville-based Cosmopolitan Community Church are pleased to announce a special ‘Champion of Christ’ with deep Chicago roots will preach a magnificent motivating morning message. Faith Festivities kick off on Sunday, October 9, 2022 at 10:45am, at 5249 S Wabash Ave, Chicago, IL. All are invited!
IN THIS ARTICLE
Blue the macaw, part of program at Homewood-Flossmoor High School for nearly 20 years, has been found
FLOSSMOOR, Ill. (CBS) -- A beloved bird that went missing from a south suburban high school has been found, according to a Facebook post from the school. CBS 2's Marybel González reported Friday night, the macaw parrot known as Blue has been a fixture in the Homewood-Flossmoor High School community for 20 years, and has traveled the hallways with generations' worth of students.Blue's disappearance left a hole in students' hearts and faculty were eager to bring the beloved parrot home. "Blue is family, and we need Blue back," said Homewood-Flossmoor High School principal Dr. Clinton Alexander.Blue is part of the school's ZooBot zoology...
Chicago to celebrate the late legendary Bernie Mac
On Thursday, fans of the late Bernie Mac will gather to laughter to the honor the legendary funnyman.
Is Ald. Brian Hopkins running for Mayor?
Steve Dale talks with Ald. Brian Hopkins. Hopkins addresses rumors that he might throw his hat in the Mayoral race. They also discuss NASCAR coming to Chicago. Is enough being done regarding illegal drag racing, carjackings, and safety on public transit. And has Mayor Lightfoot ignored downtown and ignored Aldermen?
Chicago's Most Dangerous Neighborhoods
Chicago, Illinois, has a lot to offer. It's a vibrant, bustling metropolis with something for everyone. However, it also has its fair share of problems. Crime is one big issue facing the city.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wgnradio.com
Carrier and Bryant Chicagoland Factory Authorized Dealer program
Lou Manfredini is joined by Jp Cadorin, Territory Manager for Chicago’s Carrier and Bryant Distributor, and Ryan Hoger who is the Director of Training. The three discuss the FAD (Factory Authorized Dealer) program and how it allows companies to differentiate themselves. The program allows for the creation of highly certified installers and technicians who’ve passed a comprehensive set of specialty exams and training to ensure their technical competency.
Major Companies Are Leaving Chicago in Droves — Here's Why
Big companies are leaving Chicago in what feels like droves. Why is this happening in the windy city?. Here’s the scoop on why Chicago may be experiencing a mass corporate exodus, plus what regions could claim their spot as the next hotspot for corporations to build their headquarters. Tyson...
Wheaton man carves place in history books, grows biggest pumpkin in Illinois
Good gourd, that's a big pumpkin!
fox32chicago.com
Orland Park property owner blasting 'vulgar music' to get school to remove loud instruments on playground
CHICAGO - An Orland Park property owner has been blasting loud, vulgar music over the last few weeks in an attempt to push a school district to get rid of musical instruments on a local playground. In 2020, School District 135 relocated and replaced its playground at Prairie Elementary School...
Firewater BBQ Opening Fifth Location in Lake Zurich
The new restaurant will open in early spring 2023, along with more eateries
suburbanchicagoland.com
Live theater in suburbs offers alternatives to Chicago’s risky visits
Live theater in suburbs offers alternatives to Chicago’s risky visits. As gun violence increases in Chicago, more and more suburbanites are reconsidering visits to the crime plagued city and turning to alternative options for business, school and entertainment in the surrounding suburbs. Although the Chicago Theater offers some great performances, the exposure before and after the performances poses risks for many law abiding citizens who are disgusted by the failure of Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot and Cook County State’s Attorney emphasis on protecting criminal rights. There are better and safer places to go in the suburbs. Here’s a list.
ABC7 Chicago Anchor/Reporter Alan Krashesky announces his retirement after 40-year career
ABC7 Chicago's Veteran Anchor/Reporter Alan Krashesky, anchor of the station's top-rated newscasts at 5, 6 and 10 P.M., has announced his retirement.
My List of 16 foods you must try while in Chicago and Suburbs
Here is My List of 16 Things you have to do while in Chicago and the surrounding suburbs. This is my personal favorite deep-dish pizza in Illinois. Lou Malnati got his start in the 1940s working in Chicago's first deep-dish pizzeria. He took his pizza expertise to Lincolnwood, a northern suburb of Chicago, where he and his wife Jean opened the first Lou Malnati's Pizzeria on March 17, 1971. Lou was known for his fun-loving character as well as for making Chicago's best pizza.
Comments / 0